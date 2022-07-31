After settlement efforts go nowhere, Deshaun Watson ruling is expected on Monday

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Related
NBC Sports
Discipline officer requires Deshaun Watson to get massages from Browns’ staff only
The six-game suspension handed to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson includes an apparently unprecedented condition: Watson can only get massages from therapists on the Browns’ staff. That mandate from Judge Sue L. Robinson means that Watson can’t hire his own therapists, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Watson is...
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield on Deshaun Watson suspension: I don’t play against the other QB
When the Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, one of the first things many people noticed was that the Panthers will be hosting the Browns in the first week of the season. Mayfield was traded because the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson earlier in the offseason and Monday brought...
NBC Sports
Do Eagles already have their next DC in waiting?
If the Eagles defense improves the way some think it will in 2022, Jonathan Gannon is probably gone. After all, Gannon already had three head coaching interviews this past offseason coming off his first year as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. So if that unit exceeds expectations, it stands to reason that another team will probably hire him away.
NBC Sports
How Williams assisted with Deebo's negotiations with 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams should be credited with an assist for helping the 49ers agree to a contract extension with Deebo Samuel. The All-Pro left tackle is very close to the star receiver. The two have spent time together during multiple offseasons working out in Texas which led to their now-famous pregame walks out onto the field.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
How Belichick reacted to Tom Brady, Dolphins tampering questions
On Wednesday morning, Bill Belichick spoke with the media before the seventh day of the New England Patriots' training camp. Belichick is known for his short, to-the-point answers during press conferences, so it was no surprise that he was tight-lipped when questioned about the recent news about the NFL investigation into the Miami Dolphins.
NBC Sports
Williams explains how Lance is 'giving everybody confidence'
When the 49ers decided it was time to hand Trey Lance the starting quarterback position over veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, the 22-year-old likely had to convince the rest of his teammates that he’s the right guy to lead them to a Super Bowl. After all, Lance is replacing Garoppolo, who...
NBC Sports
Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints
Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.
NBC Sports
What Shanahan said to 49ers after Aiyuk-Warner dustup
SANTA CLARA -- After two scuffles on the 49ers' practice field Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan stopped practice. With the heat rising in both temperature and the on-field competition, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk provided the impetus of the dustups. To avoid further conflict, the head coach huddled the entire team up to address the event and practice resumed without any other incidents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Giants sign Jarrod Wilson
The Giants have made a move to solidify some depth in their defensive backfield. New York announced on Monday that the team has signed veteran safety Jarrod Wilson. As a corresponding move, the team waived cornerback Jarren Williams with an injury designation. Wilson played for both the Jets and 49ers...
NBC Sports
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: With Patrick Mahomes back there, we can pretty much do anything
Kansas City’s offense will look different without receiver Tyreek Hill in 2022. But the team’s expectations for the unit haven’t diminished. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was one of the receivers the Chiefs brought in over the offseason. While it’s still early in training camp, he told reporters that the offense should still be productive with Andy Reid as head coach and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin attacks Pittsburgh Steelers training camp with ‘bring it on’ mentality
LATROBE, Pa. — Mike Tomlin was back with the punters Saturday afternoon. When you ask those who’ve been around him for years, you always hear, Tomlin coaches the whole team. In the middle of Saturday’s training-camp practice, his focus was incumbent punter Pressley Harvin III and Cameron Nizialek.
NBC Sports
Report: Cowboys signing Anthony Barr
The Cowboys have flirted with Anthony Barr for weeks. They now are committing. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Cowboys have agreed to terms with the linebacker. The Broncos also showed interest. Barr spent his first eight seasons with the Vikings after they made him the ninth overall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Saints waive Brandon Dillon
The Saints added a tight end on Tuesday in Chris Herndon. The transaction officially went through on Wednesday, prompting New Orleans to make a corresponding move. According to the transaction wire, the club has waived tight end Brandon Dillon. Dillon signed with the Saints in late June. The tight end,...
NBC Sports
NFL appeals Deshaun Watson six-game suspension
The NFL wants to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson more than six games. That became clear today when the league announced that it will appeal discipline officer Sue Robinson’s decision to suspend Watson six games. Although Robinson was jointly hired by the NFL and NFL Players Association, for the...
NBC Sports
Robbie Anderson: I think if Cam Newton wanted to be in a camp, he could
Last year, the Panthers brought back Cam Newton midseason when Sam Darnold was sidelined with an injury. But now as training camps continue throughout the league, Newton is not with a team and there haven’t been many rumors of any teams being interested. Back in June, Newton said on...
NBC Sports
Lance, 49ers' top receivers not on same page on back-to-back plays
SANTA CLARA -- The growing pains of transitioning to a new quarterback were apparent Wednesday on back-to-back plays during 49ers practice. Quarterback Trey Lance unleashed a deep throw down the right sideline that landed nowhere close to the nearest receiver, Brandon Aiyuk. On the next snap, Lance’s pass intended for...
NBC Sports
49ers' red-zone defense makes it difficult for Lance at camp
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance and the 49ers’ offense had their first look at going up against the team’s formidable defense in the red zone. The windows were tighter and they quickly slammed shut. Lance had difficulty finding anyone open, which forced him to show some of...
NBC Sports
Rapoport shares heartwarming Kittle story at 49ers camp
George Kittle makes life brighter for just about everyone in his path who is not an opposing NFL linebacker. On Tuesday, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport was in Santa Clara to cover 49ers practice on the "Inside Training Camp" show. In the middle of a segment, the 49ers' star tight end crashed the set, prompting Rapoport to share a story that makes Kittle look like a "softie" rather than a "tough guy."
NBC Sports
Steelers place Jeremy McNichols on IR, sign Master Teague
The Steelers added running back Jeremy McNichols just over a week ago. But an injury has already sidelined him. Pittsburgh announced on Wednesday that McNichols has been placed on injured reserve. He had suffered a shoulder injury that head coach Mike Tomlin had said was being evaluated earlier this week.
NBC Sports
Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams
SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
Comments / 0