ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Storm threats and timeline for Monday’s Weather Alert Day

By Brandon Spinner
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GynKc_0gzqaH8X00

Monday is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the potential at strong and severe storms across the Tri-State.

Our confidence that these storms will pose a threat at becoming severe as they progress into the Ohio River Valley has increased, which is why we have declared Monday a Weather Alert Day. A warm front will pass through the Tri-State from the southwest during the morning hours Monday. This will usher in a hot and moist airmass which will prime us for the chance at strong and severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours Monday. It currently looks as though storms will cluster into what we call a squall-line, possibly even a Mesoscale Convective System (MCS), which is a larger scale storm cluster.

The Storm Prediction Center includes the entire Tri-State in their “ Slight Risk” (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner
Monday's Severe Weather Threats

STORM IMPACTS/HAZARDS:
The primary concern with storms will be damaging straight-line wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph, but with the amount of energy and moisture we will have in these storms, I would not be surprised if we see some gusts reach near 70 mph. With winds that strong, power outages will be a concern along with downed trees. In addition to the strong winds in these storms, heavy rainfall will be likely as well. These storms could potentially start to “train” over our area, which means our threat for flooding would drastically increase, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas are possible. MCS's tend to produce very heavy rainfall in areas that they pass through.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner
Potential rainfall Monday afternoon and evening

While I can’t rule out that we will see some hail, that isn’t as much of a concern. Tornadoes are not off the table but my concern for that remains low at this time.

TIMELINE:
The window for storms could open up as as early as 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for areas of southeast Indiana as well as Butler and Warren counties. However, the main severe threat looks more confined to move in between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. at this point. Storms will move in from the north northwest and have more of a southeasterly movement to them. This may lead to prolonged periods of heavy rain. Showers should come to an end by 2 a.m. in Northern Kentucky as a cold front passes through, which will end the event.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner
5pm Monday Future Radar
WCPO - Brandon Spinner
8pm Monday Future Radar
WCPO - Brandon Spinner
9pm Monday Future Radar
WCPO - Brandon Spinner
10pm Monday Future Radar

WHAT WE NEED TO WATCH:
When forecasting storms we look for many ingredients, but there are four main factors that really determine severe weather. I use the acronym of S.L.I.M. This covers Shear, Lift, Instability, & Moisture. Shear is a measure of the spin in the atmosphere, which you need for storms to turn and strengthen. Lift is what helps these storms develop with an upward motion to push the storms higher in the atmosphere. Instability measures the energy in the atmosphere for storms to feed off of. The higher those level get, the stronger storms are able to become. Lastly, Moisture . You can’t have storms without moisture, but the higher the levels, the better the threat for strong storms & tornadoes.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner
Storm Relative Helicity - Spin and energy in the atmosphere

One of the only questions I would say we have is the "shear" aspect of S.L.I.M. but even those values look pretty decent. Parameters look good enough to support strong storms, but whether or not they line up with these storms as they come through is the question. However, there should be enough turn in the atmosphere to create some strong winds within these storms.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner
CAPE - Convective Available Potential Energy: The fuel for storms to use. Values over 1,000 J/KG support severe storms.

Lift will be available as a cold front to our north will help spark storms upstream into central Indiana earlier in the afternoon. However, if these don't develop upstream then we may have a little bit more difficulty getting storms to fire up here, but for now I don't anticipate that happening.. Instability is the next up on the list and that looks to be one of our strongest parameters. Numbers will be well above our threshold for severe storms with energy levels of 2,500+ J/KG across the entire Tri State.

Finally, moisture. That will not be an issue whatsoever, as our dew points should be sky high by midday Monday. Anything above 67° should be good enough for storms and we will be well above that mark, with dewpoints ranging from 70° to 75°.

WCPO - Brandon Spinner
Monday afternoon's forecasted dew points

As always, make sure to stay weather alert Monday. We will have coverage for you on-air when needed, but you can also stream coverage this afternoon on your WCPO Phone App as well as on our streaming app on your Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV devices. Keep checking in for the latest updates as we get closer and closer.

Comments / 1

Related
WIBC.com

NWS: Severe Storms Possible Across Indiana

STATEWIDE-–Just about the entire state is supposed to get either rain or severe weather Monday. Some places in western and central Indiana were under severe thunderstorm warnings at times Monday morning. “Damaging wind gusts are the main threats with the storms as they move through. There’s a possibility that...
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

An Early Monday Morning Round of Storms Packed Damaging Winds

A line of showers and storms moved through Central Illinois early Monday morning, causing widespread wind damage to many communities. Gusts exceeded 60 mph within a few of the storms. Showers and storms came out of the Quad Cities and continued to spread out as it moved to the southeast. This was a somewhat interesting […]
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Indiana#Radar#Tri State#Wcpo Brandon Spinner
WOMI Owensboro

When Can We Expect to See the First Frost of 2022 in Southern Indiana?

Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
INDIANA STATE
news3lv.com

Flash Flood Warnings in effect on Sunday as rain, thunderstorms continue in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Rain showers and thunderstorms are set to continue in the Las Vegas valley through Sunday as a flash flood warning was issued through Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, several parts of Clark County will see heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area. Communities across the valley have already seen showers pop up early Sunday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York

JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
JAVA, NY
WTHR

Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
GREENWOOD, IN
WSAZ

Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
FRANKFORT, KY
Daily Beast

4 Siblings Die After Home Is ‘Washed Out Underneath’ Them in Kentucky Floods

Four young siblings were swept away by vicious floodwaters in Kentucky on Thursday as their parents struggled in vain to hold onto them, according to a family member. As the rising tide filled their Knott County home, Riley Noble and Amber Smith escaped to the roof with their children, 18-month-old Chance; Nevaeh, 4; Riley Jr., 6; and Maddison, 8. But when the structure washed out from underneath them, the six of them “managed to get to a tree,” cousin Brittany Trejo said.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Weather Channel

Photos Of Appalachia's Flood

Eastern Kentucky awoke to devastating flash flooding Thursday morning. At least 16 people have been killed in the incident. Photos show water up to buildings' roofs and structures floating away. The death toll rose to 16 after devastating flash flooding struck eastern Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia Thursday. All...
KENTUCKY STATE
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy