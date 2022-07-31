Logistics company wins city incentive approval to relocate to Crestview Hills

linknky.com
Flottweg Separation Technology’s groundbreaking for new $1.75m warehouse facility in Boone County
Flottweg Separation Technology Inc. company representatives and state and local officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of the liquid-solid separation equipment manufacturer’s new warehouse facility in Boone County, a $1.75 million investment that will create 12 high-wage jobs. “It is an incredibly exciting time to be doing business in Kentucky,...
linknky.com
Parts manufacturer breaks ground on Boone County facility
Parts manufacturer Flottweg Separation Technology Inc. broke ground on a $1.75 million warehouse in Boone County Tuesday, and Gov. Andy Beshear was on hand for the celebration. He said it is an exciting time to do business in Kentucky. “And it is even more exciting to see companies continue to...
linknky.com
Sponsored: Bally Logistics opens office expansion, creating 30 well-paying jobs in Florence
This article was written by Steve Kaiser. When Brent Dean and Charlie Dieruf teamed up to lay the foundation of Bally Logistics in 2021, they didn’t expect the company would generate the success they have achieved at the end of the fiscal year. At this stage, the company’s initial trajectory is heading upwards. Bally Logistics is ready to achieve its sophomore year target of 50 employees and explosive growth. In addition, financial data paints an optimistic picture and affirms a bright future for the company.
buildingindiana.com
LED Lighting Company Announces New Manufacturing Plant
IKIO LED Lighting, LLC, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, has announced it plans to establish a manufacturing and warehousing facility in the Batesville Industrial Park. Headed by Founder and CEO, Mr. Ekamdeep Singh, IKIO LED Lighting is a leading US-based manufacturer of LED lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, horticulture, multi-family residential/hospitality, hazardous location and solar outdoor lighting applications. Currently, the company has six state-of-the-art manufacturing plants and a combined manufacturing capacity of 10 million fixtures annually.
thefabricator.com
O’Neal Manufacturing Services opens Kentucky plant
O’Neal Manufacturing Services (OMS), Birmingham, Ala., has acquired an 84,000-sq.-ft. custom steel fabrication center in Burlington, Ky. The OMS-Northern Kentucky facility produces light-gauge metal weldments for customers engaged in security and government, transportation, banking, medical, refrigeration, and HVAC. The plant features a Salvagnini flexible shearing, punching, and forming cell;...
linknky.com
Independence to reduce speed on busy Hogrefe Road
Independence City Council took the first step to reduce the speed limit on part of Hogrefe Road from 35 miles per hour to 20 on Monday night. Hogrefe Road is off of State Route 536. “We have always had calls about the speed on Hogrefe,” said City Administrator Chris Moriconi....
Toxic sites in Hamilton County get millions for clean up, redevelopment
Sites like the Crosley Building in Camp Washington and the former Dow Chemical site in Reading will get millions of state dollars for clean-up and redevelopment.
linknky.com
Union moves forward with Brilliance Avenue extension for Grammas Center
A municipal order that the Union City Commission approved on Monday will allow for the extension of Brilliance Avenue, making way for the Grammas Center. The Grammas Center is a six-acre development coming to Brilliance Avenue and U.S. 42. Named for the family that has owned the property for more than 15 years, the center is a $50 million project to build retail space and 12 four-story condos. The project is planned to be completed in 2024.
linknky.com
Dayton approves use of golf carts on city streets
Golf carts are now street legal in Dayton, with some rules and regulations — and other river cities may soon follow. With buzz around ordinances to make golf carts street legal in Bellevue back in June and now in Dayton, Dayton City Administrator Jay Fossett said Newport is also considering an ordinance, and there may soon be an agreement to drive carts between cities.
WCPO
Ross Schools levy defeated, officials say cuts are coming
HAMILTON, Ohio — Voters in the Ross Local Schools District widely rejected a property tax hike Tuesday and will now see sports fees jump along with an expansion of other program budget cuts, district officials said. The 5-year, 7.99-mill, emergency property tax levy lost by a 64% to 36%...
spectrumnews1.com
After 20 years and millions of dollars of investment, College Hill developers cap off Hamilton Avenue revitalization with luxury apartments
CINCINNATI — When Seth Walsh came to College Hill seven years ago, the neighborhood looked different. Its business district had faded, an empty Kroger stood as an eyesore along the neighborhood’s main thoroughfare and the housing stock was stagnant and aging. At the helm of the neighborhood’s development...
linknky.com
Have extra school supplies? Donate them to Cram the Cruiser & Truck drive
As the start of school in Northern Kentucky approaches, Kenton County civic organizations are teaming up to collect school supplies for local students. The Kenton County Police Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 44 is partnering with the Independence Professional Firefighters Local 3945 to host the Cram The Cruiser & Truck School Supply Drive.
linknky.com
Taylor Mill police chief passes baton
Taylor Mill Police Chief Steve Knauf passed the baton to his successor, James Mills, on Monday. Knauf is ending 34 years with Taylor Mill’s police department, and 29 years as chief of police. “When I was appointed chief in 1993, our department had a revolving door, and we were...
linknky.com
Photos: Ohio River Paddlefest sunrise paddle
Kayakers, canoeists and stand-up paddle boarders gathered Wednesday morning for the Ohio River Paddlefest sunrise paddle. Participants met at Covington Landing from 6 to 8 a.m. as part of the event to preview Paddlefest, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday. Details here.
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
cincinnatimagazine.com
The Brief And Curious Life Of Cincinnati’s First Astronomical Observatory
At the corner of Knowlton and Mad Anthony streets in Northside is a small and somewhat neglected monument cobbled together from the riot-wrecked detritus of the old Hamilton County Courthouse. The memorial marks the location of Ludlow Station, one of a line of fortifications maintaining a bulwark against attacks by Native American tribes as eastern settlers encroached on their territories. The monument was originally erected by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1915. In 1976, an additional bronze plaque, now missing, was added by the DAR which read:
WKRC
Local woman's travel business named one of the 15 best in the world
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local tour operator is getting praise from "Travel and Leisure" magazine. Cincinnati-based Explorer Chick has a spot in the top 15 world's best tour operators worldwide. Founder and CEO Nicki Bruckmann explains why she launched this business and how she did it.
linknky.com
Tickets on sale for Boone County Senior Picnic
What started as a potluck dinner has expanded to an annual event celebrating Boone County’s seniors. Former Boone County Commissioner Irene Patrick is recognized as the founder of the Boone County Senior Picnic. Patrick used to host potluck dinners in her backyard for Boone County’s senior citizens, and from there the event has only expanded.
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
linknky.com
A return to normal: Boone County Schools dropping COVID-19 restrictions this year
Boone County Schools will keep masks optional for students this year, according to Public Information Officer Barbara Brady. During a COVID-19 committee meeting on Monday, district officials discussed COVID-19-related information to be sent out to families in a flyer ahead of the first day of school. Brady told LINK nky the district is approaching this year with recommendations but no requirements.
