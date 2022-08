The Little Rock Touchdown Club has long been known to bring in big-time speakers. It appears 2022 will be no different. David Bazzel, president of the club, and George Makris Jr., CEO of Simmons First National Corporation, announced the lineup this week. It features a number of current and former Razorbacks, plus national media analysts and college football greats from previous generations. The club started in 2004 and has more than 500 members. Meetings are at the Doubletree Hotel in downtown Little Rock where lunches begin at 11 a.m. You can see the full slate of speakers below and get more information about the...

