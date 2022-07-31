Indiana State Police investigating body found in pond

www.wlky.com
WLKY.com
INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road
HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
WNDU
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others dead after crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski, U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd congressional district, and three other people are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 19 and State Road 119 in Nappanee....
WLKY.com
Police investigating 3 walk-in victims with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three people who walked into UofL Hospital Tuesday with gunshot wounds. LMPD First Division responded to the call of walk-in victims at UofL Hospital around 9:30 p.m. Police said the victims are suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They did not...
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Southern Indiana mother arrested for neglect of child
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana mother has been arrested after her child was hospitalized with a broken leg. Shelby Hayes is now facing charges for neglect and obstruction of justice. Last week, Hayes' fiancé, 28-year-old Jonathan Fleming, told investigators he was frustrated over a lack of sleep....
cbs4indy.com
Woman arrested, accused of using 15-month-old in gas scam in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee accused a woman of using her 15-month-old child to deceive people in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee into giving her money. The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says Shelecia Craig would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas.
WLKY.com
34-year-old Louisville woman found dead in Scott County; police investigating
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a Louisville woman was found dead in southern Indiana. It happened on Sunday, July 31, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. Scott County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a location on South Underwood Road in reference to a body...
953wiki.com
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed outside a Southeast Christian Church campus; man arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was supposed to be on house arrest is facing charges, accused of stabbing a woman in a Louisville church parking lot. The stabbing happened Tuesday afternoon outside the Southeast Christian Church's southwest campus, which is on St. Andrews Road. Police said a video...
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
wbiw.com
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
Missing 13-year-old from Morgantown may be with 18-year-old man
Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old from Morgantown who may be in the company of an 18-year-old from Greenwood.
WLKY.com
Oldham County police: 62-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Oldham County that left a man dead. Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oldham County emergency services, police, fire, and EMS responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer.
WLKY.com
28-year-old Louisville woman arrested for series of robberies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has been arrested for a series of robberies around the Metro over the last five weeks. Shelby Khaler, 28, faces three counts of robbery, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, theft and stolen property under $10,000. Police say that Khaler held up...
Are Hoosiers still applying for gun permits, despite 'Constitutional Carry' law?
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been more than a month since Indiana's "Constitutional Carry" law took effect statewide. It allowed most Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit. NOTE: The video above is a previous report on the new law going into effect. It was a law opposed by...
WTHI
One killed, another hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a weekend crash in Greene County. The crash involved two motorcycles and a pick-up truck. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Robert Mckee, from Carlise and Andrew Brown, from Vincennes were going north on State Road 67. They were both on their own individual motorcycles.
WLKY.com
Police departments across Kentucky donate their own vehicles to flooded areas
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Some police departments around Kentucky are donating police vehicle to help departments struggling from flooding. The Jeffersontown Police Department is one of them. In the player above, aerials of Letcher County flooding. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Jeffersontown police announced they would be donating...
WLKY.com
Video shows Kentucky National Guard's POV during helicopter flood rescues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Video taken by the Kentucky National Guard shows just how intense it is to rescue people from floodwaters. The video above is from the first weekend after rains ravaged Appalachian communities in eastern Kentucky. Thousands of people were left stranded after 8-plus inches of rain poured...
WLKY.com
Mistrial declared for man accused in DUI crash that killed former UofL cheerleader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a man accused of killing a former UofL cheerleader in a DUI crash 6 years ago. The judge made the ruling in the case, citing that Bradley Caraway's attorney is sick and unable to continue representing him during his trial.
stjohnsource.com
Officer Investigating Crash Hit by Truck, Breaks Leg
Police are investigating a traffic accident on St. Croix that left one officer with a broken leg after he was hit by a driver who appears to have lost control of his truck, according to officials. Traffic Investigation Bureau officers were dispatched around 11:19 p.m. on Saturday to look into...
