ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IN

Indiana State Police investigating body found in pond

By Matthew Keck
WLKY.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wlky.com

Comments / 4

Related
WLKY.com

INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road

HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Police investigating 3 walk-in victims with gunshot wounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three people who walked into UofL Hospital Tuesday with gunshot wounds. LMPD First Division responded to the call of walk-in victims at UofL Hospital around 9:30 p.m. Police said the victims are suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They did not...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee

COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IN
Jackson County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, IN
County
Jackson County, IN
Washington County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Southern Indiana mother arrested for neglect of child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana mother has been arrested after her child was hospitalized with a broken leg. Shelby Hayes is now facing charges for neglect and obstruction of justice. Last week, Hayes' fiancé, 28-year-old Jonathan Fleming, told investigators he was frustrated over a lack of sleep....
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Body Found in Rural Scott County

Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Private Property
WANE-TV

ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

Oldham County police: 62-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Oldham County that left a man dead. Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oldham County emergency services, police, fire, and EMS responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

28-year-old Louisville woman arrested for series of robberies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman has been arrested for a series of robberies around the Metro over the last five weeks. Shelby Khaler, 28, faces three counts of robbery, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, theft and stolen property under $10,000. Police say that Khaler held up...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTHI

One killed, another hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a weekend crash in Greene County. The crash involved two motorcycles and a pick-up truck. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Robert Mckee, from Carlise and Andrew Brown, from Vincennes were going north on State Road 67. They were both on their own individual motorcycles.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Video shows Kentucky National Guard's POV during helicopter flood rescues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Video taken by the Kentucky National Guard shows just how intense it is to rescue people from floodwaters. The video above is from the first weekend after rains ravaged Appalachian communities in eastern Kentucky. Thousands of people were left stranded after 8-plus inches of rain poured...
stjohnsource.com

Officer Investigating Crash Hit by Truck, Breaks Leg

Police are investigating a traffic accident on St. Croix that left one officer with a broken leg after he was hit by a driver who appears to have lost control of his truck, according to officials. Traffic Investigation Bureau officers were dispatched around 11:19 p.m. on Saturday to look into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy