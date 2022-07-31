Greenberg sisters vying for Golf Classic title, Ella finishes on top

www.mystateline.com
Related
MyStateline.com
Local golfers finish up at the State Jr. Girls Championship and the men's Illinois Open
Local golfers finish up at the State Jr. Girls Championship and the men's Illinois Open. Local golfers finish up at the State Jr. Girls Championship …. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies...
MyStateline.com
TJ Baker captures back-to-back Rockford Classic wins
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Greater Rockford Men’s Classic finished Sunday at Aldeen Golf Club. TJ Baker took a one stroke lead into the final round. At one point on the front nine, there were five golfers within two strokes of each other at the top of the leaderboard.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford Lutheran graduate returns to the city for X League football game
ROCKFORD — Rockford Lutheran graduate Stephanie Raymond-Young returns to town on Saturday to prove herself in a new sport. The former basketball star is set to quarterback the Chicago Blitz as they take on the Seattle Thunder in the seven-on-seven football X League. The game starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at the BMO Harris Bank Center, 300 Elm St., in downtown.
Illinois High School Cheerleaders Need Your Help This Season
It's just about time to go back to school and this year, the Jefferson High School cheerleaders need your help. As much as we wish summer would last for months, it's coming to an end soon and you can already smell back to school in the air. It's the chillier...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyStateline.com
Body recovered from Rock River
A missing kayaker's body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car …. Rockford men arrested after loaded guns, weed and …. Rockford woman...
Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. It happened at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Independence Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, and […]
Crash in Rockford causes delays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A two vehicle crash caused some delays at a major Rockford intersection Wednesday afternoon. First responders were called to Riverside Boulevard and N. Perryville Road around 12:30 p.m. A pickup truck and car were involved, though the pickup took the worst of it, receiving heavy front-end damage. The roof partially collapsed […]
MyStateline.com
Tyson to expand Southern Ill. facility, create hundreds of jobs
Tyson Foods, Inc., broke ground Wednesday on a multi-million expansion project in the Metro East. Tyson to expand Southern Ill. facility, create hundreds …. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rockford museum celebrates 170th Anniversary of first railroad service to the City
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ethnic Heritage Museum celebrated the 170th Anniversary of the first railroad service to Rockford on Sunday. They had a special presentation on the story of the Galena and Chicago Union Railroad, which was the first railroad in Chicago and began service to Rockford in 1852. The railroad is credited with […]
MyStateline.com
Rockford Police have a 'Night Out' to connect with community
Communities all over the United States participated in "National Night Out" Tuesday. Rockford Police have a ‘Night Out’ to connect with …. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car...
Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area
We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
8 Popular Rockford Restaurants Perfect to Take a Date for Dinner
If dinner is the plan for your next date night, but you rarely agree on a place to go, this list has you covered. One of these might become a new favorite. Travel + Leisure just profiled Rockford as the location of one of the Most Romantic Places in the U.S. I was fully expecting the list to feature someplace around Chicago, but it was a spot that wouldn't be traditionally thought of as a romantic spot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockford kids barbeque for neighborhood fundraiser
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Smells of barbeque filled part of Rockford’s West Side on Sunday as one local organization teamed up with a restaurant for a fundraiser. It was all so the kids who are part of a young, Black and gifted program can showcase their new skills on the grill. 100 Strong has been […]
WIFR
Hot & Humid with Showers & Thunderstorms
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and thunderstorms today as temperatures rise to the 90 degree mark. Much cooler with les humidity tomorrow with highs in the low 80′s. 90′s will be back for the weekend.
Are These The 5 Best Places To Get Cheese Fries In Rockford?
I took to Facebook asking if Beefaroo had the best cheese fries in Rockford. Some said yes... and most said no. The comment section was pretty ruthless when it came to giving their opinion on Beefaroo and their most popular menu items. I realized after 5... 10 comments that there were many other places around the Stateline to find delicious cheese fries. At this point, I was on the hunt to seek out all these restaurants everybody was talking about.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stand-off Situation Developing Tonight In Loves Park
At approximately 10:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of 10 E Riverside Blvd in Loves Park, at Tads On The Rock, for reports of a armed subject threatening to possibly throw himself in the Rock River. This incident is still ongoing as it appears this is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyStateline.com
Teens from Rockford's Ukrainian sister city arrive in town
More than a dozen teens from Ukraine were welcomed to Rockford on Tuesday. Teens from Rockford’s Ukrainian sister city arrive …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car …. Body recovered from Rock River. Rockford men arrested after loaded guns,...
WIFR
‘Stuff the Bus’ helps students gear up for school
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local school supply drive is back and ready to help area students have a successful year. The Stuff the Bus fundraiser collects supplies for kids in the Rockford, Harlem, Belvidere and Freeport school districts. Supply drop-offs can be made noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 through Friday, August 5 at the Bucciferro Family McDonalds, 314 N. Mulford in Rockford.
WIFR
Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is making some changes. It’s animal hospital will be closed for the unforeseen future. Now former employees, owners and veterinarians are speaking out about what this closure means for the community. The Noah’s Ark board of directors were in the...
MyStateline.com
Shooting at Marathon gas station in Rockford
Rockford Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning at Marathon gas station, 3299 S. Alpine Road. Rockford Police have a ‘Night Out’ to connect with …. Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t …. Teens from Rockford’s Ukrainian sister city arrive …. Connecticut man yells...
Comments / 0