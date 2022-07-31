ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Greenberg sisters vying for Golf Classic title, Ella finishes on top

By Regan Holgate
MyStateline.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com

TJ Baker captures back-to-back Rockford Classic wins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Greater Rockford Men’s Classic finished Sunday at Aldeen Golf Club. TJ Baker took a one stroke lead into the final round. At one point on the front nine, there were five golfers within two strokes of each other at the top of the leaderboard.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford Lutheran graduate returns to the city for X League football game

ROCKFORD — Rockford Lutheran graduate Stephanie Raymond-Young returns to town on Saturday to prove herself in a new sport. The former basketball star is set to quarterback the Chicago Blitz as they take on the Seattle Thunder in the seven-on-seven football X League. The game starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at the BMO Harris Bank Center, 300 Elm St., in downtown.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
City
Decatur, IL
City
Golf, IL
MyStateline.com

Body recovered from Rock River

A missing kayaker's body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car …. Rockford men arrested after loaded guns, weed and …. Rockford woman...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. It happened at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Independence Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crash in Rockford causes delays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A two vehicle crash caused some delays at a major Rockford intersection Wednesday afternoon. First responders were called to Riverside Boulevard and N. Perryville Road around 12:30 p.m. A pickup truck and car were involved, though the pickup took the worst of it, receiving heavy front-end damage. The roof partially collapsed […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Tyson to expand Southern Ill. facility, create hundreds of jobs

Tyson Foods, Inc., broke ground Wednesday on a multi-million expansion project in the Metro East. Tyson to expand Southern Ill. facility, create hundreds …. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Pierson
MyStateline.com

Rockford Police have a 'Night Out' to connect with community

Communities all over the United States participated in "National Night Out" Tuesday. Rockford Police have a ‘Night Out’ to connect with …. New 40-foot Route 66 sign coming to Illinois State …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area

We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

8 Popular Rockford Restaurants Perfect to Take a Date for Dinner

If dinner is the plan for your next date night, but you rarely agree on a place to go, this list has you covered. One of these might become a new favorite. Travel + Leisure just profiled Rockford as the location of one of the Most Romantic Places in the U.S. I was fully expecting the list to feature someplace around Chicago, but it was a spot that wouldn't be traditionally thought of as a romantic spot.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Sis#Wtvo#Aldeen Golf Club
WIFR

Hot & Humid with Showers & Thunderstorms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and thunderstorms today as temperatures rise to the 90 degree mark. Much cooler with les humidity tomorrow with highs in the low 80′s. 90′s will be back for the weekend.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Are These The 5 Best Places To Get Cheese Fries In Rockford?

I took to Facebook asking if Beefaroo had the best cheese fries in Rockford. Some said yes... and most said no. The comment section was pretty ruthless when it came to giving their opinion on Beefaroo and their most popular menu items. I realized after 5... 10 comments that there were many other places around the Stateline to find delicious cheese fries. At this point, I was on the hunt to seek out all these restaurants everybody was talking about.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com

Teens from Rockford's Ukrainian sister city arrive in town

More than a dozen teens from Ukraine were welcomed to Rockford on Tuesday. Teens from Rockford’s Ukrainian sister city arrive …. Rockford’s Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital has closed. Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski dies in car …. Body recovered from Rock River. Rockford men arrested after loaded guns,...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

‘Stuff the Bus’ helps students gear up for school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local school supply drive is back and ready to help area students have a successful year. The Stuff the Bus fundraiser collects supplies for kids in the Rockford, Harlem, Belvidere and Freeport school districts. Supply drop-offs can be made noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 through Friday, August 5 at the Bucciferro Family McDonalds, 314 N. Mulford in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is making some changes. It’s animal hospital will be closed for the unforeseen future. Now former employees, owners and veterinarians are speaking out about what this closure means for the community. The Noah’s Ark board of directors were in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Shooting at Marathon gas station in Rockford

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning at Marathon gas station, 3299 S. Alpine Road. Rockford Police have a ‘Night Out’ to connect with …. Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t …. Teens from Rockford’s Ukrainian sister city arrive …. Connecticut man yells...
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy