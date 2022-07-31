NYC speed cameras will soon be on 24/7

pix11.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
NYC speed cameras now running 24/7 in effort to promote safety
Speed cameras across New York City are now running 24/7 in an effort to promote safety and curb traffic deaths citywide. Prior to Monday, the cameras went offline each night at 10 p.m., not recording again until 6 a.m. the next morning.
NYPD changes tactics in addressing shootings in NYC
The NYPD is announcing on Wednesday a new push to continue driving down gun crimes and homicides. NYPD changes tactics in addressing shootings in NYC.
Bodega cat stolen in Brooklyn, owner says
Owner Abdul Majeed got Boka for Green Olives Deli and Grill in Park Slope in January. Boka was beloved; some customers came just to play with him, Majeed said.
Manhattan BP wants another West Side Highway bike lane
Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine is asking the state to add another two-way, protected bike lane to a four-mile stretch of the West Side Highway. He’s proposing it from Chambers Street to 57th Street in Manhattan.
NYC salon has been taking care of its customers for a decade
The owner of the East Harlem business is grateful to its loyal customers for getting her through the pandemic. August is National Black Business Month.
Another potential heat wave for NY, NJ
After a cool Monday, the head and humidity return on Tuesday. Expect a series of days with highs in the 90s, marking another potential heat wave.
Construction begins to replace century-old bridge connecting NJ and NYC, officials say
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It’s more than 100 years old and, at times, a major headache for commuters. But New Jersey’s Portal Bridge in Hudson County is a vital link for trains between New Jersey and New York City. On Monday, a new major project to replace...
Aperol Spritz is a prefect summer drink
It's Aperol Spritz Day. Here's how to make the popular cocktail.
New Yorkers who lost loved ones to accidents welcome 24/7 speed cameras
Mayor Eric Adams' administration says having 24/7 speed cameras means having one of the sharpest tools against traffic violence. Officials say it will prevent family members and friends from losing loved ones in tragic accidents.
Straightening things out: How to fix your posture
NEW YORK (PIX11) — We’ve got a hunch that you’re hunched right now reading this. Years of slouching do take a toll on the back, but sometimes it just takes a nudge to straighten things out. Dr. Karena Wu, owner and clinical director of ActiveCare Physical Therapy,...
Heat, humidity return to NY and NJ
After a cool and damp start to August, the heat and humidity will return in a hurry. As temperatures could hit 90 degrees for rest of this week, we are looking at the possibility of the third heat wave of the season in New York City. While it will not...
Fire hydrants in a heat wave
Temps continue to soar as the sun bakes the Big Apple in another potential heat wave. But New Yorkers have many unique ways to beat the heat. Meteorologist Byron Miranda has more.
Learn how to cook vegetables like a pro
Cooking vegetables can be tricky, so here are some tips to making them without the stress.
Harlem restaurant Sylvia's celebrates 60th anniversary
Sylvia's first opened its doors 60 years ago. Since then, it's become a part of the fabric of Harlem.
Did sharing details of toxic break-ups lead to death? | Banfield
Watch Ashleigh Banfield's Talk Show on NewsNation weeknights at 10/9c. Did sharing details of toxic break-ups lead to death?
Brooklyn family desperately searching for missing teen
A Brooklyn mother is frantically searching for her missing 14-year-old daughter. It's been nearly a week since Aunisty Elliot vanished from her home in Crown Heights.
Heat persists as drier air moves in NY, NJ
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A brief break from the humidity comes Wednesday as a weak front will be draped to the south of the area. Mostly sunny skies are expected to come as drier air moves into the region. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, low 90s over inland spots, mid-80s in coastal areas.
Manhattan car crash: 2 pedestrians killed when vehicle jumps curb
Two vehicles collided near West 207th Street and Sherman Avenue just after 4 a.m., officials said. One of those vehicles then struck two parked cars and jumped the curb, hitting two men on the sidewalk, police said.
Boy, 14, fatally shot in Queens; body found on driveway
A 14-year-old boy was found fatally shot in the back in Queens Tuesday morning, police said. Officers are also investigating if the incident is connected to a drive-by shooting on Beach 68th Street on Monday night, officials said.
