Las Vegas, NV

UPDATE: Suspicious vehicle report in Las Vegas becomes homicide investigation

By David Denk
8newsnow.com
 3 days ago
www.8newsnow.com

8 News Now

Police investigate death in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police were on the scene of an apparent homicide in the southeast valley before ruling it a suicide Wednesday morning. Detectives responded to an incident involving someone who was deceased just after 5:30 a.m. The incident happened in the 10,000 block for Glassboro St., near Pyle Avenue and Bermuda Road. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

California woman dies in Las Vegas after suffering gunshot wound to head

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California woman died in Las Vegas after she had arrived at a hospital in Southern Nevada with a gunshot wound to her head, according to authorities. The Inyo County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 6:10 a.m. Monday to Desert Valley View Hospital in Pahrump on a report of a 69-year-old woman from Charleston View being treated for a gunshot wound.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County park police on Monday located a backpack filled with cocaine at a Las Vegas park. According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Park Police Department, on Aug. 1 at about 6 p.m., park police officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. The vehicle was ultimately located blocks away from the original theft.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com

LVMPD’s RAID team makes 100+ arrests since starting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail (RAID) arm of Metro has been busy since its inception in March of this year. According to police, 102 arrests were made for reckless and trick-driving-related crimes, 123 citations were given, and 124 vehicles have been impounded. Police say most...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for driver in alleged deadly hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a driver in an alleged deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday night. LVMPD said the crash happened July 30 around 9:40 p.m. at W. Charleston Boulevard west of Essex Drive. According to police, a male pedestrian was walking northbound across Charleston outside a marked crosswalk when a dark colored sedan hit the pedestrian.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Man, woman fatally shot in Vegas apartment; shooter at large

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have yet to release the names of a man and woman who were fatally shot in a central Las Vegas apartment complex. Metro Police say the shooting late Friday stemmed from an apparent confrontation at the complex. Officers arrived at the scene around 10:15 p.m. and found the two victims dead from gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives believe the victims were inside the apartment when two unidentified men knocked on the door. Police say it’s believed the woman answered the door and an argument ensued between her and the suspects before shots were fired. The victims will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Wannabe Summerlin robber also held on suspicion of assault, kidnapping, fraud, weapon possession & a probation violation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man is in custody in an Arizona jail after being sought in Las Vegas, where video showed an apparent attempt to shoot a fleeing man during a botched robbery outside a suburban home. Las Vegas police on Monday identified Armondo Dangerfield as the would-be robber whose gun jammed in the July 24 incident in suburban Summerlin. They said he was arrested Sunday in Mesa, Arizona. Maricopa County jail records show Dangerfield is being held on suspicion of multiple crimes including robbery, assault, kidnapping, fraud, weapon possession and a probation violation. Police say he’s expected to be transferred in custody from Phoenix to Las Vegas to face charges.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection to attempted shooting near Summerlin

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection to attempted shooting near Summerlin. UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection to attempted …. Recently demolished lots sit empty, what’s next?. Three Square of Las Vegas in need of donations. Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees as they hit …. Broadway comes to the Smith Center,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Person hospitalized after single-car crash in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person has been hospitalized with critical injuries after apparently crashing their car into a gate. Metro detectives are investigating the single-vehicle crash that happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. Washington will be closed in both directions between Mojave and Pecos roads while the crash […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

