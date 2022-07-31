UPDATE: Suspicious vehicle report in Las Vegas becomes homicide investigation

www.8newsnow.com
Police investigate death in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police were on the scene of an apparent homicide in the southeast valley before ruling it a suicide Wednesday morning. Detectives responded to an incident involving someone who was deceased just after 5:30 a.m. The incident happened in the 10,000 block for Glassboro St., near Pyle Avenue and Bermuda Road. […]
New details in arrest of suspect accused in attempted murder of elderly Las Vegas man
Downtown Las Vegas venue won’t move forward with magic show that includes animals. Can Nevada handle a monkeypox emergency? Las Vegas doctor shares concerns as state prepares. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta...
California woman dies in Las Vegas after suffering gunshot wound to head
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California woman died in Las Vegas after she had arrived at a hospital in Southern Nevada with a gunshot wound to her head, according to authorities. The Inyo County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 6:10 a.m. Monday to Desert Valley View Hospital in Pahrump on a report of a 69-year-old woman from Charleston View being treated for a gunshot wound.
Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County park police on Monday located a backpack filled with cocaine at a Las Vegas park. According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Park Police Department, on Aug. 1 at about 6 p.m., park police officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. The vehicle was ultimately located blocks away from the original theft.
LVMPD’s RAID team makes 100+ arrests since starting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail (RAID) arm of Metro has been busy since its inception in March of this year. According to police, 102 arrests were made for reckless and trick-driving-related crimes, 123 citations were given, and 124 vehicles have been impounded. Police say most...
Clark County park police locate bag full of cocaine at local park following theft incident
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A backpack full of drugs was recently located at a local park while park police were on the scene of a vehicle theft call. The incident happened on Monday, August 1, at around 6 p.m and was reported by the Clark County Park Police Department.
Las Vegas police: Man posed as health inspector to steal from valley restaurants
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly posed as a health inspector to steal from valley businesses. He’s accused of stealing from two fast food restaurants in the southwest valley on July 3. Police said that in both cases, he entered the businesses claiming […]
Las Vegas stabbing suspect caught months after attempted murder, police say
A Las Vegas man suspected in a stabbing from last year was stopped and photographed weeks later and then arrested more than nine months after the alleged attempted murder, documents said.
Coroner reveals new details about skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead in May are believed to be from a person who was in their 20s or 30s when he or she died, a spokesperson for the Clark County coroner told 8 News Now on Wednesday.
Family searching for men responsible for the deaths of man, women
Police continue to search for the men they say are responsible for shooting and killing two people on Friday night.
Man accused of trying to steal slot ticket at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of trying to steal a slot ticket from a gambler at a Las Vegas Strip casino before getting into a fist fight, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Deon Newton is facing charges of battery and committing fraud in a gaming...
Las Vegas police looking for driver in alleged deadly hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a driver in an alleged deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday night. LVMPD said the crash happened July 30 around 9:40 p.m. at W. Charleston Boulevard west of Essex Drive. According to police, a male pedestrian was walking northbound across Charleston outside a marked crosswalk when a dark colored sedan hit the pedestrian.
Man, woman fatally shot in Vegas apartment; shooter at large
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have yet to release the names of a man and woman who were fatally shot in a central Las Vegas apartment complex. Metro Police say the shooting late Friday stemmed from an apparent confrontation at the complex. Officers arrived at the scene around 10:15 p.m. and found the two victims dead from gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives believe the victims were inside the apartment when two unidentified men knocked on the door. Police say it’s believed the woman answered the door and an argument ensued between her and the suspects before shots were fired. The victims will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Wannabe Summerlin robber also held on suspicion of assault, kidnapping, fraud, weapon possession & a probation violation
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man is in custody in an Arizona jail after being sought in Las Vegas, where video showed an apparent attempt to shoot a fleeing man during a botched robbery outside a suburban home. Las Vegas police on Monday identified Armondo Dangerfield as the would-be robber whose gun jammed in the July 24 incident in suburban Summerlin. They said he was arrested Sunday in Mesa, Arizona. Maricopa County jail records show Dangerfield is being held on suspicion of multiple crimes including robbery, assault, kidnapping, fraud, weapon possession and a probation violation. Police say he’s expected to be transferred in custody from Phoenix to Las Vegas to face charges.
Bicyclist found dead at Wetlands Park
Clark County Park Police and LVMPD officers responded to a call on Tuesday where an adult male was found dead at Wetlands Park, according to police.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection to attempted shooting near Summerlin
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection to attempted shooting near Summerlin. UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection to attempted …. Recently demolished lots sit empty, what’s next?. Three Square of Las Vegas in need of donations. Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees as they hit …. Broadway comes to the Smith Center,...
Arrest made in Summerlin attempted murder case
A man wanted for robbing and attempting to shoot a Summerlin homeowner was arrested on Arizona over the weekend in Arizona. Armondo Dangerfield is awaiting extradition back to Nevada to face a number of charges, including attempted murder.
Person hospitalized after single-car crash in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person has been hospitalized with critical injuries after apparently crashing their car into a gate. Metro detectives are investigating the single-vehicle crash that happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. Washington will be closed in both directions between Mojave and Pecos roads while the crash […]
Police investigate shooting at apartment complex in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating an early Monday morning homicide in the northeast valley. According to police, there was a shooting at an apartment complex on 1700 Marion Drive near Owens Avenue and Lamb Boulevard just after 4 a.m. A man in his 20s was transported to UMC Trauma, where he was […]
Las Vegas police say suspect arrested in connection with attack on elderly man at Summerlin home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack on an elderly man at his Summerlin home. According to police, Armondo Dangerfield, 28, is accused in the attempted murder that occurred last month at a home in Sun City Summerlin.
