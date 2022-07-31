ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

'Autistic Person' or 'Person With Autism'?

By Reviewed by Jessica Schrader
 3 days ago
Neelix The KittyCat
3d ago

As an autistic person, identity-first language is the only appropriate choice. It's a defining part of who I am as a person, like being introverted/extroverted. You wouldn't say, "I'm a person with introversion." I'm not afflicted with some disorder that makes me a lesser being. I don't need to be defined as person first and slip in the autism part because I need to clarify I'm human and hope I'm not judged for the autism part. Only people who wish to reject their diagnosis, are ashamed of it, or are otherwise in denial use person-first language. Most autistics prefer identity-first language. It describes that we are wired differently and experience the world in a way that is not typical.

Vickie Andrus
3d ago

Being the grandmother of 2 with Autism and a TA for Autism, I always have said a child with Autism. Saying an Autistic child just never sounded right to me..

