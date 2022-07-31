ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Missy Elliott To Guest Star On Cartoon Network’s ‘Craig Of The Creek’

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Missy Elliott is lending her iconic voice to Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek. According to Deadline , the Hip-Hop veteran will guest star as Carla Frazier, the 1989 Double Dutch Champion and rival to main character Craig’s mother, Nicole.

In the episode, titled “The Jump Off,” Craig challenges a group of Creek kids to a double dutch jump rope competition, even though he has no idea how to play the rhythmic game.

More from VIBE.com

Although the Supa Dupa Fly pioneer is bringing a fictional character to life, the Craig of the Creek series paid homage to Missy during its season three Halloween special.

In the animated series’ “Trick or Creek” episode, The Williams Family dressed up for the fall holiday with Nicole in costume as Missy Elliott from the “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” music video.

“I am so humbly grateful,” Missy Elliott tweeted in response to a viral clip teasing the episode, where the character repeats “Trick or treat on,” in the style of the chorus of Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On.”

In January, Craig of the Creek was renewed for a fifth season as a preschool spinoff series, Jessica’s Big Little World, and an original animated movie, Craig of the Creek: The Movie . The film as well as season five are expected to premiere in 2023.

“Since its debut, Craig of the Creek has been an instant audience favorite, capturing the joy of being a kid along with the humor and heart of family life,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros.

Craig of the Creek, Craig of the Creek: The Movie, and Jessica’s Big Little World are executive produced and co-created by Emmy-nominated Steven Universe writers Matt Burnett and Ben Levin. Jessica’s Big Little World is executive produced and co-created by former Craig of the Creek supervising director, Tiffany Ford.

Related Story

Missy Elliott Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, City Declares Day After Her

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Usher Tapped To Executive Produce New Series About The Birth Of Jazz

Click here to read the full article. It’s been quite the year for Usher. As the singer celebrates the 25th anniversary of My Way and revamps Las Vegas residency, he has also gained his first executive producer credit for a drama series. The illustrious crooner has been tapped to EP Storyville, an upcoming series about the birth of the jazz in New Orleans. The story follows “five brothel madams as they fight to control the red light district,” as first reported by Variety.More from VIBE.comRémy Martin Recruits Usher For "A Taste of Passion" Campaign And Special NFTUsher's "Superstar" Sees Streaming...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Vibe

Mero Speaks On His Split From Desus: “It’s Hollywood, Baby”

New details might help to answer the “why” in Desus and Mero’s decision to part ways. After Puck News reported last Thursday (July 21) that Desus Nice and The Kid Mero’s creative partnership allegedly ended over management disputes, sources close to the situation told the outlet that Showtime did indeed ask their manager, Victor Lopez, to “no longer attend tapings or appear in meetings” in November. Following the raised questions, Mero sat down with New York’s WFAN on Monday (July 25) to discuss the unforeseen break-up.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Bobby Shmurda Dubs Joyner Lucas “The Master P Of Our Generation”

Click here to read the full article. Bobby Shmurda has enjoyed getting back into the Hip-Hop game. And from his perspective, the genre is doing Joyner Lucas a disservice, especially since, according to Bobby, Lucas is a modern-day Master P.  The Brooklynite appeared on The Party Starters podcast and spoke about Lucas’ independent artist status. Shmurda claimed the rapper is making more money than the top five rappers out right now. The “Hoochie Daddy” rapper also addressed the industry’s alleged desire to leave Joyner out of the Hip-Hop conversation. More from VIBE.comBobby Shmurda To Release First Post-Prison Project 'Bodboy'Master P Will Honor His...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Kenan Thompson Shares When ‘SNL’ Should End

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live has been on the air for 47 years, just three years short of hitting the five-decade milestone. And while some can’t begin to fathom NBC without the late-night sketch comedy show in their arsenal of shows, Kenan Thompson believes the end is near.  For the season two premiere of Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, Charlemagne questioned the longest-tenured comedian about the variety show and the rumors that it could be ending with its 50th season. More from VIBE.comCharlamagne Tha God Announces The Black Effect Podcast Festival With iHeartMediaEminem Appears On...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Missy Elliott
Vibe

Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Animated Series Heading To The Small Screen

Click here to read the full article. Besides the drama surrounding him and the Oscars fiasco, Chris Rock has something positive to look forward to. According to Variety, an animated reboot of the comedian’s hit show, Everybody Hates Chris, has been greenlit by MTV Entertainment Studios to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Retitled Everybody Still Hates Chris, the new series will display narrated stories by Rock inspired by his experiences growing up in a working-class family in BedStuy, Brooklyn in the late 1980s. Rock, alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg, and Dave Becky, will executively produce the series as he did...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Footage Surfaces Of Blueface Fighting Girlfriend Chrisean Rock

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following article contains triggering language and video related to domestic violence. Footage of rapper Blueface getting into a fight with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced online. The clip begins with Blueface breaking free from Rock before attempting to walk away, as Rock continues to follow him down the street. Shortly after, Rock takes hold of Blueface’s shirt and strikes him before Blueface returns a blow, and they both fall to the ground. Blueface then straddles Rock and demands her to calm down.More from VIBE.comKanye West Says 'Donda 2' Only Available On Stem...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon

Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartoon Network#Guest Star#Double Dutch Champion#Dutch
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Viral Clip Of Security Guard Crying During His Set

Kendrick Lamar’s penchant for touching on matters of the heart is one that few artists can rival today. This was exemplified when footage surfaced of a crying security guard at the Big Steppers tour‘s Houston stop. In the clip—which has now racked up millions of views—the guard shed tears while the rapper performed his hit single, “LOVE.”
HOUSTON, TX
Vibe

50 Cent Inks Partnership Deal With Sacramento Kings

Click here to read the full article. With his latest power move, 50 Cent continues to diversify his entrepreneurial portfolio. The rapper and TV executive has inked a multi-year deal with NBA franchise the Sacramento Kings. His wine and spirits company Sire Spirits LLC will serve as the team’s official champagne partner, the NBA team announced. As part of the agreement, two brands under Sire the umbrella, Le Chemin du Roi and Branson Cognac, will be served courtside at Kings’ home games. The spirits brand will be available at the team’s club lounge, Rush, which is being rechristened as Rush by...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Vibe

Rapper JayDaYoungan, 24, Shot And Killed In Louisiana

Click here to read the full article. Authorities have confirmed that Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in Louisiana on Wednesday (July 27). The Bogalusa Police Department’s Facebook page confirmed news of the shooting as rumors and reports began to surface online. Since then, the Bogalusa authorities have also confirmed that JayDaYoungan, born Javorius Scott, has died. The BPD shared the following statement on its page: “We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. Jay da Youngin, and his father, Kenyatta Scott Sr. We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott has been...
LOUISIANA STATE
Vibe

Beyoncé Has Revealed The Contents Of Those ‘Renaissance’ Mystery Boxes

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s Renaissance is near and as July 29 grows closer, the Beyhive is given more details from their reigning Queen. On Wednesday (July 27), the Grammy Award-winning singer finally unveiled the differences between four box sets that were presented to fans back in June by name only. On Beyoncé’s official website, customers were given the option to select from poses one through four, without knowing any details—only that each would be on a different t-shirt. But now, the mystery is no more.More from VIBE.comAzealia Banks Wants "Horrible" Mashups Of Beyoncé's "Break My Soul"...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Vibe

Netflix Announces ‘The Rise and Fall of AND1’ Documentary

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has announced a forthcoming documentary about the cultural phenomenon that was AND1, a sports brand that once bridged the gap between basketball, hip-hop, fashion, and urban culture. Included in the streamer’s UNTOLD series, The Rise and Fall of AND1 will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Kevin Wilson Jr. The film will cover the story behind the brand that went from a glorified school project, to a million-dollar business that helped take street ball mainstream with its AND1 Mixtape Tour. “To tell the story of And1 you have to tell the story...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Patti LaBelle And Jazmine Sullivan Will Collaborate, Thanks To One Call

Click here to read the full article. The Godmother of Soul and Grammy award-winning icon Patti LaBelle made a special appearance on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast on Friday (July 29). LaBelle spoke on her career and future endeavors – the latter of which includes a collaboration with Jazmine Sullivan. Surprisingly, LaBelle also revealed that she first thought the Heaux Tales songstress wasn’t too fond of her, but apparently the two have hashed out any misunderstandings with a phone call. The 78-year-old soul singer told N.O.R.E that she hadn’t recorded music in over a decade, but felt moved...
MUSIC
Vibe

‘Star Trek’ Icon Nichelle Nichols Dies At 89

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols, who was widely admired for her groundbreaking role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura on 1966’s Star Trek: The Originals , has died at 89 years old. Her son, Kyle Johnson, revealed the unfortunate news on Sunday (July 31) by posting an update to a website memorializing the life of his mother. He wrote, “I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years.” “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote....
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chuck D And Kurtis Blow Form The Hip Hop Alliance, Rap’s First Official Union

Click here to read the full article. Rap icons Chuck D, Kurtis Blow, and more have banded together to spearhead The Hip Hop Alliance, which is billed as the first-ever union in the culture’s history. Founded by Chuck D, Kurtis Blow, and Doug E. Fresh, The Hip Hop Alliance is described as a non-profit organization whose “mission is to fight for fair wages, fair royalties, strong health and retirement benefits for artists in the Hip Hop and R&B community.”More from VIBE.comSalt-N-Pepa And Friends Are Ready To "Push It" On New Episode Of 'Celebrity Family Feud'Mass Appeal Announces 'DJ Premier: Hip...
HIP HOP
Vibe

Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock For Oscars Slap In New Video

Click here to read the full article. It’s been four months since the 94th Academy Awards ceremony where the shocking Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap occurred. Now, Smith is taking a moment to issue a formal apology and answer questions about the incident. The King Richard actor took to YouTube to deliver a more personal statement to Rock and and answer questions from fans in a video titled “It’s been a minute…” Smith spoke candidly about his actions and what he’s learned since his “unacceptable and harmful behavior” over four months ago.More from VIBE.comChris Rock On Oscars Slap: "I'm Not A Victim Motherf**ker"Dave...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Beyoncé Hints At ‘Club Renaissance’ IRL Experience

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé’s Renaissance is just around the corner. The singer recently shared the artwork for her limited-edition vinyl, as well as released both the instrumental and a cappella versions of its lead single, “Break My Soul,” but she’s clearly just getting started. On Tuesday (July 26), various international sectors of Sony Music Entertainment have announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience. Each event will reportedly take place on the evening of July 28, hours before the album will be available to stream globally. More from VIBE.comAri Lennox Says Upcoming Album Is "More Evolved" Than...
MUSIC
Vibe

Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, And Mark Wahlberg Star In Netflix’s ‘Me Time’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has released a colorful trailer for the upcoming film Me Time. The comedy stars industry veterans Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, and Mark Wahlberg. Hart and Hall play a married couple while Wahlberg takes the role of the wild best friend. In a short clip of the R-rated movie, audiences are introduced to the main characters as well as the adventurous antics of the two men. More from VIBE.comRegina Hall And Sterling K. Brown Star In 'Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul' TrailerDave Chappelle Surprises Fans With Candid Set During Rock And Hart...
MOVIES
Vibe

Draymond Green To Request $164 Million Max Contract Extension From Warriors

Click here to read the full article. Draymond Green is regarded as the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. The four-time NBA champ and former Defensive Player of the Year has embodied the grit and “Strength In Numbers” mantra that has become ingrained in the team’s DNA over the past decade. Now, Green is looking to have his dedication to the franchise reciprocated in the form of a max contract extension, which the power forward reportedly plans to request from Golden State’s front office in the coming days. According to The Athletic, Green—who will be eligible to sign...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vibe

Vibe

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy