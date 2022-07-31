Man recovering after stabbed in the back in Oklahoma City

www.koco.com
KOCO
10-year-old safe, suspect in custody after attempted abduction at OKC baseball field
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 10-year-old is safe and one suspect is in custody after attempted abduction at an Oklahoma City baseball field. This is a nightmare for many parents. Thankfully, the 10-year-old is safe and uninjured. Around 9 Wednesday morning, parents dropped their child off at the ball fields...
KOCO
Woman dies, 16-year-old injured during road-rage shooting in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman died and a teenager was injured after shots were fired during a road-rage incident Monday evening in Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m., two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
KOCO
OKC police search for shooter in apparent road rage incident
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police want to find the shooter who killed one person and left a teen injured in an apparent act of road rage. The driver took off after the shooting near Southwest 22ndStreet and Blackwelder Avenue late Monday night. On Tuesday, there was still crime scene tape and broken glass in the street.
Oklahoma City police searching for car burglary suspect
Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into multiple vehicles.
News On 6
2 Minors Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Moore
The Moore Police Department (MPD) said two minors were shot and taken to a hospital Wednesday morning. Police said officers were called to a shooting at NW 28th and Nottingham Way between Shields and Santa Fe. One minor was taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound...
okcfox.com
Man left in critical condition following stabbing at Red Dog Saloon in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a stabbing early Sunday morning at a bar in NW OKC. Police say a stabbing occurred at Red Dog Saloon on NW 10th and Macarthur around 1 to 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital...
Police: Victim in wheelchair hit, killed in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a person in a wheelchair in Oklahoma City.
Motorcycle Rider Badly Injured In SW OKC Crash
A motorcycle rider is in critical condition following a crash Tuesday evening in SW Oklahoma City. The rider was taken to a local hospital following the crash at SW 104th Street and Portland Ave. The area is closed to traffic as crews investigate the crash. This is a developing story.
KOCO
Investigation underway after two teenagers shot in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot overnight in Moore. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near Northwest 27th Street and Shields Boulevard. Police told KOCO 5 that one of the teenage boys was shot and ran. He was...
KOCO
Man taken to hospital after stabbing outside Oklahoma City nightclub
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being stabbed outside an Oklahoma City nightclub. Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, police said someone stabbed a victim in the chest with a makeshift weapon in the parking lot of the Red Dog Saloon near Northwest 10th Street and MacArthur Boulevard. It's unclear what the weapon was.
Short chase ends in crash Oklahoma City
One person was injured in a chase that ended with a crash on Monday morning.
One dead, one wounded in southside shooting
Oklahoma City's 45 homicide of 2022 occurred on the south side Monday, August 1. There are no suspects or arrests so far. The post One dead, one wounded in southside shooting appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Apartment Fire In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Firefighters responded to an apartment fire that broke out on the northwest side of the city on Early Tuesday morning. Fire officials say the call originally came out as a car fire and when they arrived on the scene near Northwest 19th and Macarthur, they found a fire in the breezeway of a nearby apartment building.
KOCO
21-year-old man arrested after stabbing puppy at Oklahoma City home, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing a puppy over the weekend at an Oklahoma City home. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a domestic incident near Southwest 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The dog's owner told police that her brother stabbed the 5-month-old puppy and previously abused the pet, according to a police report.
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
KOCO
Police release more details after victim shot in face in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released more information after a person was shot in the face over the weekend in Bricktown. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday across from the Cowboy Ranch nightclub near Reno and Joe Carter avenues. The incident started as a fight between a crowd of intoxicated people, and police said a suspect shot the victim in the face.
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
Yukon police search for man accused of following women, children around retail store while touching himself
Yukon Police Department officials say they are searching for a man after he allegedly followed multiple women and children around a major retail store while fondling himself.
Woman accused of stabbing, killing husband in Warr Acres
A Warr Acres woman is in the Oklahoma County Detention Center, accused of killing her husband.
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing puppy
An Oklahoma City man has been arrested following a horrific incident of animal abuse.
