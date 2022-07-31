Man recovering after stabbed in the back in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released more information after a person was shot in the face over the weekend in Bricktown. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday across from the Cowboy Ranch nightclub near Reno and Joe Carter avenues. The incident started as a fight between a crowd of intoxicated people, and police said a suspect shot the victim in the face.

