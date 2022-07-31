ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holdenville, OK

Officer killed at Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 3 days ago
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Correctional Officer Killed, ‘Attacked From Behind’ At Holdenville Facility

A correctional officer at a private prison was fatally attacked from behind by an inmate over the weekend. Alan Hershberger, a Missouri native, moved from Kansas to Holdenville in January to work at the David Correctional Facility. A former coworker, William Rogers, said he remembers Hershberger as a hard worker who did undesirable work for the public’s benefit.
HOLDENVILLE, OK
