Officer killed at Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville

Oklahoma Correctional Officer Killed, ‘Attacked From Behind’ At Holdenville Facility
A correctional officer at a private prison was fatally attacked from behind by an inmate over the weekend. Alan Hershberger, a Missouri native, moved from Kansas to Holdenville in January to work at the David Correctional Facility. A former coworker, William Rogers, said he remembers Hershberger as a hard worker who did undesirable work for the public’s benefit.
Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
A group of inmates were on their way back to their housing area from the recreation area when the officer was attacked.
Okemah man killed in Seminole County crash
Officials say a 57-year-old man has died following a crash near Cromwell.
Oklahoma counties want police officers in hallways during school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma counties want police officers in their hallways this school year. Sheriffs in both Oklahoma County and Cleveland County told KOCO 5 they’ve seen an uptick in requests and are already looking to hire more deputies to meet the demand. The upsetting scenes in...
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
$10,000 reward offered after guns stolen from Oklahoma shop
Officials are asking for the public's help as they investigate a theft from a tactical supply store in McAlester.
Oklahoma town still fighting for running water
For over a month, the town of Sasakwa has only had running water every other day.
Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Caney
Three Caney residents were arrested on drug charges after a warrant was served last week. The Caney Police Department arrested the individuals after searching an apartment on the 300 block of North Bradley Street. 58-year-old Darla Breese and 31-year-old Gabriel Marceleno each received identical charges of possession and distribution of...
$10,000 reward offered for information on stolen firearms in McAlester
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A tactical supply store in McAlester was broken into Friday morning. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the suspect broke into McAlester Tactical Supply and stole multiple firearms. The suspect was wearing a mask but appears to be male, they said. A...
Court docs: Seminole child became unresponsive after corporal punishment; body left inside home for 2 days before being burned
Formal charges have been brought against the Seminole couple arrested in the death of a 3-year-old boy whose remains were discovered burned on an abandoned property in mid-July. Now, some of the gut-wrenching details are being revealed in recent court documents.
