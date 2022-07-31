112 cars and five features pack I-90 Speedway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Exciting news for area wrestling fans and wrestlers as well... The Unversity of Sioux Falls will field 2 teams in the future. The Cougars dropped men’s wrestling in 2011 and today Pam Gohl and the Cougars are bringing it back. They are also adding a women’s wrestling program becoming the first NCAA program in the state to do so. Needless to say, Cougar faithful are excited to bring it back and add another sport where rivalries like Augie and Northern can thrive.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO