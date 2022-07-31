ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, SD

112 cars and five features pack I-90 Speedway

By Zach Borg
 3 days ago
Mark Dobmeier back on track after scary back injury

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Getting hurt is part of the risk when you drive a sprint car. Just ask Mark Dobmeier who’s long been a crowd favorite at Huset’s Speedway where he’s won 69 times!. Two summers ago, it looked like his career might be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Canaries bats were as hot as the temps at the Birdcage Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries bats were as hot as the weather in the early innings as they built a huge lead over Winnipeg Tuesday night at the Birdcage. Zane Gurwitz gave Sioux Falls the early lead with a solo home run. And Trey Michalczewski followed with a 3-run HR and and RBI double alogn with a 3-run HR from Jabara Henry. It was his 24th of the season giving him 68 RBI’s. The Birds built a 10-2 in the 5th inning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Fox Run Golf Course in the Rough

There have been a number of complaints about the condition of the fairways and greens at the city owned Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton. City Manager Amy Leon says they are aware of the problems…. Leon says they are having continuing talks with Great Life of Sioux Falls,...
Vermillion wins the State B Legion title in thriller over Winner/Colome

GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Because of the projected temps, the first game Tuesday was moved from 1 o’clock to 10 am with Vermillion beating the home team Gregory County 12-5, advancing to the title game at 1:15. In a wild game that saw Vermillion take a 6-1 lead...
Hartford, SD
South Dakota State
Woofstock 2022 brings music and dogs to Remedy Brewing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday, dogs from around the area will be pouring into Remedy Brewing for the annual Woofstock fundraiser. This will be the third year of the event that started during the pandemic as organizers look to make it bigger and better each year. ”We...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Not as hot or humid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see decreasing cloud cover. Temperatures will fall back into the 80s and low 90s. The rest of the week looks good with mostly sunny conditions. Heat levels come back up by Friday with highs in the 90s and triple digits west of the James River.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Levi
Andrew Sullivan
Sizzling In South Dakota Today

Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
“Discover Aviation” takes place Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Discover Aviation”, a free event for kids and their families, will take place this coming Thursday. Alan Gabor and Rick Tupper, with the Sioux Falls Airshow, joined Dakota News Now to talk about it. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Sioux Empire Fair starts Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 83rd annual Sioux Empire Fair starts on Friday. Fair CEO & President Scott Wick joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning to preview the fair. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
USF brings back men’s wrestling and adds women’s program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Exciting news for area wrestling fans and wrestlers as well... The Unversity of Sioux Falls will field 2 teams in the future. The Cougars dropped men’s wrestling in 2011 and today Pam Gohl and the Cougars are bringing it back. They are also adding a women’s wrestling program becoming the first NCAA program in the state to do so. Needless to say, Cougar faithful are excited to bring it back and add another sport where rivalries like Augie and Northern can thrive.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes

Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Youth football team given mouthguards to track head impacts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The beginning of August is the start of football season and practices. For some of these junior football players, they’ll be getting a different piece of equipment along with their usual gear. Sanford research has been active with South Dakota Junior Football...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SculptureWalk accepting applications for 20th exhibition in 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Artist applications are now open for the largest annual exhibit of public sculptures in the world – SculptureWalk Sioux Falls. Professional and amateur sculptors of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply to be part of the 2023 exhibit, which will be the organization’s 20th year of bringing art to the people.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Dillard’s to open at Empire Mall next year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is expected to open in Sioux Falls in the fall of 2023. According to a news release on the opening date, the Sioux Falls location will feature Dillard’s latest concepts in store design, presenting a full assortment of fashion selections specifically tailored to the tastes and preferences of the company’s customers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
2022 National Night Out deemed a success by Sioux Falls police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers were able to make an appearance at all 19 of the 2022 National Night Out locations. Photos posted on the Sioux Falls Police Department Facebook page show officers handing out stickers, swinging with kids, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

