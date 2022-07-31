Cypress Police K-9 Kubo healing rapidly

www.oc-breeze.com
Longtime Santa Ana Detective Caught in Sting
A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged today with child annoyance.
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
L.A. gang member accused of robbing Fountain Valley liquor store at gunpoint
An L.A. gang member wanted for multiple charges has been arrested after he allegedly robbed an American Liquor store at gunpoint. Steven Martinez (23) is believed to be one of two suspects who robbed the American Liquor store located at 18027 Magnolia in Fountain Valley around 9:30 AM on July 11th. Martinez held up a handgun as the suspects demanded cash from the store clerk.
A murder suspect is sought
The public’s help is being asked in helping to apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a man in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormack of the WPD, the victim is Donald Joshua Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach. The incident took place around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday.
Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood
A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
Man fatally shot in Westminster and left in a van at an Arco in Fountain Valley
41-year-old Donald Joshua Ratzlaff of Huntington Beach was shot to death on Sunday at an Arco gas station at 10975 Edinger Ave., in Fountain Valley. Westminster police officers were initially called early on Sunday, at 4:10 a.m., to an apartment complex at the 15200 block of Magnolia Street after getting reports of shots fired. However the responding officers did not find anything and cleared the call.
Cypress police blotter, July 25 to July 31, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. July 25, 2022. Vehicle Burglary –...
Man sentenced for murdering mother, leaving body in trash bin in Huntington Park
A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Monday for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body authorities found in a trash bin in Huntington Park.
3 arrested in thefts at Guitar Center in Fountain Valley
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Three suspects accused of organized retail theft at the Guitar Center in Fountain Valley and other crimes in Orange County have been arrested, police said. Officials with Fountain Valley PD said within the past two weeks, two separate grand theft incidents have occurred at the music...
A DUI suspect crashed into a utility box in Orange
Early Saturday morning, Tustin police officers responded to the area of Newport and Holt regarding calls about a vehicle which had crashed into a structure. The driver had crashed into a utility box, was unconscious behind the wheel, and was still actively accelerating forwards. The responding police officers quickly devised...
Westminster Police Seek Suspects in Fatal Shooting
Westminster police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in tracking down suspects in the fatal shooting of a Huntington Beach man on Sunday. Police were dispatched at 4:10 a.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 15200 block of Magnolia Street on a report of shots fired, according to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the Westminster Police Department. When officers arrived they didn’t see anything, so they cleared the call, MacCormick said.
La Palma police blotter, July 20 to July 27, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. July 20, 2022. Citizen...
Woman Survives West Covina Shooting July 29
WEST COVINA - Investigators are searching for the suspect who shot and wounded a woman in a West Covina neighborhood. The woman was found wounded by gunfire in the area of Tuesday Drive and Shakespeare Drive around 4:23 p.m. July 29. The woman’s wounds are considered not life-threatening, according to Lt. Tim Rodgers of the West Covina Police Department.
Man Convicted of DUI-Fatal Crash in Santa Ana
A 31-year-old previously convicted drunk driver was found guilty today of second-degree murder for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago.
Girl, 13, rescued after hand becomes stuck in escalator at California mall
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A 13-year-old girl is recovering from injuries after her hand became stuck in part of an escalator at a California mall last weekend, authorities said. According to The Orange County Register and KTLA, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana. Rescuers with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived to find the teen’s hand stuck under the escalator’s rail, the news outlets reported.
SAPD 2019 Detective of the Year charged with child annoyance
On Friday, December 17, 2021, the Santa Ana Police Department received notification of potential criminal conduct involving Santa Ana Police Department Detective, Greg Beaumarchais. Upon assessing the information, the Department’s Internal Affairs Unit determined the matter to be criminal in nature and the Police Department took immediate and swift action in referring these allegations to the appropriate local and federal authorities. Our department learned of this information on a Friday, and the following Monday, we directly engaged with federal partners to initiate a criminal investigation.
Laguna Niguel hit-and-run suspect arrested in Newport Beach
A man suspected of the felony hit-and-run of a 26-year-old woman in Laguna Niguel was arrested about two weeks after the incident. The suspect, 51-year-old Phillip Roebuck of Laguna Niguel, allegedly fled to Henderson, Nevada a short time after the incident. He then left his vehicle in Nevada and returned to California before being arrested.
Garage burns at empty house in Stanton
According to the Orange County Fire Authority, its firefighters quickly put down a fire in a garage at an empty house in the 10,000 block of Endry in Stanton. They were helped by firefighters from the City of Anaheim. The fire started early on the morning of Sunday, July 31.
Santa Ana police detective charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to whom he thought was 14-year-old girl
A Santa Ana police detective has been charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to a person who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, authorities announced Tuesday. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, faces one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under the age of 18, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck
The California Highway Patrol confirmed one person was in custody following a freeway pursuit that ended with a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in its westbound lanes. The pursuit began around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were reportedly chasing a driver in a silver Toyota Camry who led them westbound The post High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck appeared first on KESQ.
