2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Weslee Moea’i, DT, Rocky Mountain College

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
BREAKING: Judge recommends that Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games
Former Federal Judge Sue Robinson has recommended that Deshaun Watson is suspended for six games. This does not mean he will only be suspended for six games. The NFL may not agree with the Judge. According to Dan Graziano the NFL would like Watson suspended at least 12 plus games,...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards
Zach Wilson Mania continues as the NFL season approaches. The New York Jets and their second-year quarterback have garnered much attention from bettors this offseason, including those who back Wilson to win MVP. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Wilson and the Jets, with insights from our...
Derek Carr Being Bet Heavily to Lead NFL in Passing Yards and Touchdowns in 2022
NFL quarterbacks can still surprise the betting markets when they least expect it. It may seem like ages ago, but we're only a few years removed from Jameis Winston leading the NFL in passing yards during the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was the only signal-caller in the league that season to throw for over 5,000 yards; leading Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
ESPN
NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?
Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Mississippi High School football player Phillip Laster Jr. died during practice | Only 17
According to reports, 17-year-old Brandon High School football player Phillip Laster Jr. from Mississippi had died. A school Superintendent Dr. Rimes released this statement regarding the death. “We are saddened and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Brandon High School student athlete, Phillip Laster. Our thoughts and prayers are with...
Chiefs Rookie Injured At Practice: NFL World Reacts
The Kansas City Chiefs have high hopes for Skyy Moore. They'll hope the rookie receiver is OK after limping off the field Monday. Per Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News, the second-round pick left practice with an apparent leg injury. Moore came up awkwardly after minor contact during a drill in training camp.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Armani Carmickle, WR, University of Minnesota-Duluth
My ability to attack the ball in the air and win the 50/50 balls. Who is the most underrated player you’ve played with and why?. Michael Kirkendoll (DB). He played his strengths very well. He knew his opponent weakness and exposed them. Definitely one of the best defensive backs I’ve played against.
CBS Sports
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener
Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Trey Creamer, CB, UNC Charlotte
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My physicality on the perimeter I am not afraid to stick my nose in there and get physical. I just know when I am on my game I can’t be stopped and I am willing to go against anyone to prove that I belong.
Yardbarker
Raiders QB Stabler Became Armed and Dangerous
Quarterback Kenny Stabler of the Oakland Raiders probably threw more passes in his first six seasons with the Silver and Black than he did in the rest of his career. That’s because Stabler was the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Daryle Lamonica and backup George Blanda during that time after the Raiders selected him in the second round (No. 52 overall) out of Alabama in the 1968 NFL Draft.
Michael Irvin Predicting 'Incredible' Season For 1 NFL Quarterback
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has high expectations for Trey Lance as he heads into his first year as an NFL starter. Irvin expects the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 to put on an "incredible" performance in 2022. "I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's...
Yardbarker
Browns Week 16 Prediction: Saints Vs Browns
After being predicted to get a close win against the Ravens, it will be the Saints Vs Browns in week 16. It is believed that the Saints may not be very good this year, but they could play well. Can the Browns Stop the Saints?. The Saints are in a...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tyler Kulka, QB, Lawrence Technological University￼
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I have gotten the opportunity to start the program at Lawrence Tech and have been a 4-year starter and captain to build the program from the ground up. With 3 all-conference honors in the MSFA while leading the conference in passing. Last year finishing with 19TDs and 2200 yds passing in only 8 games. I have a quick release and I am deadly accurate.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Landon Wolf, WR, South Dakota State University
College: South Dakota State University (Transfer from Oklahoma State) What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. When I was younger that was something every one did in the community so playing sports was huge when I was young with my friends. What are your favorite moments...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 1, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals placed QB Kyler Murray on the COVID-19 list. Cardinals worked out LB Jaylan Alexander, OL Rashaad Coward, LB Justin Hilliard, TE Cheyenne O’Grady, OL Marcus Tatum, LB Javin White and OL Jamil Demby. Baltimore Ravens. Ravens activated OL Ben Cleveland from the NFI list. Carolina Panthers. Panthers activated...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Michael Gerace, C, Maine | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Michael Gerace is one of the toughest anchors in all of college football. The University of Maine standout recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds writer Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds...
Yardbarker
Rams All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp shows off elite footwork
Cooper Kupp is getting his deserved praise as one of the NFL’s best receivers. And with a particular viral video this week, it is very easy to give more. An incredible video made the rounds on Twitter this week of Los Angeles Rams star pass catcher Kupp doing footwork drills at training camp. Kupp quickly and effortlessly stepped his way through the drill like the best dancers moving in fast forward.
Browns WR coach Chad O'Shea impacted greatly by 2022 NFL Hall of Famer Dick Vermeil
BEREA — If coaching football hadn't worked out, 2022 NFL Hall of Fame inductee Dick Vermeil may have had a bright future in copy machine maintenance. When Cleveland Browns pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea was a volunteer assistant as an assistant special teams coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and...
