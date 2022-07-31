Storm chance tonight, slight delay for heat

www.kcrg.com
Related
KCRG.com
Heat settles into Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heat advisories are in place for parts of Iowa today as it will feel hotter than 100-degrees Tuesday. A warm front is pushing north and that will help push temperatures and humidity higher. Air temperatures will near 100 in areas and heat indexes will make it feel like 100-105 during Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for Cedar Rapids and areas south and west.
cbs2iowa.com
Strong storms down trees & power lines in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Late-morning severe weather made a mess of portions of Manchester, and powerful winds downed trees and power lines. One tree fell across the road in town, Crews were fanned across the damage area picking up and removing obstructions. No injuries were reported. Alliant Energy was also...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
Starting Thursday, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will open for people in Tama County to see. A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week. Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery. Updated: 3 hours ago. An Iowa church is helping with relief...
KCRG.com
Local farmer stops selling sweet corn because of weather conditions
They also plan to repaint parts of the splash pads to update the parks. Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library. With warm weather in the forecast within the next week, the Cedar Rapids Library is partnering with Waypoint to open a cooling center as well as make computers available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, August 1st, 2022
Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost. KCRG-TV9's Phil Reed reports. Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'. Updated:...
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Cedar Falls Aquatic Center Closing Early for The Season
Summer doesn't end until September 22, and the school year doesn't begin for another few weeks, but the fun will soon be over for the season in Cedar Falls, for those who enjoy taking a dip at the Falls Aquatic Center. According to KWWL, the aquatic center is officially closing...
KCRG.com
Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery
University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act. Changes were proposed after the January 6th riot, where people disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Updated: 58 minutes ago. After two years of increases in the number of abortions in Iowa, the number fell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Iowa City splash pads closed for the week
Racial slur prompts calls to remove chair of Iowa City’s commission focused on racial justice. Suspect charged with attempted murder makes appearance in court after road rage incident. Two adults and two children were inside the other vehicle. Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library
University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act. Changes were proposed after the January 6th riot, where people disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Number of abortions in Iowa fall over last year. Updated: 5 hours ago. After two years of increases in...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Sizzlers named National Granny Basketball champions
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Sizzlers took home the championship for Granny Basketball after winning all six of their games during the league’s national tournament held back on July 30th and 31st. “I am so happy, so proud, and so honored to be part of a...
KCRG.com
New temporary cooling, computer center to open in Cedar Rapids amid library closure
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with the Cedar Rapids Public Library are partnering with Waypoint to provide a new, temporary escape from the summer heat starting Thursday. It comes after a fire forced the closure of the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library last week. After that fire, city officials said they were working to find alternative cooling centers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
KCRG.com
Chomp to end delivery services in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chomp is terminating its food delivery services in Cedar Rapids on August 15. In a note to restaurants, the locally owned company said its delivery services have been “highly successful” in Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty, but it has not seen the same success in Cedar Rapids.
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
KCRG.com
All Iowa football home games sold out
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa football’s regular-season finale against Nebraska has sold out, meaning that all home football games for the hawkeyes have now sold out. Home games for the 2022-2023 season include South Dakota State (Sept. 3), Iowa State (Sept. 10), Nevada (Sept. 17),...
A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire
Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
KCRG.com
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
Starting Thursday, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will open for people in Tama County to see. A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week. Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Iowa church is helping with relief...
Comments / 0