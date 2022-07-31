ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Attorney General Bonta Reminds Retailers That Price Gouging After Emergency Declarations Is Illegal

SFGate
 3 days ago
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Rent-A-Center settles alleged California overpricing dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California's allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday. An investigation of the company's “kiosk” business inside traditional retail furniture stores...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California

LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

California spares coastal power plant owner from fines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
Local
California Business
Siskiyou County, CA
Government
State
California State
Siskiyou County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Gouging#Attorney General#Californians
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
KGET 17

Kern County In Depth: Reparations for descendants of slaves in California

This week on “Kern County: In Depth”: The case for slavery reparations in California. A discussion on the state’s Reparations Task Force with Dr. Cheryl Grills, a professor of clinical psychology at Loyola Marymount University and a member of the task force, on the work done so far.
K99

How Did Colorado Become So Expensive? California Transplants

When it comes to the high prices of Colorado's real estate over the past decade or so, who's to blame? Many people will be quick to jump on Texas transplants, but they are wrong. What about California? Well, those that have firmly held the belief that those from the Golden State could be partially to blame can have their "I TOLD YOU SO" moment.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy