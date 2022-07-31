Attorney General Bonta Reminds Retailers That Price Gouging After Emergency Declarations Is Illegal

www.sfgate.com
KTLA.com
Only 4 California counties have low COVID levels, according to the CDC
(NEXSTAR) – This variant of COVID-19 is so widespread, and reinfections are growing so common, it can feel like nowhere is safe. There are at least a few pockets of California that are safer, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four California counties...
SFGate
Rent-A-Center settles alleged California overpricing dispute
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California's allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday. An investigation of the company's “kiosk” business inside traditional retail furniture stores...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California
LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
SFGate
California spares coastal power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
KGET 17
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources. According to the state, banning the watering of non-functional lawns will save hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of...
Can Californians afford electric cars? Wait lists for rebates are long and some programs have shut down
State funding is insufficient so lower-income residents have trouble getting their subsidies. The problems jeopardize California’s climate and air pollution goals as electric car prices keep rising.
kusi.com
Reform California vies for one million signatures to qualify the California Taxpayer Protection Act for public vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Here in California residents pay some of the highest tax rates in the nation but an effort by Reform California is trying to change that with a proposed ballot initiative. Reform California is proposing a statewide ballot initiative called the California Taxpayer Protection Act that...
As Newsom unleashes volley of political ads in Florida, Big Oil hits back on energy policy
WANT TO MAKE a political point in California — and across the country? Try running ads in Florida. That’s the tack the oil and gas industry is taking following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s much-discussed decision in July to air campaign ads in the Sunshine State accusing Republican leaders of restricting abortion access, voting rights and free speech.
Photos show McKinney Fire's destruction of Klamath River, a California town turned to ash
Deer walk among the ashes of a California town.
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
Report: Calif. state employee received $185,000 despite not working for 4 years
A report from California State Auditor found that a state employee collected $185,000 in pay and benefits.
Lompoc Record
Facts don't matter to Sacramento's densifying Democrats | Thomas Elias
There appears to be no end to the new laws that Sacramento’s dominant Democratic legislators want to pass in their effort to make California at least as dense as New York state. Their latest effort seems likely to be as onerous – and unsuccessful – at this task as...
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
foxla.com
California tenants: Your rent could increase up to 10% starting Aug. 1; here's why
LOS ANGELES - Starting August 1, landlords in California are allowed to increase rents on some apartments by as much as 10%, which is the maximum allowed under state law. This comes after the elimination of statewide eviction protections that were in place for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opinion: Newsom Unlikely to Prevail in 57-Year Effort to Pump Delta Water South
Will the fifth time be the charm for California’s decades-long effort to replumb the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta so that more Northern California water can be transported to Southern California?. Don’t count on it. Last week, the state Department of Water Resources released a draft environmental impact report on...
These roads will take you to California’s highest places
Since these roads cut through remote and extreme wilderness, make sure to have everything you need in case of an unexpected emergency if you plan on traveling through any of them.
KGET 17
Kern County In Depth: Reparations for descendants of slaves in California
This week on “Kern County: In Depth”: The case for slavery reparations in California. A discussion on the state’s Reparations Task Force with Dr. Cheryl Grills, a professor of clinical psychology at Loyola Marymount University and a member of the task force, on the work done so far.
GEICO closes all of its offices in California
Californians hoping to walk into a GEICO insurance office for their needs are out of luck.
How Did Colorado Become So Expensive? California Transplants
When it comes to the high prices of Colorado's real estate over the past decade or so, who's to blame? Many people will be quick to jump on Texas transplants, but they are wrong. What about California? Well, those that have firmly held the belief that those from the Golden State could be partially to blame can have their "I TOLD YOU SO" moment.
