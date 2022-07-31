August introduces a new wave of summer weather

fox59.com
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Heat and humidity increase, storm chances return
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off dry this Wednesday with humid conditions. We will continue with the humid conditions and temperatures soaring into the low and mid 90s this afternoon. We also storm chances for the rest of this week. Hot and humid Wednesday. Temperatures today will top off in...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Hot Wednesday with storms arriving tonight
INDIANAPOLIS — A dome of heat has arrived in central Indiana with temperatures quickly warming through the 80s into the low 90s. If you're headed to the Colts camp today, remember to stay well hydrated and take breaks in the shade. Highs today will be in the low to...
Fox 59
Hot and humid stretch, rain chances to end week
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Tuesday! It will be a hot one with a few clouds around during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s across central Indiana. It will be hot and humid again on Wednesday with rain chances returning on Thursday. Hot and humid Tuesday. For the...
Fox 59
Another hot day but not the hottest on record
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the lower to middle 90s, so it will be hot. However, it will not be the hottest day on record for this date. Record high temperature: 98° (1897) Record cold temperature: 50° (1965) Record rainfall: 1.72″ (1925) On...
Fox 59
Nearby thunderstorms fend off high heat for one more day
INDIANAPOLIS – Tuesday has turned out to be a pleasant weather day across Central Indiana with highs staying in the 80s across the state. Much of the day was spent in the mid 70s in fact, and even though most of us did not get rain, we have thunderstorms to thank for the comfortably cool weather.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thousands without power; severe storms possible late Monday
It was quite a stormy morning with an impressive storm complex racing across central Indiana in just a few hours at speeds of 50+ mph. In its wake, thousands remained without power at lunchtime due to many areas of snapped trees and powerlines, with the highest concentration of outages in Marion County. AES outages peaked at over 10,000 but that number was reduced by almost half just before noon.
Fox 59
Over 100-year-old high-temperature record holds
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the lower 90s across central Indiana. While it will be hot, it will not be the hottest temperature we have seen on this date. Record high temperature: 98° (1888) Record low temperature: 52° (1927) Record rainfall: 2.53″ (1899)
Fox 59
‘Gustnado’ caused Madison Co. damage, not tornado
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Severe storms caused damage across central Indiana on Monday knocking over large trees and knocking out power. As the storm passed through Madison County, authorities received damage reports that consisted of down trees and power lines, as well as power outages. While the original thought,...
Fox 59
Officials: Small tornado may have passed through Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A small tornado may have passed through Madison County during a severe storm Monday morning, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency & Department of Homeland Security Office announced. At about 9:30 a.m., Madison County EMA tracked a severe storm across the southern half of the...
WISH-TV
Hot air balloon traveling from Carmel hits utility lines in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A hot air balloon on Tuesday night collided with utility lines just short of its planned landing point. Noblesville Fire Department came to the rescue. The blue and yellow balloon hit utility wires about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Monument Street, just...
indyschild.com
Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis
About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
WISH-TV
Clear Path 465 project begins this weekend on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A project by the Indiana Department of Transportation to improve I-465 on the city’s northeast side will start this weekend. Clear Path 465 will rebuild and add lanes to I-465 between I-69/Binford Boulevard and the White River. The work will be completed in phases and...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Brown, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 08:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Brown; Hamilton; Hendricks; Johnson; Marion; Morgan The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Morgan County in central Indiana Johnson County in central Indiana Northwestern Brown County in south central Indiana Eastern Hendricks County in central Indiana Marion County in central Indiana Boone County in central Indiana Hamilton County in central Indiana * Until 915 AM EDT. * At 834 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brownsburg, or 18 miles west of Indianapolis, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Avon around 840 AM EDT. Plainfield, Speedway, Clermont, Eagle Creek Reservoir and Indianapolis Int`l Airport around 845 AM EDT. Meridian Hills, Rocky Ripple, Williams Creek, Wynnedale, Spring Hill, Crows Nest and North Crows Nest around 850 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Beech Grove, Monument Circle, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Broad Ripple, Warren Park and Cumberland. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 84 and 147. Interstate 69 between mile markers 200 and 211. Interstate 70 between mile markers 57 and 93. Interstate 74 between mile markers 59 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Clay, Hendricks, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 08:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Clay; Hendricks; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Putnam The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Monroe County in south central Indiana Western Morgan County in central Indiana Western Hendricks County in central Indiana Central Clay County in west central Indiana Northern Owen County in west central Indiana Southwestern Boone County in central Indiana Southeastern Montgomery County in west central Indiana Putnam County in west central Indiana * Until 845 AM EDT. * At 812 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Brazil, or 22 miles northeast of Terre Haute, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Reelsville around 815 AM EDT. Greencastle around 820 AM EDT. Cloverdale and Cagles Mill Lake around 825 AM EDT. Belle Union and Devore around 830 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eminence, Quincy, Little Point and Paragon. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 17 and 19, and between mile markers 29 and 56. Interstate 74 between mile markers 34 and 58. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fox 59
Pandemic layoff led to ice cream business in Fishers
INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes a layoff is the path to achieving your dream. Take Ben and Tiffany Schlueter for example. When Ben was laid off from his financial services job at the start of the pandemic, the couple found themselves with more time to research a long-held desire to own a local, family-friendly business.
963xke.com
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
INDOT gives road construction updates near SR 37 south of Indy
The Indiana Department of Transportation provided updates on road construction near S.R. 37 in the south Indianapolis/Greenwood area.
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
visitindy.com
Back 9 Golf & Entertainment Arrives in Downtown Indy
Those visiting Downtown Indy have another immersive attraction to explore thanks to the newly constructed Back 9 Golf & Entertainment facility, just over one mile southwest of Lucas Oil Stadium. Set to celebrate their grand opening on Friday, Aug. 5, the $30 million, 58,500-square-foot venue provides golfers of all skill...
