Indianapolis, IN

August introduces a new wave of summer weather

By Tucker Antico
Fox 59
 3 days ago
fox59.com

Fox 59

Heat and humidity increase, storm chances return

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off dry this Wednesday with humid conditions. We will continue with the humid conditions and temperatures soaring into the low and mid 90s this afternoon. We also storm chances for the rest of this week. Hot and humid Wednesday. Temperatures today will top off in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hot and humid stretch, rain chances to end week

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Tuesday! It will be a hot one with a few clouds around during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s across central Indiana. It will be hot and humid again on Wednesday with rain chances returning on Thursday. Hot and humid Tuesday. For the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Another hot day but not the hottest on record

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the lower to middle 90s, so it will be hot. However, it will not be the hottest day on record for this date. Record high temperature: 98° (1897) Record cold temperature: 50° (1965) Record rainfall: 1.72″ (1925) On...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Nearby thunderstorms fend off high heat for one more day

INDIANAPOLIS – Tuesday has turned out to be a pleasant weather day across Central Indiana with highs staying in the 80s across the state. Much of the day was spent in the mid 70s in fact, and even though most of us did not get rain, we have thunderstorms to thank for the comfortably cool weather.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thousands without power; severe storms possible late Monday

It was quite a stormy morning with an impressive storm complex racing across central Indiana in just a few hours at speeds of 50+ mph. In its wake, thousands remained without power at lunchtime due to many areas of snapped trees and powerlines, with the highest concentration of outages in Marion County. AES outages peaked at over 10,000 but that number was reduced by almost half just before noon.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Over 100-year-old high-temperature record holds

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the lower 90s across central Indiana. While it will be hot, it will not be the hottest temperature we have seen on this date. Record high temperature: 98° (1888) Record low temperature: 52° (1927) Record rainfall: 2.53″ (1899)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

‘Gustnado’ caused Madison Co. damage, not tornado

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Severe storms caused damage across central Indiana on Monday knocking over large trees and knocking out power. As the storm passed through Madison County, authorities received damage reports that consisted of down trees and power lines, as well as power outages. While the original thought,...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Officials: Small tornado may have passed through Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A small tornado may have passed through Madison County during a severe storm Monday morning, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency & Department of Homeland Security Office announced. At about 9:30 a.m., Madison County EMA tracked a severe storm across the southern half of the...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis

About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Brown, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 08:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Brown; Hamilton; Hendricks; Johnson; Marion; Morgan The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Morgan County in central Indiana Johnson County in central Indiana Northwestern Brown County in south central Indiana Eastern Hendricks County in central Indiana Marion County in central Indiana Boone County in central Indiana Hamilton County in central Indiana * Until 915 AM EDT. * At 834 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brownsburg, or 18 miles west of Indianapolis, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Avon around 840 AM EDT. Plainfield, Speedway, Clermont, Eagle Creek Reservoir and Indianapolis Int`l Airport around 845 AM EDT. Meridian Hills, Rocky Ripple, Williams Creek, Wynnedale, Spring Hill, Crows Nest and North Crows Nest around 850 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Beech Grove, Monument Circle, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Broad Ripple, Warren Park and Cumberland. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 84 and 147. Interstate 69 between mile markers 200 and 211. Interstate 70 between mile markers 57 and 93. Interstate 74 between mile markers 59 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Clay, Hendricks, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-01 08:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Clay; Hendricks; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Putnam The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Monroe County in south central Indiana Western Morgan County in central Indiana Western Hendricks County in central Indiana Central Clay County in west central Indiana Northern Owen County in west central Indiana Southwestern Boone County in central Indiana Southeastern Montgomery County in west central Indiana Putnam County in west central Indiana * Until 845 AM EDT. * At 812 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Brazil, or 22 miles northeast of Terre Haute, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Reelsville around 815 AM EDT. Greencastle around 820 AM EDT. Cloverdale and Cagles Mill Lake around 825 AM EDT. Belle Union and Devore around 830 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eminence, Quincy, Little Point and Paragon. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 17 and 19, and between mile markers 29 and 56. Interstate 74 between mile markers 34 and 58. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Pandemic layoff led to ice cream business in Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes a layoff is the path to achieving your dream. Take Ben and Tiffany Schlueter for example. When Ben was laid off from his financial services job at the start of the pandemic, the couple found themselves with more time to research a long-held desire to own a local, family-friendly business.
FISHERS, IN
963xke.com

Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
INDIANA STATE
Ultimate Unexplained

There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable

Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
visitindy.com

Back 9 Golf & Entertainment Arrives in Downtown Indy

Those visiting Downtown Indy have another immersive attraction to explore thanks to the newly constructed Back 9 Golf & Entertainment facility, just over one mile southwest of Lucas Oil Stadium. Set to celebrate their grand opening on Friday, Aug. 5, the $30 million, 58,500-square-foot venue provides golfers of all skill...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

