Volunteers in Mon Valley provide support before upcoming school year with backpack drive Volunteers in Mon Valley came together to fill backpacks with food and school supplies to give kids what they need for the start of the upcoming school year. (WPXI/WPXI)

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Volunteers in Mon Valley came together to fill backpacks with food and school supplies to give kids what they need for the start of the upcoming school year.

Bags were filled with food and school supplies in Frick Park over the weekend to be given to kids in need.

“It may not be the best things, the most expensive things, but this will help them get started at least for the next few weeks of school,” said event organizer Michael Wilbon.

Multiple organizations came together to make the donations a reality. Deloitte, an international accounting firm, provided the bookbags, food was provided by the Pittsburgh Food Bank and Eat N Park in Pleasant Hills gathered school supply donations to bring to the event.

The organization has already filled 600 backpacks to donate.

“I was a kid with that smile before. It may not seem like much to other people, but when you’re coming from nothing, that’s a whole lot,” said Wilbon.

