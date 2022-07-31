ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Florida mom missing after taking bus, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BElqJ_0gzqUAWg00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.

The Cape Coral Police Department said Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing on July 14.

According to WBBH , finding Johnson has been difficult because she does not have a bank account, a car, or any known social media. She was also said to rarely use her phone.

WINK News reported that Johnson’s ex-husband told police she missed an appointment to see her children, saying she had to work in a text message. Police said she got a ride from a coworker to the Cape Coral bus station on 4th Terrace.

Pat Carroll, voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ dies

Surveillance video first placed her at the bus station around 5:37 p.m. on July 5 and again on July 8 at 5:31 a.m. She was seen leaving with a suitcase in the second instance.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3KGM_0gzqUAWg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8n9H_0gzqUAWg00
Photos courtesy of the Cape Coral Police Department

On Thursday, police said Johnson was seen on the morning of July 8 boarding a Greyhound bus to Tampa. The bus was supposed to be making a nonstop trip to Tampa.

Police said she was seen carrying her bags, a travel pillow, and her bunny at the time.

Johnson is described as being 130 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall. She has light brown hair with blonde highlights and green eyes.

If you know where she is, Cape Coral police ask you call the department at 239-574-3223.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Carroll
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bus Station#Greyhound Bus#4th Terrace#Surveillance#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy