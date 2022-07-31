Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 15:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Upper Klamath Lake or the Klamath River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Klamath The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Klamath County in south central Oregon * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 325 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midland, or 8 miles southwest of Klamath Falls, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Klamath Falls, Miller Island Klamath Wildlife Area, Midland, Moore Park, Worden, Keno and Altamont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO