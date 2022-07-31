NKU, Amazon partner to offer workers educational opportunities

linknky.com
Sponsored: Bally Logistics opens office expansion, creating 30 well-paying jobs in Florence
This article was written by Steve Kaiser. When Brent Dean and Charlie Dieruf teamed up to lay the foundation of Bally Logistics in 2021, they didn’t expect the company would generate the success they have achieved at the end of the fiscal year. At this stage, the company’s initial trajectory is heading upwards. Bally Logistics is ready to achieve its sophomore year target of 50 employees and explosive growth. In addition, financial data paints an optimistic picture and affirms a bright future for the company.
NKU ranks among top 100 innovating universities in the world, report says
Northern Kentucky University ranks among the world’s most innovative universities, according to a report by World’s Universities with Real Impact, or WURI. The website measures institutions by looking at industrial application; support for entrepreneurship; ethical value; student mobility and openness; crisis management; and the use of technology. Within each category, each school is then judged on three criteria: innovativeness, implementation, and impact.
Parts manufacturer breaks ground on Boone County facility
Parts manufacturer Flottweg Separation Technology Inc. broke ground on a $1.75 million warehouse in Boone County Tuesday, and Gov. Andy Beshear was on hand for the celebration. He said it is an exciting time to do business in Kentucky. “And it is even more exciting to see companies continue to...
Have extra school supplies? Donate them to Cram the Cruiser & Truck drive
As the start of school in Northern Kentucky approaches, Kenton County civic organizations are teaming up to collect school supplies for local students. The Kenton County Police Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 44 is partnering with the Independence Professional Firefighters Local 3945 to host the Cram The Cruiser & Truck School Supply Drive.
St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas receives second Lantern Award
The emergency department at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Fort Thomas has been honored as a Lantern Award recipient for the second time. The Lantern Award recognizes emergency departments that demonstrate a notable performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy, and research. Vera Hall, senior vice president, chief patient care officer, and chief...
Union moves forward with Brilliance Avenue extension for Grammas Center
A municipal order that the Union City Commission approved on Monday will allow for the extension of Brilliance Avenue, making way for the Grammas Center. The Grammas Center is a six-acre development coming to Brilliance Avenue and U.S. 42. Named for the family that has owned the property for more than 15 years, the center is a $50 million project to build retail space and 12 four-story condos. The project is planned to be completed in 2024.
A return to normal: Boone County Schools dropping COVID-19 restrictions this year
Boone County Schools will keep masks optional for students this year, according to Public Information Officer Barbara Brady. During a COVID-19 committee meeting on Monday, district officials discussed COVID-19-related information to be sent out to families in a flyer ahead of the first day of school. Brady told LINK nky the district is approaching this year with recommendations but no requirements.
NKY country musician Danny Frazier to perform in Covington
In the early 1990s, Northern Kentuckian and country musician Danny Frazier was making his debut performing house gigs at the River Saloon in Covington Landing. Frazier is set to play at [email protected] on Thursday, Aug. 4. The performance is scheduled to take place at the Behringer-Crawford Museum’s outdoor amphitheater...
Covington Farmers Market hosting fundraiser brunch as 10th anniversary nears
Every week for almost ten years, vendors set up booths and tables in Covington’s Roebling Point business district where patrons can sip coffee, sample baked goods and buy freshly grown produce at the Covington Farmers Market. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the Covington Farmers Market is hosting a...
Photos: Ohio River Paddlefest sunrise paddle
Kayakers, canoeists and stand-up paddle boarders gathered Wednesday morning for the Ohio River Paddlefest sunrise paddle. Participants met at Covington Landing from 6 to 8 a.m. as part of the event to preview Paddlefest, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday. Details here.
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Say Hello to Antonio Robinson Jr., goodbye to Jacob Meyer
Beechwood – and Northern Kentucky – are the big winners in the Antonio Robinson Jr. sweepstakes as the senior transfer from Florida has enrolled with the defending state champion Tigers after earlier reports had him landing at Highlands. With the new Kentucky law — not to mention the...
Taylor Mill police chief passes baton
Taylor Mill Police Chief Steve Knauf passed the baton to his successor, James Mills, on Monday. Knauf is ending 34 years with Taylor Mill’s police department, and 29 years as chief of police. “When I was appointed chief in 1993, our department had a revolving door, and we were...
NKY family wins $500,000 on lottery scratch-off
A local family had a stroke of luck most people only dream about. William Hicks and his sons, William, Jr. and Stephen, of the Campbell Co. city of California, claimed their $500,000 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off prize last Friday. William, Jr. and Stephen Hicks were riding together to work at the...
Four NKY police sergeants graduate from state academy
Four sergeants from Northern Kentucky police departments graduated last week from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOJCT)’s Academy of Police Supervision. The four officers were among the 24 graduates of class number 90. APS is commonly referred to as the sergeant’s academy. The three-week, 122-hour training program...
Two family fun events make Fort Thomas the place to be this Sunday
Sunday, Aug. 7 will be a busy day in Fort Thomas, starting with the city’s popular Flea in the Fort event and topping off in the evening with a Kentucky Symphony Orchestra performance. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the city is hosting Flea in the Fort in the...
Adopt one kitten, get one kitten special at Kenton County Animal Services
Kenton County Animal Services is having an “Adopt one Kitten, Get one Kitten” adoption special on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4. Every person who adopts a kitten will be able to adopt a second kitten without the additional adoption fee. “During the warmer months we see an influx...
Dayton approves use of golf carts on city streets
Golf carts are now street legal in Dayton, with some rules and regulations — and other river cities may soon follow. With buzz around ordinances to make golf carts street legal in Bellevue back in June and now in Dayton, Dayton City Administrator Jay Fossett said Newport is also considering an ordinance, and there may soon be an agreement to drive carts between cities.
Two NKY educators among semifinalists for state ‘Teacher of the Year’
Two local educators are semifinalists for the annual Kentucky Teacher of the Year award. The Kentucky Department of Education and the award’s sponsor, Valvoline, announced eleven semifinalists from across the state. Newport Middle School teacher Nathaniel Green is among four semifinalists in the middle school Teacher of the Year...
Independence to reduce speed on busy Hogrefe Road
Independence City Council took the first step to reduce the speed limit on part of Hogrefe Road from 35 miles per hour to 20 on Monday night. Hogrefe Road is off of State Route 536. “We have always had calls about the speed on Hogrefe,” said City Administrator Chris Moriconi....
NKY Sports Hall of Fame to honor five at annual summer reunion
The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will present five awards at hits 40th summer reunion later this month. The event, scheduled for Wednesday, August 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Gardens of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway, Park Hills), will feature former Northern Kentucky Norse and Cincinnati Bearcats men’s head basketball coach John Brannen as guest speaker.
