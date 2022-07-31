NKU, Amazon partner to offer workers educational opportunities

This article was written by Steve Kaiser. When Brent Dean and Charlie Dieruf teamed up to lay the foundation of Bally Logistics in 2021, they didn’t expect the company would generate the success they have achieved at the end of the fiscal year. At this stage, the company’s initial trajectory is heading upwards. Bally Logistics is ready to achieve its sophomore year target of 50 employees and explosive growth. In addition, financial data paints an optimistic picture and affirms a bright future for the company.

FLORENCE, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO