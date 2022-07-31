“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”

alachuachronicle.com
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
Animal Resources and Care Annual Summer Lovin’ Event
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Animal Resources and Care (AR&C) is hosting their annual “Summer Lovin’ Adoption Event” sponsored by the Student Chapter of the Association of Shelter Veterinarians. The Summer Lovin’ event is on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Alachua County Animal Resources and Care headquarters (3400 N.E. 53rd Avenue, Gainesville). All adoption fees are waived for this event. It is free and open to the public. There will be music, food trucks, goody bags for adopters, giveaways, and more.
villages-news.com
It’s a lie!
For over two years there has been only one cinema complex in operation — not the three as marketed by The Villages. One has been closed for renovation and upgrades — yet there are no visible signs of work crews at this facility. That has been true in excess of two years! The second was closed during the pandemic and space was used for treatment — yet the information on its status states closed for renovations—again with no signs of work being done.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville Neighborhood Voices to host rally tomorrow to protest elimination of single-family zoning
Press release from Gainesville Neighborhood Voices. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Neighborhood Voices, Inc. (GNVoices) is joining forces with residents and church leaders from historically black communities to hold a rally opposing the City’s proposed elimination of single-family land use zoning throughout Gainesville. Invited speakers include GNVoices President Casey Fitzgerald, Faye Williams, Porters Quarters Community Organizer, Kim Tanzer, Architect, N’Kwanda Jah, Alachua County NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice Committee Chair and GNVoices Director, and the following church leaders: Pastor Ronald Foxx of Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church, Pastor Ronald Rawls of Greater Bethel AME Church, Pastor Mary Mitchell of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, and Doctor Reverend Mayberry of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
More questionable use of county resources by Zalak to support his election campaign
In a new public service video being shared to Marion County government’s 63,000 Facebook followers, County Commissioner Carl Zalak is seen standing alongside Sheriff Billy Woods talking about ways to keep kids safe from online predators. While no one would doubt the importance of the message, the timing of...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua Habitat for Humanity Announces 167th Home Dedication
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The shared vision of Alachua Habitat for Humanity and their Alachua Women Build Chapter is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. With their house dedication taking place on Saturday, August 6, at 9:30 a.m., they will move one home closer to realizing this vision, celebrating their 167th home built in Alachua County and their 15th built by Women Build. Women Build is a group of dedicated, community-minded women who sweat together building Habitat homes and empowering other women in the process.
alachuachronicle.com
FDOE tells school districts that federal guidance on transgender access to bathrooms can be disregarded
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A memo from Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. was recently sent to all public school districts, private schools, and charter schools in Florida to provide guidance in response to recent efforts from the federal government to expand the application of Title IX to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The guidance from Diaz states that allowing biological males who identify as female to use female bathrooms (as Alachua County Public Schools currently do), locker rooms, or dorms or to compete on female sports teams may “jeopardize the safety and wellbeing of Florida students and risk violating Florida law.”
WCJB
Butler Enterprises hires new Director of Marketing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a statement released from Butler Marketing, the company announced that Ashley Bryant, a longtime Gainesville native, has been hired as the Director of Marketing. Butler Enterprises is home to Butler Plaza, which is the largest shopping center in all of North Central Florida and home...
alachuachronicle.com
August 4 Alachua County Development Review Committee Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Development Review Committee will meet on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). This meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. Masks for vulnerable citizens are strongly recommended. The Committee will take public comment in person...
alachuachronicle.com
EGI Community Forum Marks 20th Year September 22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Santa Fe College’s East Gainesville Initiative (EGI) will host its annual Community Forum Thursday, September 22, at 6 p.m. at SF’s Blount Hall in downtown Gainesville. At the forum, the college will be celebrating 20 years of EGI, commending the successes and looking toward the future.
mainstreetdailynews.com
COVID continues to saturate Florida
COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
alachuachronicle.com
1000 Friends of Florida raises concerns about City of Gainesville proposed Inclusionary Land Use and Zoning Changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – 1000 Friends of Florida has raised a series of significant concerns about the City of Gainesville’s proposal to amend its comprehensive plan and land development regulations to allow density increases in all single-family neighborhoods. “We applaud Gainesville for its efforts to address affordable housing,” says 1000 Friends Policy and Planning Director Jane West, “but we believe there are major flaws in the proposal as drafted.”
alachuachronicle.com
Voter guides
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections site – check your polling place, sample ballots, etc. Video from Childers Law on how to look up your sample ballot:. Voter guides from Alliance for Responsible Government:
bassmaster.com
Plant it and they will come
Palatka high school Bassmaster anglers Syler Prince, Cody Mullis and Camryn Teuton along with 45 other local volunteers helped the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) in their efforts to restore eelgrass in the St. Johns River and Lake George. Lake George was once full of plants and aquatic...
alachuachronicle.com
Santa Fe Zoo celebration of Zookeeper Week highlighted how much zoos have changed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Just like any other student, Abbi Wagstaff packs herself food for a long day of classes. Just like any other student, her day consists of long hours of studying and engaging with classmates. Unlike most students, however, some of those classmates include White-Handed Gibbons: Cajun, Gibson, and Holmes.
villages-news.com
God bless the Morse family
I recently overheard an individual grumbling about the Morse family and their success with The Villages. I have known the Morse family since I lived up north. I watched them struggle when they worked, VERY HARD, as a family and a team, with much adversity, and didn’t have any immediate wealth to help. They never gave up. The more issues that arose, the harder they ALL worked, kids too, even after school. The survivors of the Morse family, ALL have this same work ethic that they were taught. They have gone through rough times in Florida as well and keep going. They have worked hard and have earned and deserve everything that They are in charge of.
fox13news.com
Florida butterfly garden is 6,400 square feet of natural beauty
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - In the heart of Florida, you'll reach a rainforest that is brimming with butterflies. In fact, you'll be surrounded by hundreds of them. The Butterfly Rainforest is an exhibit at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville. It’s a 6,400-square-foot enclosure filled with tropical, exotic butterflies.
alachuachronicle.com
Fraudulent Text Alert
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – This text is going out all over the County. It is fake. Do NOT click on the link. We recommend blocking the texter.
WCJB
Alachua County Commissioners vote to oppose Gainesville plan to eliminate single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a stunning setback for the Gainesville City Commission, Alachua County Commissioners voted unanimously to oppose a city plan to end single-family zoning. The vote took place during a joint city-county meeting. County Commissioner Ken Cornell introduced the motion, saying city leaders need to hold off...
WCJB
NCFL historic sites recognized on Florida’s ‘11 to save’ list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Only 11 historic sites across Florida make the annual 11-to-save list, and two are in North Central Florida. Florida’s 11-to-save list is announced by the state’s Trust for Historic Preservation and is meant to rally and highlight efforts to protect these sites on an annual basis.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Rural Concerns Advisory Committee Vacancies
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission is seeking applicants to fill four openings on the Rural Concerns Advisory Committee (RCAC). The application deadline is August 21st. Appointments by the County Commission to the Committee are for 3-year terms beginning October 1, 2022. The County Commission established the RCAC in 2003 to provide guidance and advice to the Board regarding rural concerns and issues in Alachua County. They generally meet on the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.
