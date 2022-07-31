Outman homers in first MLB at-bat, Dodgers top Rockies 7-3

www.wcn247.com
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
ESPN writer says Juan Soto deal 'one of the biggest trades in baseball history'
It was a blockbuster. There's no doubt about it. The Washington Nationals traded away superstar outfielder and slugger Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres at the MLB trade deadline. It was a massive deal, because of Soto of course, but the trade also featured Josh Bell heading out west...
Dodgers News: Reviewing LA's 40-Man Roster Post a Lackluster Trade Deadline
Really trying to not do too much.
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Cubs-Cards postponed; St. Louis' new starters prep for bows
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed by rain, allowing the Cardinals to line up their newly fortified starting rotation. St. Louis added four pitchers in deals over the last several days, including left-hander José Quintana, who will make his Cardinals debut in the second game of Thursday’s day-night doubleheader. The twinbill was scheduled because of the rainout. Then, on Saturday, left-hander Jordan Montgomery will make his first start for St. Louis against his former team, the New York Yankees, who dealt him to the Cardinals on Tuesday for outfielder Harrison Bader. Entering Wednesday, St. Louis trailed first-place Milwaukee by two games in the NL Central. The Cardinals were one-half game outside the final NL wild-card spot.
Charley Steiner recalls the late Vin Scully's influence, impact
Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to discuss the impact and influence of the late, great Vin Scully.
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
