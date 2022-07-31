Coorest Receives Chainlink Grant to Develop dApp for Carbon Trading, Offsetting

www.crowdfundinsider.com
Big oil is wringing humanity dry. We need a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty
This week, major oil and gas companies reported 11-figure profits in the second quarter. At the same time, inflation has reached 40-year highs around the world and recessions loom. The obscene profits of the fossil fuel industry are jarring when set against the many households currently struggling to afford basic heating, cooling and food needs.
Ireland targets 25% cut in agriculture emissions but farmers voice anger
Ireland has committed to a 25% cut in greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture by 2030 after a bitter political battle between farmers, business groups and environmentalists. The coalition government on Thursday announced binding sectoral targets to slash overall carbon emissions by 51% by 2030, a daunting challenge for a country that has consistently missed climate goals, making it per capita one of the world highest emitters.
Hydrogen Production Technology Company Aurora Hydrogen Raises $10 Million
Hydrogen production technology developer, Aurora Hydrogen, recently raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Energy Innovation Capital. The company develops clean hydrogen production technology that can be used for small fueling stations to the largest industrial applications. Aurora says the technology can produce clean hydrogen without generating CO2 emissions or consuming water and has the potential to reduce global CO2 emissions by 900 millions tons per year. Andrew Gillis, C-E-O of Aurora Hydrogen, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Here's How Listening to the People May Actually Help in Creating a More Sustainable Energy System
A more sustainable energy system will be created in the future by listening to the people. According to customer preferences and projected US population trends, the energy plan for 2050 includes 50% more power produced by renewable sources than present predictions. Highlighting Key Demographics. New research highlights the consumers as...
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
The Bill Gates-Backed Air Conditioning Startup Reducing Emissions and Energy Costs
Dr. Daniel Betts, CEO of Blue Frontier, Inc., joins Cheddar News to discuss Blue Frontier's innovative new air conditioning technology that landed a $20 million investment round from Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures. The company claims it can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 85 percent and a 60 percent reduction in annual energy use.
Amazon says its carbon footprint saw a huge rise last year
Amazon has revealed its carbon footprint rose 18% last year, hitting around 71.54 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2). For reference, this is roughly equivalent to the numbers produced by countries such as Austria and Bangladesh and is a good bit more than the 47.50 million metric tonnes of CO2 produced by the US government last year.
Aurora Hydrogen raises $10M, but will its process decarbonize or facilitate tar sand exploitation?
The startup announced a $10 million Series A yesterday led by Energy Innovation Capital and joined by Williams Companies, Shell Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures and the George Kaiser Family Foundation. Aurora said its microwave-based approach can make hydrogen using 80% less electricity than the cleanest form of hydrogen production and...
Dead Solar Panels Are About to Become a Lot More Valuable – a $2.7 Billion Market by 2030
The demand for recycled solar photovoltaic (PV) panel components is set to skyrocket in the coming years as the number of installations surges and the threat of a supply bottleneck looms. A Rystad Energy analysis shows recyclable materials from PV panels at the end of their lifespan will be worth...
Solar Chargers Will Be A Total Game-Changer For EV Owners
The onset of electric vehicles offers different nations a chance to rethink much of their urban planning. The United States is one of the more egregious offenders, with massive open parking lots that lead to sweltering heat in the summer and icy wastelands of nothingness come winter. A UK-based company, 3ti, has a potential solution to at least part of these issues, and one that should have been implemented long ago.
Solving the difficult problem of hard to decarbonize homes
Hard to decarbonize homes represent a complex problem that has historically been neglected in favour of the lower hanging fruit of easier to treat properties. To enable an equitable net zero transition, we must understand these homes in a holistic manner take into account the impacts of different routes to decarbonization on occupants.
Transition metal catalyst discovery could help establish renewably generated electricity
Sustainable fuel and chemicals production is closer to becoming a practical reality after KAUST researchers analyzed a precious metal-free electrochemical hydride transfer catalyst and discovered molybdenum was playing the central role. Platinum has long been the preferred catalyst for electrochemical hydride transfer, a versatile chemical process for producing valuable chemicals...
Komainu, a Nomura-backed Crypto Custodian, Granted Provisional Regulatory Approval in Dubai
Komainu, a regulated digital asset custody provider built by institutions for institutions, today announced provisional regulatory approval from the Government of Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority [VARA] to “commence operational readiness even as the application goes through the warranted due diligence in accordance with VARA requirements, to enable Komainu to be amongst the first fully regulated digital asset custody services to institutional clients in the region.”
Digital Assets: Crust Shadow (CSM) Trading Now Supported by Kraken
The team at digital asset firm Kraken is pleased to confirm that their crypto trading platform now supports Crust Shadow (CSM). Customers may now choose to add CSM to their Kraken accounts by simply “navigating to Funding, selecting the asset, and then Deposit.” Trading will be “available on July 27th.”
Digital Assets: StormX Is Available on Crypto Trading Platform Okcoin
StormX (STMX) is currently available via digital asset platform Okcoin. Customers may now deposit, withdraw, and trade STMX tokens via Okcoin. This offer is for “all Okcoin customers except for residents of the EU, the UK, Singapore, and Brunei.” Deposits, withdrawals, and trading are “live as of July 27.”
Amazon's climate pollution is getting way worse
Amazon's greenhouse gas emissions ballooned big time last year despite the company's efforts to sell itself as a leader in climate action. Its carbon dioxide emissions grew an eye-popping 18 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, according to its latest sustainability report. Amazon generated 71.54 million metric tons of carbon...
FCA Tightents Rule on Promotion of Investment Opportunities but Not Crypto (Yet)
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued stronger rules in regards to promoting what is deemed to be high risk investments. As anticipated, the FCA expects firms to use “clearer” and “more prominent risk warnings.” The tactic of offering a refer a friend bonus is now banned.
Novel tech converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen for high-value fuels and chemicals
Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis. Northumbria University's Dr. Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
Fireblocks Integrates Tokeny to Offer Turnkey Digital Security Solution
Fireblocks, a digital asset services firms that provides custody solutions, has partnered with Tokeny – a top security token platform. According to a company statement, Fireblocks aims to provide the ability for customers to mint and manage permissioned digital assets such as securities and stablecoins. The services will be made available to Fintechs like neobanks, trading apps and more. The partnership will allow Fireblocks to offer a compliant and secure solution for firms to issue, manage and manage tokenized securities.
Solar is the cheapest power, and a literal light-bulb moment showed us we can cut costs and emissions even further
Recent extreme weather events have underscored the need to cut the CO₂ emissions that are driving up global temperatures. This requires a rapid transition of the energy economy to renewable energy sources, the cheapest being solar photovoltaics (PV). And our newly published research points to a way we can drive down costs of the shift even further using cheaper forms of silicon for highly efficient solar panels. Australia has been leading the way with solar PV installations, but our solar energy journey is just beginning. This year, humanity hit a milestone of 1 terawatt (TW) – 1 million × 1 million...
