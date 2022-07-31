ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

Dear Jackson County Residents

By staff2
lstribune.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lstribune.net

Comments / 3

Related
lstribune.net

County Executive tests positive for COVID-19

Kansas City, Mo. – Today, Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to going to vote this morning, the County Executive was experiencing mild symptoms and decided to take an at home test out of an abundance of caution. Thankfully, due to the planning, preparation, and hard work of the Jackson County Board of Elections, the County Executive was still able to cast his ballot safely from his vehicle.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
County
Jackson County, MO
Local
Missouri Elections
lstribune.net

Endorsement Letter For Theresa Galvin For Jackson County Executive

I’ve had the great pleasure of working with Theresa Galvin from 2014 to current as she has served as Jackson County, MO Legislator which covers Greenwood, Mo. when I was an Alderman and Currently the Mayor of Greenwood Mo. I have watched Theresa Galvin perform her duties as Legislator for the county with an extremely high level of dignity, respect, values, integrity, and concern for all the residents within the Jackson County area. Theresa Galvin has always been available to help with any issues I’ve had to address for the City of Greenwood as she has continued to help and fight for all the other municipalities within the Jackson County area.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Missouri Independent

Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District

Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
hppr.org

Kansas abortion amendment draws young voters to the polls

With a state constitutional amendment about abortion on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, young voters say they’re energized to vote and participate more in the civic engagement process. In Douglas County, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the election office received more than 1,000 new voter registrations compared to...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Politics Local#Election Local#Frontier Justice
LJWORLD

Lawrence church that has been outspoken supporter of amendment to remove constitutional right to abortion hit by vandals

A Lawrence church who has been an outspoken supporter of the state constitutional amendment on abortion rights, was vandalized with “Vote No” messages Sunday night. Lawrence’s Victory Bible Church, 1942 Massachusetts Street, had two sides of its brick sanctuary building spray painted with large Vote No messages just ahead of the constitutional amendment vote. A No vote in the Aug. 2 election is a vote against the amendment that would remove any constitutional right to an abortion that currently exists in the state.
LAWRENCE, KS
lstribune.net

Raytown MO Vote Revolution

Please have a heart and VOTE NO on Aug 2nd on the tax increase. People are hurting badly with the crazy inflation going on right now. I know our leaders will do their best to deceive you and say that we have not had a voter passed increase in some special tax, which is true. However we do not need voter passed increases to see increases in our taxes. Just look at how much more your property taxes are now, they keep going up and up. As our cost of items and property values go up so do the taxes we pay on those items, it’s an automatic increase in taxes. Plus our leaders just passed a tax on the things we buy online just last November and now our leaders want even more money. Enough is enough, people simply can not afford these taxes.
RAYTOWN, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence protesters rally in one more push for ‘no’ votes on the Aug. 2 ballot

Lin Marando said her abusive partner drove her to the Center for Women’s Health in Overland Park for her abortion four years ago. Like most people who choose to have an abortion, Marando’s decision was nuanced and informed by her own life and body: she was only 20 at the time, and she has cystic fibrosis, making her pregnancy high risk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
newsy.com

Missouri Couple Shares Abortion Story

Angela and Justin Orel are settling into their new house in suburban Kansas City, MO with their first child, Avett, and chocolate lab, Lucy. They moved to a bigger house at the end of last year with hopes of expanding their family, and they got pregnant even sooner than they planned.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Wind turbines and solar panels can hurt birds and bats. A Missouri group hopes to help

For Mary Nemecek, investing in renewable energy is the right step toward reducing the effects of climate change.  As the head of conservation for the Burroughs Audubon Society of Kansas City, Nemecek wants to save birds from the effects of climate change, which is affecting their migratory patterns, and in some cases, threatening extinction.  But […] The post Wind turbines and solar panels can hurt birds and bats. A Missouri group hopes to help appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
inkansascity.com

Kansas City Museum: When, Then, and the Dynamic now

‘‘The first question a history museum asks is ‘what is the story?’” says Lisa Shockley, the curator of collections at Kansas City Museum. The museum’s story is full of comedy, tragedy, plot twists, near-death experiences, and most recently, a stunning comeback. Its cast includes a stuffed buffalo, a beloved igloo, and the mirror ball from the Cowtown Ballroom.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy