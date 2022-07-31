Dear Jackson County Residents

Please have a heart and VOTE NO on Aug 2nd on the tax increase. People are hurting badly with the crazy inflation going on right now. I know our leaders will do their best to deceive you and say that we have not had a voter passed increase in some special tax, which is true. However we do not need voter passed increases to see increases in our taxes. Just look at how much more your property taxes are now, they keep going up and up. As our cost of items and property values go up so do the taxes we pay on those items, it’s an automatic increase in taxes. Plus our leaders just passed a tax on the things we buy online just last November and now our leaders want even more money. Enough is enough, people simply can not afford these taxes.

RAYTOWN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO