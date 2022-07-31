Dear Jackson County Residents

lstribune.net
McCandless, Huff advance to Independence City Council general election
Dr. Bridget McCandless and Mike Huff advanced Tuesday night in a primary for Independence City Council.
County Executive tests positive for COVID-19
Kansas City, Mo. – Today, Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr., tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to going to vote this morning, the County Executive was experiencing mild symptoms and decided to take an at home test out of an abundance of caution. Thankfully, due to the planning, preparation, and hard work of the Jackson County Board of Elections, the County Executive was still able to cast his ballot safely from his vehicle.
Get to know Jackson County’s 4th District candidates on the Democratic Ballot
In the Jackson County District 4 race, former state representatives DaRon McGee and Michael R. Brown will face off to see which of them will go on to win the seat by default in November. DaRon McGee:. These days, DaRon McGee is perhaps most visible in the South Kansas City...
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
Advanced voter turnout in Kansas climbs amid decision on abortion rights
Counties across Kansas continue to see an upwards trend in voter turnout ahead of the primary election
Endorsement Letter For Theresa Galvin For Jackson County Executive
I’ve had the great pleasure of working with Theresa Galvin from 2014 to current as she has served as Jackson County, MO Legislator which covers Greenwood, Mo. when I was an Alderman and Currently the Mayor of Greenwood Mo. I have watched Theresa Galvin perform her duties as Legislator for the county with an extremely high level of dignity, respect, values, integrity, and concern for all the residents within the Jackson County area. Theresa Galvin has always been available to help with any issues I’ve had to address for the City of Greenwood as she has continued to help and fight for all the other municipalities within the Jackson County area.
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Kansas abortion amendment draws young voters to the polls
With a state constitutional amendment about abortion on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, young voters say they’re energized to vote and participate more in the civic engagement process. In Douglas County, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the election office received more than 1,000 new voter registrations compared to...
Prairie Village ends e-scooter rental program
Prairie Village City Council voted to discontinue its scooter rental program with Bird.
Lawrence church that has been outspoken supporter of amendment to remove constitutional right to abortion hit by vandals
A Lawrence church who has been an outspoken supporter of the state constitutional amendment on abortion rights, was vandalized with “Vote No” messages Sunday night. Lawrence’s Victory Bible Church, 1942 Massachusetts Street, had two sides of its brick sanctuary building spray painted with large Vote No messages just ahead of the constitutional amendment vote. A No vote in the Aug. 2 election is a vote against the amendment that would remove any constitutional right to an abortion that currently exists in the state.
Raytown MO Vote Revolution
Please have a heart and VOTE NO on Aug 2nd on the tax increase. People are hurting badly with the crazy inflation going on right now. I know our leaders will do their best to deceive you and say that we have not had a voter passed increase in some special tax, which is true. However we do not need voter passed increases to see increases in our taxes. Just look at how much more your property taxes are now, they keep going up and up. As our cost of items and property values go up so do the taxes we pay on those items, it’s an automatic increase in taxes. Plus our leaders just passed a tax on the things we buy online just last November and now our leaders want even more money. Enough is enough, people simply can not afford these taxes.
Lawrence protesters rally in one more push for ‘no’ votes on the Aug. 2 ballot
Lin Marando said her abusive partner drove her to the Center for Women’s Health in Overland Park for her abortion four years ago. Like most people who choose to have an abortion, Marando’s decision was nuanced and informed by her own life and body: she was only 20 at the time, and she has cystic fibrosis, making her pregnancy high risk.
Crews clean up mobile home abandoned under Kansas City bridge
Jackson County crews work to clean up a burned and abandoned mobile home left at 23rd Street and Manchester Trafficway in August.
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
What Kansas, Missouri residents should know before voting in Aug. 2 primary
With less than 12 hours until the first polls in our area open for Election Day, August primaries in Kansas and Missouri could set records.
Overland Park city council says no to a rezoning proposal for townhomes
The Overland Park city council voted down a developer's proposal Monday night to rezone land behind the vacant Incred-A-Bowl to build townhomes.
Missouri Couple Shares Abortion Story
Angela and Justin Orel are settling into their new house in suburban Kansas City, MO with their first child, Avett, and chocolate lab, Lucy. They moved to a bigger house at the end of last year with hopes of expanding their family, and they got pregnant even sooner than they planned.
Wind turbines and solar panels can hurt birds and bats. A Missouri group hopes to help
For Mary Nemecek, investing in renewable energy is the right step toward reducing the effects of climate change. As the head of conservation for the Burroughs Audubon Society of Kansas City, Nemecek wants to save birds from the effects of climate change, which is affecting their migratory patterns, and in some cases, threatening extinction. But […] The post Wind turbines and solar panels can hurt birds and bats. A Missouri group hopes to help appeared first on The Beacon.
Kansas City Museum: When, Then, and the Dynamic now
‘‘The first question a history museum asks is ‘what is the story?’” says Lisa Shockley, the curator of collections at Kansas City Museum. The museum’s story is full of comedy, tragedy, plot twists, near-death experiences, and most recently, a stunning comeback. Its cast includes a stuffed buffalo, a beloved igloo, and the mirror ball from the Cowtown Ballroom.
Leawood woman charged with battery against election canvasser
A 37-year-old Leawood woman is facing municipal misdemeanor battery charges in connection to an incident Sunday with an election canvasser.
