ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Sources: Deshaun Watson ruling expected Monday

By Charles Robinson
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFJFq_0gzqSXeZ00
Deshaun Watson El quarterback Deshaun Watson, de los Browns de Cleveland, participa en un entrenamiento del equipo el miércoles 27 de julio de 2022, en Berea, Ohio. (AP Foto/Ron Schwane)

The NFL and NFL Players Association are expected to receive a written disciplinary ruling in the Deshaun Watson personal conduct arbitration on Monday, two sources familiar with the proceedings have told Yahoo Sports.

The sources said representatives for both the league and union have been notified that former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, who is the independent disciplinary arbitrator in the Watson case, is prepared to present her decision on whether the Cleveland Browns quarterback violated the NFL's personal conduct policy, and whether a suspension is warranted for any violation.

A potential suspension decision for Watson has been in a holding pattern since a hearing in late June, in which the NFL and NFLPA presented Robinson with evidence and arguments related to the league’s investigation.

Robinson’s forthcoming decision was first reported by CBS Sports.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update

Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

OJ Simpson Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has taken to social media to weigh in on the Deshaun Watson decision. Simpson, who was infamously acquitted on charges of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman, shared his reaction on Twitter. "You hired her, she made her decision. Respect it!!!" he...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#Cbs Sports#American Football#Nfl Players Association#Yahoo Sports#The League And Union#Nflpa
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Blasts NFL Following Deshaun Watson Decision

Some massive news came out of the NFL yesterday as it was revealed that Deshaun Watson would be suspended for six games following an investigation into his sexual assault allegations. For many, this punishment is simply not enough when you consider how upwards of 30 women have accused him of some form of sexual assault.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from playing in the NFL this season?

DESHAUN WATSON has been suspended for six NFL games. The Cleveland Browns quarterback learned his fate on Monday morning. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Monday morning. Judge Sue Robinson recommended the discipline and determined Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy. The retired judge was tasked with...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To The Deshaun Watson News

With Sue L. Robinson's decision on Monday, its official; Baker Mayfield won't be facing the man the Browns brought in to replace him in Week 1. At the Panthers post-practice media session, Mayfield was asked about Deshaun Watson's suspension and the potential of playing against a Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland team.
CLEVELAND, OH
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
102.5 The Bone

If NFL increases Deshaun Watson’s 6-game ban, behavior 'more egregious than any before reviewed' will be key

The NFL now holds Deshaun Watson’s football future in its hands. With independent disciplinary arbitrator Sue L. Robinson delivering a six-game suspension decision in Watson's personal conduct policy case on Monday, the spotlight now shifts back to the NFL, which must decide whether to appeal the penalty. The league issued a statement Monday saying it's "reviewing" the decision and "will make a determination on next steps."
NFL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy