Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Nantes: Neymar scores twice with Lionel Messi also on target in Trophee des Champions

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
Manchester United players most abused on Twitter | Premier League footballers abused every four minutes
A Premier League footballer is abused every four minutes on Twitter - with eight of the 10 most abused players playing for Manchester United. Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were among the most abused Premier League players in the first five months of the 2021-22 season, a report by Ofcom and the Alan Turing Institute has found.
Arsenal look to offload eight players including Nicolas Pepe after spending spree - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Arsenal are looking to offload eight players, including record signing Nicolas Pepe, to pay for their summer signing spree. Leicester City are holding firm on their £85m valuation of Chelsea target Wesley Fofana as the Blues prepare a £200,000-a-week...
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international midfielder completes free transfer to Nice following Juventus release
Aaron Ramsey has completed his free transfer to Ligue 1 Nice following his release from Juventus. The Wales international was on loan at Rangers during the second half of last season but his contract with Juventus was mutually terminated after three years last month. His spell at Ibrox ended in...
Chelsea interested in Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Chelsea have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters this summer but have been quoted £40m by Southampton for the England full-back. Phil Foden has agreed a new long-term contract at Manchester City - worth around £225,000-a-week.
MLS・
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag must engage with Cristiano Ronaldo to keep him at Old Trafford, says former coach
Ex-Man Utd coach Chris Armas has explained how Erik Ten Hag can keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club and addressed how leaks affected Ralf Rangnick's time at Old Trafford. Armas served as an assistant to Rangnick during the German's six-month spell as interim manager, during which the club bounced back from a run of five defeats in eight games at the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure - but ultimately missed out on Champions League football after another run of poor form at the end of the season.
James Maddison: Leicester reject second bid over £40m from Newcastle for midfielder
Leicester have rejected a second offer from Newcastle for midfielder James Maddison - with the latest proposal made at just over £40m. The Magpies saw their opening £40m bid rejected at the weekend and the latest offer was understood to be over that figure. Leicester are believed to...
Wolves' Ruben Neves among options if Man Utd fail in Frenkie de Jong pursuit
Manchester United are considering alternatives to Frenkie de Jong as Erik ten Hag looks to resolve his search for midfield reinforcements ahead of the new Premier League season. United have a long-standing interest in Ruben Neves, who has made 212 appearances for Wolves, scoring 24 times. Speaking in April, Wolves...
Amadou Onana: West Ham agree £33.5million fee with Lille for midfielder
West Ham have agreed a fee with Lille for midfielder Amadou Onana. The fee is understood to be worth £33.5million (€40m) including add-ons, and came as a result of the Hammers' fourth bid for the player. Completion of the deal is a long way from being done, however,...
Man Utd's Dean Henderson 'fumes' at 'criminal' waste of season before Nottingham Forest loan
Manchester United's Dean Henderson, on loan at Nottingham Forest, has made a scathing assessment of his "criminal" season at Old Trafford last year. Henderson told TalkSPORT he was promised the United No 1 jersey after his club form in 2020/21, which had seen him talked about as unseating Jordan Pickford as England's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the European Championships last summer.
WSL: Liverpool host Chelsea and Everton live on Sky Sports in September
Sky Sports has announced three more live Women's Super League games for September, with Liverpool hosting both Chelsea and Everton on their top-flight return, while last season's champions also entertain Manchester City that month. Matt Beard's side take on Chelsea on Sunday September 18 at 6.45pm and in week three...
Nikita Parris: Manchester United close to signing Euro 2022 winner from Arsenal
Manchester United Women are close to completing the signing of England international Nikita Parris from WSL rivals Arsenal. A deal with Arsenal was agreed before this summer's European Championships and personal terms have also been sorted, and a move could be completed as soon as this week. Parris joined Arsenal...
Fantasy Premier League 22/23: Gameweek 1 tips and advice from experts
With the new Premier League season fast approaching, Sky Sports News has launched a weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our first column, Holly Shand and FPL Heisenberg - who between them have 5 top 10k finishes and more...
Frank Lampard exclusive: Everton boss on seeking Dominic Calvert-Lewin solutions and captaining Jordan Pickford
Everton manager Frank Lampard hopes Dominic Calvert-Lewin's latest injury will keep him out for "weeks" rather than months as he prepares to face his former club Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, live on Sky Sports. Striker Calvert-Lewin only appeared in 17 Premier League games last...
Alessia Russo exclusive: England forward hungry for more trophies and bigger crowds after Euro 2022 win
Alessia Russo hopes England's historic Euro 2022 triumph is the catalyst for more trophies for club and country, and bigger crowds watching the women's game. Manchester United forward Russo was one of England's stars of the tournament, scoring four goals - including a stunning backheel against Sweden in the semi-finals - as the Lionesses won a major international tournament for the first time.
Carney Chukwuemeka: Chelsea reach agreement for permanent transfer of Aston Villa teenager
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Aston Villa for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka for a fee in the region of £20m. The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss personal terms and is undergoing his medical. He made 12 Premier League appearances last...
Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford exit 'unacceptable', says Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford during Sunday's friendly with Rayo Vallecano was "unacceptable", according to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The Portugal forward was seen leaving United's stadium before the end of Sunday's 1-1 draw with the La Liga side, the club's final pre-season friendly before the start of the new Premier League season.
Heather Knight: England captain ruled out of Commonwealth Games and The Hundred to injury
The injury, picked up in the first T20 international of the three-match series against South Africa earlier this month, has failed to settle down. Knight missed the final two T20s of England's series sweep of South Africa, as well as their opening two wins of the Commonwealth Games against Sri Lanka and the Proteas again.
Premier League players will limit taking a knee before matches, league announces ahead of new season
Premier League players will no longer routinely take a knee before matches, the league has announced ahead of the new season. Players began taking a knee during Project Restart, in the wake of George Floyd's unlawful killing in the USA and the Black Lives Matter movement which followed. Aston Villa's...
Kasper Schmeichel: Leicester goalkeeper joins Nice with Foxes yet to make a summer signing
Kasper Schmeichel has ended his 11-year stay at Leicester by signing for Nice while the Foxes are yet to have made a summer signing. The 35-year-old Denmark international goalkeeper completed his medical with the Ligue 1 club after an agreement was reached between the clubs. Speaking at the weekend, Leicester...
