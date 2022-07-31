State A Legion: Butte Miners win first state title since 1953

406mtsports.com
Related
406mtsports.com
Mining for gold: Butte’s total teamwork strikes for Class A championship
BUTTE — You can apply any description you want to the effort that the Butte Miners put forth in tournament time in 2022. Montana-Alberta American Legion Class A State Champion is one superlative that will not fade. Butte’s goal for the entire season was to win the state championship....
406mtsports.com
Carroll Football Position Preview: Defensive End/ROCK
HELENA — The versatility of Carroll’s defense begins up front, on the edges of the Saints’ defensive line. Defensive coordinator Randy Bandelow and his position coaches call it the “ROCK” position where players, many of them having prior experience at linebacker or end, pass rush or drop into coverage out of a two-point stance.
406mtsports.com
Jeff Graham named Montana Tech women’s basketball head coach
BUTTE — Former Belt High School girls basketball coach Jeff Graham has been named Montana Tech's new women's basketball coach, the school announced on Monday. Graham built a powerhouse program at Belt High School (Class C) accumulating a 358-42 overall record that includes six state championships, seven divisional titles, 11 conference titles, and 11 district titles in 15 seasons. For his efforts, Graham was named the Montana Coaches Association Coach of the Year six times in girls basketball.
406mtsports.com
Carroll's Matthew Burgess is back and 'feeling like a million bucks'
HELENA — For the first time since leaving last season’s opener with an injury, Carroll’s All-American running back Matthew Burgess was a full participant in a formal team practice. The Saints kicked off fall camp Tuesday with a pair of two-hour practices, officially beginning the march toward...
Comments / 0