A cappella group coming to Morgantown

Pickin’ in Parsons Bluegrass Festival returns
The Pickin' in Parsons Bluegrass Festival started on Aug. 2 at the Five River Campground and will run until Aug. 6.
Things to do in Morgantown this week
This Tuesday evening, August 2, 123 Pleasant Street sound engineer Neil G Wallace will host a plugged in open mic night. This event is 18+, and free admission will be granted with a valid photo I.D. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with a bass direct input, guitar amp, and partial drum set provided. Sign-ups begin at 8 p.m. and go on until 11:30 p.m. 123 works to promote inclusiveness and community awareness and is home to original live music and entertainment from national, regional and local bands.
The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers coming to the Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers will be coming to the Robinson Grand in October. Award-winning country recording artist Alan Turner recreates the magic of a night with Kenny in the Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show, The Gambler Returns. The show is scheduled for Sunday, Oct....
Summer intensive dance camp kicks off in Morgantown
The Morgantown Dance Studio kicked off its two-week 2022 summer intensive camp on Monday.
Morgantown plays host to West Virginia Municipal League annual conference
MORGANTOWN — If municipal governance is your jam, Morgantown is the place to be this week as the University City has rolled out the red carpet for the 2022 West Virginia Municipal League A. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WVWC student lives childhood dream
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Wesleyan College student found herself with a magical opportunity to complete an internship. Kirby Forbes, of Hurricane, is pursing two degrees from WVWC, one in psychology and another in criminal justice. As required, an internship has to be completed in order to earn the degrees, and she landed one at Disney University.
Bryan Palmer
Bryan Mathew Palmer, 50, of Moundsville, formerly of Morgantown and Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, after a short hospitalization at Wheeling Hospital. He was born Aug. 3, 1971, in Glen Dale. Bryan was a funny, kind and caring soul who was loved by many. A highly...
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
Donna Martin
Donna Jean (White) Martin, 76, departed her loving family on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Born June 19, 1946, she was the beloved daughter of the late Willard C. White and Dorothy K. (Jacobs) White. Donna passed peacefully at home in Morgantown, by the side of her loving husband, Randy B....
West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
Emmett Kincaid
Emmett Cecil Kincaid, 83, of Morgantown, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. He was born in Hinton, on July 2, 1939, a son of the late Cecil and Maxine Kincaid. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Vernon...
Wheeling Italian Heritage Festival 2022: See Photos from the Celebration
The 2022 Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival took over Wheeling Heritage Port this weekend for its annual three-day celebration. This beloved summer festival celebrates all things Italy with live music, food, dancing and a bocce tournament. The festival is organized by a volunteer board of directors who have worked...
George Lipscomb
George Alan Lipscomb Sr., 89, of Aurora, passed away on July 29, 2022. Born on July 25, 1933, in Aurora, he was the son of George Rodney and Beulah Isabelle (Elsey) Lipscomb. George graduated from Aurora High School in 1951 and went on to college at West Virginia University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture in 1955 and completed his master’s degree in business administration. He taught vo-ag and Industrial Arts at Southern High School in Oakland, Md. until 1960 and also taught vo-ag and industrial arts at Aurora High School from 1960-1963. In 1971, he became the director of the Vocation Education for Preston County. He was passionate about traveling across the United States and internationally with his wife. He loved fishing and taking trips out West to hunt. He was a life member of the Mountain Lions Club, the Aurora United Methodist Church, a member of the Rowlesburg Masonic Lodge #165 and a founding member of the Aurora VFD.
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 1-7
Bounce House Launch Party. Thu., Aug. 8. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. cmoa.org. After some time out of the spotlight to focus on her mental and physical health, Clara Kent returns with a new project: Bounce House Studios & Productions. The Black-owned and operated company intends to foster environments that allow Black artists to have sustainable and lucrative careers while creating “freely and intently, and develop[ing] into their most authentic artistic selves.” Kent is celebrating the launch of Bounce House with a performance during Carnegie Museum's Summer Series "Inside Out" alongside Tribe Eternal (made up of Bilal Abbey and Pharaoh Lum) and Mani Bahia & The Mob.
Richard Miller
Richard Charles Miller Sr., 75, of Westover, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at his home. Richard was born June 21, 1947, in Jere, a son of the late Floyd Denzil Miller and Maria Miller. Richard was a Vietnam veteran serving with the United States Army and was a retired...
The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opens separate location in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fish Hawk Acres in Buckhannon has opened an extension location called The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres at 4 East Main St. Retail items that used to be displayed at the Fish Hawk Acres Restaurant are now just a block away at The Coop. With the new retail space, the store […]
Pop’s Furniture hosts fundraiser for Buckhannon Dairy Queen
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Dairy Queen in Buckhannon was broken into and vandalized on the night of July 20th. The locally owned business suffered from damages made to the bathroom tiles and wall, a busted safe and damaged cash registers. Other parts of the establishment were ransacked. Another Buckhannon...
Kathy Reseter
Kathy Elaine Reseter, 68, of Morgantown, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. She was born Sept. 3, 1953, in Morgantown, a daughter of Delores Goff Victor, of Morgantown, and the late George Robert Victor Jr. Kathy was a homemaker in recent years but has always...
Darwin Wilburn
Darwin Reed Wilburn, 77, of Morgantown, passed away, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 11, 1944, in Ohiopyle, Pa, a son of the late Reed and Mary Elizabeth Wilburn. He worked for WVU Printing for many years and then for Senior Monongalians, delivering...
