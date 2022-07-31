ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea hoping to hijack Man Utd's Frenkie de Jong deal with Barcelona - Paper Talk

 3 days ago
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Chelsea interested in Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Chelsea have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters this summer but have been quoted £40m by Southampton for the England full-back. Phil Foden has agreed a new long-term contract at Manchester City - worth around £225,000-a-week.
MLS
SkySports

Manchester United players most abused on Twitter | Premier League footballers abused every four minutes

A Premier League footballer is abused every four minutes on Twitter - with eight of the 10 most abused players playing for Manchester United. Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were among the most abused Premier League players in the first five months of the 2021-22 season, a report by Ofcom and the Alan Turing Institute has found.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Man Utd's Dean Henderson 'fumes' at 'criminal' waste of season before Nottingham Forest loan

Manchester United's Dean Henderson, on loan at Nottingham Forest, has made a scathing assessment of his "criminal" season at Old Trafford last year. Henderson told TalkSPORT he was promised the United No 1 jersey after his club form in 2020/21, which had seen him talked about as unseating Jordan Pickford as England's first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the European Championships last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

WSL: Liverpool host Chelsea and Everton live on Sky Sports in September

Sky Sports has announced three more live Women's Super League games for September, with Liverpool hosting both Chelsea and Everton on their top-flight return, while last season's champions also entertain Manchester City that month. Matt Beard's side take on Chelsea on Sunday September 18 at 6.45pm and in week three...
SOCCER
SkySports

Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side on brink of Champions League exit after goals from Teddy Teuma and Dante Vanzeir

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted Rangers were "lucky" to only lose 2-0 in their third qualifying round tie at Union Saint-Gilloise which leaves their Champions League hopes at severe risk. Teddy Teuma scored the Belgian side's first European goal in 58 years during the first half before Dante Vanzeir converted a...
UEFA
SkySports

Diogo Jota: Liverpool forward signs long-term contract extension

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has committed his future to the club by signing a long-term contract extension. The new deal for the 25-year-old, who has scored 34 goals in 85 appearances since joining Liverpool from Wolves in the summer of 2020, is understood to run until 2027. Jota joins fellow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Marc Cucurella: Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Brighton left-back for £50m with Man City unwilling to meet asking price

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella and are willing to pay the £50m asking price for the Manchester City target. The Spaniard handed in a transfer request on Friday in a bid to push through a move to City but the Premier League champions will not pay Brighton's asking price, with Chelsea now in pole position to sign the 24-year-old.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

England Women pen open letter to government calling for all girls to be allowed to play football at school

England's victorious Euro 2022 players have urged the next Prime Minister to give every girl in the nation the chance to follow in their footsteps. In an open letter to Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, signed by all 23 members of the squad which beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time in Sunday's final, the Lionesses have called on the Government "to make a huge difference".
SOCCER

