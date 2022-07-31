ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Carter Co. missing woman located

wjhl.com
 3 days ago
www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
wswv.net

Lee County Sheriff’s Report – July 2022

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report detailing their activities for the month of July. There were a total of 5,130 calls received by the Lee County Dispatch office with 1,034 of those resulting in a deputy being dispatched. 476 calls were dispatched to the Fire Warden, Conservation Officer, VDOT, Juvenile Services, Social Services, Animal Control, Virginia State Police and the Towns of Jonesville and Pennington Gap Police Departments. Other emergency services were contacted with 293 rescue squad calls dispatched, 1 ambulance call along with 47 additional calls requiring fire department dispatch. Deputies were busy serving 131 felony and misdemeanor warrants, 133 subpoenas, 14 show cause summons and 276 civil papers for the Lee County Courts. Deputies also served 59 protective orders along with processing 64 people on 131 charges. Deputies also completed 1 executed search warrant last month. Doing all this work required deputies to travel almost 52,506 miles with only 1,826 of these miles on transports moving 1 juvenile, 2 mental health patients and 3 prisoners from other jurisdictions. Along with this public service, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department escorted 15 funerals and unlocked 61 vehicles for citizens. We bragged on you last month about doing a better job of not locking yourselves out of your vehicles but the number nearly doubled this month. We are wondering if all the rain was a factor.
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
WJHL

TBI: Sullivan Co. woman at center of Silver Alert found safe

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Wednesday that the subject of a Silver Alert had been found. According to a tweet by the TBI, Keesha Tipton, 22, of Blountville, was reported missing Tuesday. The alert was issued because Tipton has a “known medical condition that may impair her ability […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Carter County, TN
Carter County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
WJHL

WCSO searching for suspect in vape store burglary

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to the burglary of an Abingdon vape shop in July. On Tuesday, investigators with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) released videos of the incident and asked anyone who knows the person in the footage to come forward. You […]
ABINGDON, VA
WSPA 7News

Man faces drug charge in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Johnson, 39, of Marion, with felonious possession of methamphetamine. On July 18th, deputies located Johnson in the Marion area and arrested him on outstanding warrants. While searching Johnson, deputies found methamphetamine. […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WJHL

JCPD: 4-year-old found alone in unlocked vehicle, woman arrested

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Erwin woman on Monday after reportedly finding a 4-year-old child unattended in an unlocked vehicle with the windows down. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department reports officers arrived at the Tipton and Spring streets area at 9:48 p.m. Callers alleged a “child had been […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Driver charged after crash at downtown Johnson City intersection

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was charged after a crash in downtown Johnson City Monday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Roan Street. One person received minor injuries in the crash, the JCPD reports. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Medicine#Carter Co#Wesley Umc#Wcso#Socon#Strikefest 9 Russell Co#Sheriff S Office#Hampton
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County law enforcement holds Night Out community events

WISE — August means Night Out time for Wise County residents to get to know their local law enforcement and each other. The Pound Police Department and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office will hold separate events as part of National Night Out, a community-building program designed to bring together community residents and law enforcement in a positive environment, according to Pound Crime Prevention Officer Cindy Mullins.
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

New court date set for 3 convicted of Lillelid family murders in Greene County

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new court date has been set for three people convicted of the Lillelid family murders in Greene County. The Lillelid family was kidnapped at a Greene County rest stop at gunpoint in 1997 and then shot multiple times as they stood beside Payne Hollow Lane. Vidar Lillelid and his wife, Delfina Lillelid, were shot to death and their daughter Tabitha, was fatally wounded. The little girl died the next day at a Knoxville hospital. Two-year-old Peter Lillelid was shot in the head, and was the only survivor.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says three people were killed inside a home Monday afternoon. Deputies received a report of shots being fired at around 4:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, the suspect opened fire. Deputies shot back, killing the suspect. Once able to get inside the home, deputies found three people dead.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FEMA
my40.tv

Suspect dead after 3 people killed in Yancey County

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Yancey County Sheriff's Office said three people were shot and killed inside a home Monday afternoon and the suspect was killed by deputies after opening fire when they arrived. According to a social media post, deputies received a call just after 4:30 p.m. on...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Marion woman faces several charges, including drug trafficking

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman from Marion is facing several drug-related charges after her car was pulled over by authorities in July. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says detectives with the Community Impact Team stopped 52-year-old Sandy Jo Pendley's car on July 15 for displaying a stolen license plate.
MARION, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Kudos to those funding drug treatment center

Kingsport and Sullivan County are to be commended, along with Carter County, Elizabethton and Erwin, for allocating all of the money they received from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit to the proposed Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility. Hawkins County gave but one-fourth of its share. But it also deserves...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy