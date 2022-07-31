Carter Co. missing woman located

www.wjhl.com
Victims, suspect identified in Yancey County triple homicide; Investigation ongoing
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities have released more information following a triple homicide that occurred Monday afternoon in Yancey County. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) confirmed with News 13 on Wednesday that the victims who were shot and killed Monday afternoon included:
Lee County Sheriff’s Report – July 2022
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report detailing their activities for the month of July. There were a total of 5,130 calls received by the Lee County Dispatch office with 1,034 of those resulting in a deputy being dispatched. 476 calls were dispatched to the Fire Warden, Conservation Officer, VDOT, Juvenile Services, Social Services, Animal Control, Virginia State Police and the Towns of Jonesville and Pennington Gap Police Departments. Other emergency services were contacted with 293 rescue squad calls dispatched, 1 ambulance call along with 47 additional calls requiring fire department dispatch. Deputies were busy serving 131 felony and misdemeanor warrants, 133 subpoenas, 14 show cause summons and 276 civil papers for the Lee County Courts. Deputies also served 59 protective orders along with processing 64 people on 131 charges. Deputies also completed 1 executed search warrant last month. Doing all this work required deputies to travel almost 52,506 miles with only 1,826 of these miles on transports moving 1 juvenile, 2 mental health patients and 3 prisoners from other jurisdictions. Along with this public service, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department escorted 15 funerals and unlocked 61 vehicles for citizens. We bragged on you last month about doing a better job of not locking yourselves out of your vehicles but the number nearly doubled this month. We are wondering if all the rain was a factor.
Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
TBI: Sullivan Co. woman at center of Silver Alert found safe
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Wednesday that the subject of a Silver Alert had been found. According to a tweet by the TBI, Keesha Tipton, 22, of Blountville, was reported missing Tuesday. The alert was issued because Tipton has a “known medical condition that may impair her ability […]
WCSO searching for suspect in vape store burglary
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to the burglary of an Abingdon vape shop in July. On Tuesday, investigators with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) released videos of the incident and asked anyone who knows the person in the footage to come forward. You […]
Man faces drug charge in NC
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday on a drug charge in McDowell County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Johnson, 39, of Marion, with felonious possession of methamphetamine. On July 18th, deputies located Johnson in the Marion area and arrested him on outstanding warrants. While searching Johnson, deputies found methamphetamine. […]
JCPD: 4-year-old found alone in unlocked vehicle, woman arrested
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Erwin woman on Monday after reportedly finding a 4-year-old child unattended in an unlocked vehicle with the windows down. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department reports officers arrived at the Tipton and Spring streets area at 9:48 p.m. Callers alleged a “child had been […]
Driver charged after crash at downtown Johnson City intersection
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was charged after a crash in downtown Johnson City Monday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Roan Street. One person received minor injuries in the crash, the JCPD reports. […]
Wise County law enforcement holds Night Out community events
WISE — August means Night Out time for Wise County residents to get to know their local law enforcement and each other. The Pound Police Department and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office will hold separate events as part of National Night Out, a community-building program designed to bring together community residents and law enforcement in a positive environment, according to Pound Crime Prevention Officer Cindy Mullins.
New court date set for 3 convicted of Lillelid family murders in Greene County
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new court date has been set for three people convicted of the Lillelid family murders in Greene County. The Lillelid family was kidnapped at a Greene County rest stop at gunpoint in 1997 and then shot multiple times as they stood beside Payne Hollow Lane. Vidar Lillelid and his wife, Delfina Lillelid, were shot to death and their daughter Tabitha, was fatally wounded. The little girl died the next day at a Knoxville hospital. Two-year-old Peter Lillelid was shot in the head, and was the only survivor.
Deputies shoot, kill triple homicide suspect in Yancey Co.
Three people were found dead in a Yancey County home Monday afternoon and the suspect was shot and killed by deputies.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says three people were killed inside a home Monday afternoon. Deputies received a report of shots being fired at around 4:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, the suspect opened fire. Deputies shot back, killing the suspect. Once able to get inside the home, deputies found three people dead.
Suspect dead after 3 people killed in Yancey County
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Yancey County Sheriff's Office said three people were shot and killed inside a home Monday afternoon and the suspect was killed by deputies after opening fire when they arrived. According to a social media post, deputies received a call just after 4:30 p.m. on...
Marion woman faces meth charges
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office charged a Marion woman with multiple drug-related crimes.
Deputies' use of deadly force in fatal Boone standoff, ambush was 'justified', DA says
BOONE, N.C. — A welfare check in Boone on April 28, 2021, turned into a deadly day for the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, after two of their own died in the line of duty. Officials said two other victims and the suspect were also found dead. (Warning: Story contains...
Marion woman faces several charges, including drug trafficking
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman from Marion is facing several drug-related charges after her car was pulled over by authorities in July. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says detectives with the Community Impact Team stopped 52-year-old Sandy Jo Pendley's car on July 15 for displaying a stolen license plate.
State has not yet responded after three killers in Lillelid murder case ask to have gun fingerprinted
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Three of the people convicted in the infamous Lillelid murders, in which almost an entire family was gunned down in a remote area of East Tennessee, are asking authorities to fingerprint the gun. Karen Howell, Dean Mullins and Crystal Sturgill filed a motion for the...
3 of 6 convicted in brutal killing of 3 in 1997 file petition following new TN law
(WJHL) – The attorney for one of the six people convicted for killing almost an entire family in Greene County in 1997 spoke on Monday. In 2021, a law was passed in the State of Tennessee which would allow incarcerated individuals to petition to have a fingerprint analysis conducted if there is evidence that has […]
JCPD: Man fires gun into downstairs apartment at Monarch student housing community
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to Monarch Apartments in reference to a shots fired call Monday morning. According to a release, officers responded at around 7:45 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with a victim that stated he heard a gunshot come from the apartment above […]
Editorial: Kudos to those funding drug treatment center
Kingsport and Sullivan County are to be commended, along with Carter County, Elizabethton and Erwin, for allocating all of the money they received from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit to the proposed Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility. Hawkins County gave but one-fourth of its share. But it also deserves...
