Sources: Deshaun Watson ruling expected Monday

By Charles Robinson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfV1S_0gzqRpNk00
Deshaun Watson El quarterback Deshaun Watson, de los Browns de Cleveland, participa en un entrenamiento del equipo el miércoles 27 de julio de 2022, en Berea, Ohio. (AP Foto/Ron Schwane)

The NFL and NFL Players Association are expected to receive a written disciplinary ruling in the Deshaun Watson personal conduct arbitration on Monday, two sources familiar with the proceedings have told Yahoo Sports.

The sources said representatives for both the league and union have been notified that former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, who is the independent disciplinary arbitrator in the Watson case, is prepared to present her decision on whether the Cleveland Browns quarterback violated the NFL's personal conduct policy, and whether a suspension is warranted for any violation.

A potential suspension decision for Watson has been in a holding pattern since a hearing in late June, in which the NFL and NFLPA presented Robinson with evidence and arguments related to the league’s investigation.

Robinson’s forthcoming decision was first reported by CBS Sports.

This story will be updated.

