'Very unsettling': Orlando residents react to downtown shooting injuring 7 people

www.wesh.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shock, heartbreak on streets outside murder-suicide home
ORLANDO, Fla. — The helicopters circling overhead brought out curious neighbors around Lake Nona’s Lake District Lane, who approached the people gathered near the news cameras and crime scene tape to ask what was going on. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The news that five...
One hurt in shooting near Orlando’s Holden Heights neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for a shooter after they say someone was hurt near Holden Heights early Wednesday. Officers said the shooting happened just after midnight along 19th Street off Parramore Avenue. Overnight, Channel 9 watched as officers investigated and people gathered near the crime scene.
Police: Florida family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a family of five were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside their Orlando, Florida, home Tuesday afternoon. Update 1:05 p.m. EDT Aug. 3: According to WFTV, investigators released the names and ages of the people who were killed as Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39; Alyssa Berumen, 23; Sunny Ramirez, 11; and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police told WFTV that Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, has been identified as the suspect in connection to the deaths. Investigators say that the deaths appear to be a result of “a domestic violence-related incident.”
WESH
Orlando to implement checkpoints downtown after 7 people injured in shooting
A new security plan is coming to downtown Orlando after a gunman who’s still on the loose wounded seven people over the weekend. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday while people were out at bars and restaurants on Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue. A business owner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies identify man found shot to death in crashed car at Orlando apartments
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a murder. Deputies responded to the Camden at Lakeside Apartments just before 1 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find a black Nissan Altima that had crashed into...
Person found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, sheriff’s office says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a suspicious incident after a person was found dead in the parking lot of the Red Lobster on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies arrived on scene Wednesday and saw a dead...
Florida brothers in custody, accused of breaking into Veterans Blvd. business: JPSO
In addition to the Metairie break-in, the JPSO said that the brothers unsuccessfully attempted to burglarize another business on the Westbank earlier in the night.
WESH
Orlando police looking for crossing guards
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hazel is one of the folks who will be manning the roughly 200 crossings at schools in Orlando. And with classes starting up soon, OPD says they still need help. Tuesday is training day for the people who will be getting your kids to school safely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Lake Wales Police Department canine shot, killed by 57-year-old suspect
LAKE WALES, Fla. — According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a canine died in a shooting Wednesday morning. Polk County deputies say a suspect killed a Lake Wales Police Department canine, Max. Max had helped track down a domestic violence suspect, identified as Earnest Borders, 57. A woman...
fox13news.com
Lake Wales K-9 'murdered by violent suspect,' officials say
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in a neighborhood where an officer-involved shooting took place. Police said the shooting occurred Wednesday morning, adding that K-9 Max "was murdered by a violent suspect." That suspect, described as a convicted felon, was shot and killed by an officer.
WESH
Police: 3 adults, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Five people are dead Tuesday, including two children, in an apparent murder-suicide in Orlando, police said. Officers are on scene at a home on Lake District Lane in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
“You feel touched by it”; Neighbors react after family found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — The news that five people, including two little girls, were found dead inside a home in Orlando’s East Park neighborhood near Lake Nona has some residents on edge. “Being here in this neighborhood, you feel touched by it,” Jenny Conliffe said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video captures gunfire that left 7 hurt in downtown Orlando, police still seeking tips
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police continued to search for clues Monday morning after a weekend shooting left seven people hurt in downtown Orlando. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue. Orlando police said that as bars and restaurants were...
Florida Man Has Weird Reason For Hiding Dagger In Shoe At Courthouse
Security screening devices alerted the deputy about the weapon.
fox35orlando.com
'Give back our dog': Florida couple believes dog stolen, pleading for her safe return
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - "Please give back our dog," the sign reads in blue spray-paint.v You won't miss it on Neptune Road. A family in Osceola County is pleading for the safe return of their dog, who has been missing since July 23, and according to the couple, may have been taken.
fox13news.com
'It was madness': Florida woman celebrating birthday in downtown Orlando when she was shot in mass shooting
'It was madness': Woman shot in downtown Orlando was there celebrating her birthday. Jaimy was with friends in downtown Orlando over the weekend to celebrate her 23rd birthday when someone started shooting, and Jaimy suddenly found herself among seven people who were shot, and dozens of others running. "I remember moving my foot in my shoe and it was just filled with blood," she told FOX 35.
Woman helped boyfriend kill her ex, young Dover mom: deputies
A woman is accused of helping her boyfriend kill a young Dover mother and trying to frame the murder on a man who he also killed.
WESH
58-year-old Brevard County woman accused of driving golf cart on I-95 faces DUI charges
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call about a golf cart driving on I-95 Saturday. Callers reported seeing a golf cart northbound near mile marker 167, and troopers arrived around 7:39 p.m. According to troopers, Diane Hawk, 58, was argumentative and disoriented when they saw...
One person reported dead following Brevard County house fire
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a Brevard County house fire Monday morning. Brevard County Fire Rescue said it was called to a house fire at 2171 Rocway Drive just after 8:30 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. See map of location below:
WESH
Sheriff: Man found dead in Orange County parking lot had 'traumatic injuries'
ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a father found dead in a car in the middle of the day in Orange County is speaking out. It happened over the weekend and the family still doesn't know exactly what happened. “One thing I could say, he was a decent gentleman,...
Comments / 0