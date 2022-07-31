Winning Mega Millions tickets sold on both sides of the Mississippi River

Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO