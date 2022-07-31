Winning Mega Millions tickets sold on both sides of the Mississippi River

www.kwqc.com
kiwaradio.com
Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Eastern Iowa Worth $2 Million
Bettendorf, Iowa — The winning ticket for this weekend’s massive Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, but five tickets purchased in Iowa came within one number of the jackpot combination and are prize-winners, too. A ticket sold at the Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf for the July...
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Illinois Residents Speculate Winner Of Mega Millions Jackpot
'The winner could be from anywhere.'
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin
As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
(CHICAGO) Last week, at a Speedway in suburban Chicago, someone became a billionaire overnight. Numbers 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67 were chosen, plus the gold Mega Ball 14, which rewarded one lucky prize winner with $1.337 billion, according to a news release.
KWQC
Iowa’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday set for Friday, Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Persistent high inflation and supply chain issues means back-to-school shopping will be more expensive. An annual event this weekend provides an opportunity for shoppers to save on items for students or even adults looking to get some new threads during Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday on August 5-6.
The Illinois Winner of the $1.3B Mega Millions Still Hasn't Come Forward. Can the Ticket Holder Remain Anonymous?
Customers who frequent the Des Plaines gas station that sold a $1.34 billion lottery ticket Friday are still left wondering who the lucky winner is. And according to officials, things may stay that way. "As far as the winner is concerned, we have not heard from the winner yet," Illinois...
KWQC
Family splits $500,000 lottery top prize: ‘I asked to be pinched a few times’
CALIFORNIA, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - An exciting family moment has been created for a Kentucky father and his two sons after they cashed a $500,000 lottery scratch-off ticket. According to the Kentucky Lottery, William Hicks Jr. works with his brother, Stephen Hicks, and his father, William Hicks Sr., at the family’s garage door repair company.
Arkansas woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the historic $1.337 billion dollar jackpot on Friday, many Americans flocked to purchase a lottery ticket with hopes to have a chance at the winnings. Although the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois, a total of 81, 281 Arkansans won prizes...
weaa.org
Thirteen Winning Tickets Sold In Maryland For Mega Millions
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Lottery says a few lucky ticket-buyers took home extra cash following Friday's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot. While no one won the big prize, more than a dozen locals won prizes of up to 30-thousand dollars. Eleven players won ten grand, one player won...
Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store
If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
Oklahoma Lottery announces where $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold
TULSA, Okla. — Check your tickets. The Oklahoma Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from Friday’s drawing was sold in Elgin. Chisholm Corner in Elgin sold the winning ticket, Oklahoma Lottery, posted on Facebook. According to the Mega Millions website, 26 people matched five of...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
WCVB
Mega Millions ticket sold in New Hampshire worth $1 million
BOSTON — It wasn’t the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but one lucky ticket holder in New England is $1 million richer this Saturday. A single jackpot-winning ticket was bought in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega...
Arkansan wins $2 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing
One lucky Arkansan is $2 million wealthier after beating the odds in the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing Friday night.
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize And Here Are Their Reactions
"We won $2.00 in the Mega Millions lottery. Please respect our privacy as our family decides how to move forward in this pivotal moment."
KWQC
No-stress summer seafood meal ideas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -John Schafer, a Hy-Vee seafood department manager, joins PSL for two segments. The first is to feature Pineapple Smoked Salmon--featuring fresh pineapple--an ingredient where the sales will help Camp Courageous (scroll down for more details). The second highlights Tuna, Crab Salad, and Spicy Shrimp Soup. Watch the...
