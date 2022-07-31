Cartwright community taking the stress off of back to school shopping

www.kxii.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXII.com
Inflation straining budgets as families start back-to-school shopping
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you’re going back to school shopping this year, you might notice what you put in your cart is costing you more. “I’m wanting a lot of clothes this year, like a whole new wardrobe and a lot of cute school supplies for my friends to borrow my stuff,” said Taylnn Williams, who’s shopping for sixth grade.
McNeill’s Appliance store headed for auction
After McNeill’s Appliance announced last week that it was closing its doors after 90 years in business (in various forms), several potential buyers emerged and the business is likely going to be auctioned off. FC McNeill started the business in 1931 selling wringer washing machines out of the back...
KXII.com
Denison unveils new StoryWalk in THF park program
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison parks and recreation is partnering with the city’s public library to open up the region’s first StoryWalk at Texoma Health Foundation Park. “Today we are gonna celebrate this wonderful addition to our park but we are also gonna celebrate the collaboration between our library team and our parks team,” Denison Mayor Janet Gott said.
One Last Meal At Bill Smith’s Cafe
People lined up for one last plate of pancakes and eggs. They took photos of the iconic sign. They hugged friends and servers. On Sunday, July 31, Bill Smith’s Cafe closed its doors for good. My family and I ordered one last plate of chicken fried states and pancakes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTEN.com
Ardmore addresses concrete construction concerns
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Ardmore's engineering department had some budgetary changes approved at Monday night's City Commission meeting. As part of the department's semi-annual budgetary updates, City Engineer Josh Randell had to make some changes to the plan so that construction in the city could move forward on schedule.
Firefighters battle blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, officials say
FRISCO, Texas — Firefighters are battled a large blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, according to officials. Frisco Fire Department says crews were called to the area at Legacy Drive, just north of Stonebrook Parkway around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Frisco FD along with Plano, Little Elm and Prosper crews...
KTEN.com
Pressure drop prompts boil water alert in Van Alstyne
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Businesses and residents in Van Alstyne were advised Wednesday to boil tap water before drinking or cooking due to a loss of pipeline pressure. City officials said the situation was prompted by a computer malfunction. "To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other...
KTEN.com
Denison approves aggregate sales yard for the second time
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison City Council had approved a conditional use permit for Martin Marietta's aggregate sales yard. "What this means is they are now approved to operate," said City of Denison spokesperson Emily Agans. "But before that happens, they'll have to meet some of the conditions that Planning and Zoning and City Council came up with before this was approved. Anything from making sure there is not too much dust in the air to improving Juanita Drive."
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTEN.com
Businesses feel impact of Durant road project
DURANT, Okla, (KTEN) — As construction continues along University Boulevard in Durant, many people are concerned. Hot Shots Coffee is just one business that's been hurt by the project. They tell us they've had to cut 30 hours, plus a week in payroll to their employees. "We're $400-plus short...
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD boosts financial oversight
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is adding a chief financial officer to the front office who can ensure that taxpayer funds are well spent. "We wanted to focus on having someone that was overseeing 24/7 on the public school finances and the finances of Sherman ISD," said Superintendent Dr. Tyson Bennett.
KXII.com
Ardmore opens new hangar, quarters for Air Evac 130
School starts next week for Dickson students, and one teacher has been preparing for the new academic year by taking a trip across the country. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. OHP seeking to hire new officers for ports of entry, weigh stations. Updated:...
KXII.com
Car crashes into Hugo woman’s house
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Amanda Hughes was woken up by a loud noise, she thought was just bad weather. Hughes said, “Then I heard... it sounded like a train, and then I thought, no that’s not right. Then I heard a motor and I jumped out of the bed and I touched the vehicle, and I started screaming.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXII.com
Van Alstyne issues boil water advisory
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The City of Van Alstyne has issued a boil water advisory starting Wednesday. The city of Van Alstyne public water system has notified all customers to boil their water prior to consumption due to loss of pressure. To reduce harmful bacteria and other microbes, the...
KXII.com
All of Texoma in extreme or severe drought level
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -It is hot in Texoma, the majority of Texoma is now in an extreme drought, and the remaining areas are in a severe drought. “What will break this drought will be a hurricane,” Owner and Operator of W.I Farms Ben Wible said. Ben Wible has been...
KXII.com
Multiple structures burn in fire on US-69 in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County OEM asked residents of Frosty Hollow to evacuate Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the south side of Highway 69 and spread to neighboring homes. “It’s kind of sad,” said Jerry Hess. “That barn is 60 years old. I helped build it.”...
KXII.com
Denison City Council approves aggregate sales yard
DENSION, Texas (KXII) - Monday night, the debate over an aggregate sales yard in Denison is settled. News 12′s Emily Cathey was there as the decision was made and has reactions from residents. A decision that brought a full house to Monday night’s city council meeting. A conditional...
KTEN.com
Fast-moving fire engulfs multiple buildings near Denison
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A fast-moving fire damaged four structures and threatened others along U.S. 69 near Denison on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was centered along the highway's intersection with Frosty Hollow Road, about three miles southeast of downtown Denison. The first call for help went out around...
KTEN.com
Progress report: Fannin County's second reservoir
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Just one year after groundbreaking ceremonies, construction of Lake Ralph Hall continues to progress. The Upper Trinity Regional Water District, in charge of the massive project, is designing a shoreline plan. We're told that roads are about 60 percent complete to get to the lake, and the dam is 13 percent along.
cbs19.tv
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
KXII.com
Wheel bearings spark semi-truck fire in Love Co.
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. Texas (KXII) - Firefighters said wheel bearings on a semi-truck caused a fire Tuesday morning. The Love County Fire Department said it happened on I-35 at the north county line. Fire officials said the fire spread from the wheels to the wood floor of the cargo trailer.
Comments / 0