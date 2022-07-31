ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Capitol Connection July 31, 2022

By Cole Henke
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) joins Capitol Connection to discuss the ongoing issues at the Department of Children and Family Services. DCFS officials took questions from the Legislative Audit Commission this week, which focused on a pair of audits that came out this summer. The audits showed the department failed to make routine check-ins with children, despite the law requiring them to do so.

Also, the state has issued 149 new dispensary licenses this week, the first licenses issued since marijuana was first legalized. House Democrat Lashawn Ford joins Capitol Connection to discuss next steps for the market and how the state needs to help new owners successfully start their businesses.

