La Crosse Schools Supt.: future high schoolers would all go to Central H.S. if referendum does not pass

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — In an email sent to La Crosse School District parents on Friday, Superintendent Aaron Engel says if the referendum doesn’t pass, and a new school isn’t built, all future high school students would go to Central High School.

Engel says declining enrollment and lack of funding from the state mean the district is facing budget deficits. He says building a new school would save money on maintaining older school facilities, like the district’s middle schools.

The referendum on this November’s ballot asks voters to decide if the district can consolidate Logan and Central High Schools into a new school.

The new school would be built on the former Trane Headquarters site.

The construction and consolidation would cost $194.7 million and increase property taxes by $8 for every $100,000 in home value.

There are upcoming informational sessions on the referendum. The next session happens Wednesday, August 10th at Lincoln Middle School at 6:30 p.m.

A list of future informational sessions can be found here .

