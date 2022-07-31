ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

What Is The Healthiest Way To Cook Your Veggies? We Asked Weight Loss Experts

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44eYQx_0gzqQviJ00

When trying to lose weight healthily , it’s imperative to eat a well-balanced diet powered by nutrients found in fruits and vegetables . With that said, there are some ways to cook veggies that are healthier than others, and we checked in with health, nutrition and weight loss experts to learn more. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Josh Schlottman , CSCS, certified personal trainer and nutritionist, and Lisa Richards , registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Auehv_0gzqQviJ00

Roasting Vegetables

"Roasting your vegetables is the healthiest and easiest way to cook them," Schlottman says, when it comes to healthily preparing veggies for weight loss. "I’ve found as a personal trainer that the easier you can make eating healthy, then the more likely you’ll end up doing it," he explains. Schlottman adds that "the harder and more complicated you make cooking your veggies," then the "less likely you are" to keep it up over time.

"You’re able to cook up a lot of vegetables while quickly preparing yourself for a handful of days of ready-to-eat veggies," he continues. "You can conveniently add a handful of already roasted vegetables to the plates you’re eating the rest of the day." He adds that you can also "roast up vegetables" that aren’t in their freshest, salad-ready state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCxND_0gzqQviJ00

"All you have to do is cut up the vegetables in about the same size so they’ll end up cooking at the same pace," he advises. Schlottman suggests then "sprinkling some avocado oil over the veggies" and also adding some salt and pepper. "Then, just cook until you can use a fork to easily prick the veggies," he recommends.


Richards agrees, and points out that vegetables "can be cooked and maintain their nutrients and health through other means than frying." There are a few reasons, she says, why frying vegetables is so much "less healthy than other possible cooking methods," like roasting them. One of the primary concerns, Richards says, is "the amount of fat you're introducing to a relatively low fat food naturally."

This fat equates to an "increase in calories, at 9 calories per gram," which she says can greatly impact the possibility of healthy weight loss. "Heart health and dangerous weight gain become a concern for those taking in excess dietary fat," Richards concludes. Even if healthy fats are chosen, these are often "high in omega-6 fatty acids, which can be inflammatory and damaging" if not balanced with omega-3 fats in the diet. With that said, roasting seems to be the way to go!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Weight Gain#Calories#Cscs#The Candida Diet
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Nutrition
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Of The Worst Habits That Destroy Your Metabolism Over 40, According To Registered Dietitians

Supporting a healthy metabolism is possible through a well-balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and getting enough sleep, experts say. While you might already be taking steps to do what’s best for your body, it’s important to take note of any errors that can lead to poor gut health and painful indigestion. We checked in with registered dietitians and other health experts to learn more about 3 common habits that could be slowing or impacting your metabolism. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements and George Yang, RDN, registered dietitian, nutritionist and founder and Chief Designer at Yanre Fitness.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Thing Weight Loss Experts Say You Should Always Put In Your Salad To Increase Your Metabolism

Salads are perfect for warm weather— they can be immensely healthy, well-suited for warm weather, energy-filled and easily customizable. With that said, we reached out to registered nutritionists, dietitians, personal trainers and other health experts to learn more about one healthy and underrated salad ingredient that you can add anytime to promote smooth digestion and a swifter metabolism. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dr. Virginia Blackwell, MD, nutrition and health expert at Eve Mag, Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Elliott Tornsey, RDN, registered dietitian, nutritionist and Certified Diabetes Educator at Den of Fitness.
DIETS
shefinds

4 High-Protein Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily To Boost Your Metabolic Rate—They're So Good For Weight Loss!

If you’re trying to lose weight, you may think that the most important thing to keep in mind when it comes to your diet is eating less and keeping your calorie intake low. However, it’s vital to ensure you’re nourishing your body with all the food and nutrients it needs to stay happy, healthy, and energized enough to take on all of your fat-burning workouts. One of the most essential parts of any healthy diet is protein, which can help boost your metabolism and speed up weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
Healthline

Can Eating Avocados Help Lower Cholesterol Levels? What Researchers Found

A new study looked at eating avocados and the potential to improve metabolic factors. Researchers found people who ate one avocado a day had slightly lower cholesterol levels than the control group. Other measures, including body weight, BMI and insulin levels, were not significantly different between the two groups. Nearly...
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

GERD Diet: Foods to Eat and Avoid for Acid Reflux

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or acid reflux is caused by the backflow of stomach contents and acid into the esophagus. The condition can cause heartburn and damage the lining of the esophagus. Along with medical treatment, diet can help reduce symptoms of GERD. The foods you consume can have a...
FITNESS
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Processed Food

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 11/11/2021. Heart-related disease is one of the most common health issues in the United States. Not only is heart disease the leading cause of death for American women, but one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. Part of this can be attributed to the SAD (Standard American Diet), which is full of preservatives, sugar, and deep fried foods. Your diet and exercise routine are both direct players in your heart health, so it’s important to get regular movement and eat nutritious foods.
HEALTH
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Add These 2 Spices To Your Morning Coffee For A Faster Metabolism–They’re So Good For Weight Loss!

There are practically endless ingredients you can add to your coffee in order to satisfy your sweet tooth or just make your morning beverage a little more interesting—but not all of them are healthy. In fact, health experts like nutritionists warn against many popular additions, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high-sugar creamers, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. However, there are a few ingredients that can actually aid your weight loss journey by boosting your metabolism. You may not have considered them before! As it turns out, cinnamon and turmeric can make your coffee equally tasty and healthy.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

These Are 3 Of The Best Fruits To Eat Every Day If You Struggle With Chronic Bloating, According To Nutritionists—They're So Good For Your Gut!

While chronic bloating and indigestion can be indicative of numerous health issues (and should be checked out by a doctor), they oftentimes are signs of an unbalanced diet. Eating nutrient-rich fruits, vegetables, drinking enough water, getting adequate sleep and exercise are all factors of optimal gut health, experts say. We reached out to nutrition and health experts for 3 fruit suggestions that aid your digestion. Read on for tips and insight from Jenny Fontana, NT, NCFAC, NCRC, nutritional therapist and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
170K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy