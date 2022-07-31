ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Normal start to the beginning of August

 3 days ago
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Seasonably hot and humid to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The typical summer pattern of heat & humidity with a few afternoon showers and storms will continue through the end of the week. Temperatures will once again quickly climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s by Thursday afternoon. High humidity will push the heat...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: A brand new week and the same summer weather pattern

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Dog Days of Summer continue this week with plenty of heat and humidity and just a few pop up storms at times. After starting off the day with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s, it will turn out to be another hot day as afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 90s at the beach and middle to upper 90s inland. Combined with high humidity, these temperatures will once again push the heat index to 100 to 105 through the afternoon.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crews investigating fire at home in Galivants Ferry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a fire at a home in Gallivants Ferry Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:35 a.m. to Blue Jackets Drive to a reported structure fire. The fire was contained to a small pile of clothes with no...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Motorious

Mustang Week Breaks Record At Grand Strand’s Final Event

The week was a mixed bag for the attendees and residents who wants the event to leave the area…. Todd Smith, the event organizer of Mustang Week, wanted the event to leave its mark on the area during the last Mustang Week in Grand Strand. The city has made it clear that the event has worn out its welcome, so even with the record, it’s a very bittersweet time for car people.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach ends after 21-year ride

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach has officially come to an end after a 21-year ride. The event began in 2001 and attracted people from across the country to the Grand Strand on an annual basis.   “We’re the largest Mustang-based event in the country each year,” organizer Brad Worley said. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina experiencing solar panel shortage

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Prior to the pandemic, Monarch Solar did not have a supply shortage of solar panels. But, Myrtle Beach’s fast growing population is now putting a strain on the company. The demand for service is high but there are not enough products, according Rob Clemons, the general manager of Monarch Solar. […]
WMBF

Myrtle Beach Boardwalk $3.7M renovations near completion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The $3.7 million renovations on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk are almost complete. Crews installed new and more durable deck boards to replace the original southern yellow pine that was over 10 years old. They also added new rails, stiles, inlaid nautical flags and two new selfie stations.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

1,400 pound great white shark pings offshore near Myrtle Beach

(WPDE) — A great white shark weighing over 1,400 pounds recently pinged offshore near Myrtle Beach, according to OCEARCH. The shark, named Breton, is 13 feet long and pinged approximately 60 miles offshore, researchers said. Data shows the shark was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020, in Nova Scotia. He...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Shine Cafe in Downtown Conway is a local hidden gem

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shine Cafe has been a local favorite since they opened in 2019. You’ll feel like you’re walking into your Aunt Leslie’s house to enjoy fresh made goodness. A lot of the menu offerings include items straight from their own garden. Come along...
CONWAY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Hills Decision Unpopular with Gunowners

• How do you feel about firearms in businesses? Join the discussion on the Columbus County News Facebook page. Gunowners say they are turning their backs on Hills Grocery stores after the announcement that firearms are no longer welcome in any of the company’s stores. The Whiteville-based retailer began...
WHITEVILLE, NC
counton2.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina

(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Meet Luca, a Myrtle Beach 2-year-old with leukemia

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luca is just like every other 2-year-old boy. He loves to play golf, watch videos on his iPad and play with his Buzz Lightyear toys. However, Luca’s day-to-day is a lot different than most.  Luca was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia six months ago. His mom, Kate Holmes, said it started […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

