Suspect arrested following assault, tire theft in Merced

Traffic Stop Results in Methamphetamines Arrest After Probation Search
At about 2:27 am Thursday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Latif’s Restaurant, 111 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver, Shannon Callahan, 31, of...
Traffic stop leads K9 Bruce to sniff out hidden drugs in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — K9 Bruce does it again!. According to CHP Merced, K9 Bruce sniffed out a large package of suspected meth during a traffic stop. A CHP officer conducted the traffic stop on a Toyota Corolla due to an obstructed view violation but notice some factors that the driver was possibly involved in some sort of criminal activity.
Man on probation arrested after home burglary in Los Banos
LOS BANOS, Calif. — A man has been arrested after police say he broke into a home in Los Banos on Wednesday. Officials responded to a home near the 1700 block of Mills Drive after a 15-year-old teen was upstairs when he heard a man inside his home. Through...
Man Arrested in Merced for Kidnapping, Burglary and Domestic Violence
Originally shared via official Facebook page of Merced PD. Merced – On July 31, 2022, Merced PD Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of W. 14th St. in the city of Merced, to a report of an altercation between a male and female. Merced PD officers arrived on scene and found suspect RJ Blueford, broke into a residence where victim Destiny Gregory was located. Blueford assaulted Gregory and took her from the residence by force. MPD Officers searched various locations for both Blueford and Gregory and have not been able to locate them.
Arrest after party shooting in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now behind bars in Merced after police say shot another man in the back at a party, leaving the victim in critical condition. Officers say, on July 17 at 1:20 a.m. they received a call of a gunshot wound victim at a residence near the 1100 block of […]
61-year-old man reported missing out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 61-year-old man now considered missing. According to Merced Police, Cal Lee was last seen on Thursday August 4th, leaving the La Sierra Care Facility at 2424 M Street. Lee was a...
Driver killed following collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called around 1:30 p.m. and learned that a woman driving a white minivan had somehow lost control and crashed into a tree between Normal and Millbrook Avenues.
1 dead after shooting in Manteca
MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Man killed in Stockton double shooting identified
The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in the shooting as 19-year-old Jaylen Malone from Lathrop. Police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting in Stockton. The Stockton Police Department said they responded to the reported shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive...
Police department releases video from officer-involved shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released a critical incident video of an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday, May 19th. The video contains a description of the event, the 9-1-1 audio, and body-worn camera videos from the officers involved. The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. on W...
Woman killed in minivan crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a minivan crash in Fresno on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say they were called to the area of McKinley and Normal avenues in Fresno at around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to find the vehicle […]
Police searching for robbery suspect at Atwater Target
Atwater police are searching for a suspect in a robbery at Target.
Suspect caught on video stealing woman's parked car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman recently told FOX26 News that it took only seconds for someone to steal her parked car in Fresno. According to Jessica Dillingham, she parked her black 2018 Kia Forte near First Street and Belmont Avenue Tuesday evening. Dillingham says she walked inside a...
Disturbance Leads to Ten Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests
At about 4:52 pm Monday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance in progress at Boardwalk Apartments, 950 West Zeering Road, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they were flagged down and pointed towards two men who were involved in the disturbance. Officers made contact with...
Officials identify man killed in San Joaquin County shooting Friday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man has been identified as the victim in a Friday homicide that was investigated in an agricultural area of San Joaquin County just east of the city of Stockton. Jaime Acevedo Vega Jr., 25, was identified Thursday by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's...
Oakhurst man sentenced for assaulting officer during Jan. 6, capitol riot
A man from Oakhurst was sentenced to two years in prison for his participation in the Jan. 6, capitol breach. According to the Department of Justice, Ricky Willden, 41, enter the Capitol grounds that day and assaulted an officer by spraying him with some sort of pepper spray then throwing that canister at the officer.
Deputies searching for wanted person south of Modesto; People urged to avoid the area
MODESETO -- The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office asked Thursday afternoon that people to stay away from an area south of Modesto as deputies search for a wanted person. The sheriff's office asked people to avoid the 1600 block of Dallas Street in the Bret Harte area. Residents in the vicinity are urged to stay inside and secure their property.
Ceres police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing at a McDonalds
CERES — Ceres Police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing a man at a Ceres McDonalds.DoorDash employee Brandon and his wife were working together when his wife when a McDonalds customer's comment offended her.Brandon stabbed the customer and drove away with his wife.The police didn't have a tough time finding him because he left his wallet inside the restaurant.After leaving the scene, Brandon called the police to say that he had been the victim of the attack.DoorDash said this in a statement, "We are outraged by this senseless act of violence and have permanently removed the Dasher from our platform."Ceres Police say the victim is in critical condition.
Southwest Fresno business owner fed up with crime
Mustafa Ali took over Red Onion on January 1st of this year. It wasn't long before he realized the money he'd hoped to spend on a drive-thru modification and other additions to the restaurant would have to be used instead on extra security measures. “I was aware of a few...
Man Arrested After Vandalizing Several Vehicles in Kohl’s Parking Lot
At about 9:25 am Friday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vandalism in progress at Kohl’s, 2751 Countryside Drive, Turlock. When officers on scene, they made contact with and detained Kent Herfindal, 44, of Petaluma, who matched the description of their suspect. Officers began investigating...
