Wildland fire taking place near Squaw Valley

Bat infestation forces closure of fire station south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials have temporarily closed a small fire station between Reno and Carson City due to a bat infestation. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District announced the temporary closure Tuesday of Fire Station 30. It’s on Old Highway 395 in the Washoe Valley next to the historic Bowers Mansion. Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay where an ambulance is parked. The fire station dates to the 1950s. Officials thought they solved a similar problem with bats in 2015 but they’ve since returned. Two firefighters are temporarily transferring to another Washoe Valley station.
Washoe Valley fire station closed due to bat infestation
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is closing one of its stations because of a bat infestation. According to TMFPD, bats have been flying in the living quarters of Station 30 and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay. The decision to close the station along Old Highway 395 next to Bowers Mansion came as a result of the health and safety risk to employees. TMFPD reportedly tried to fix the problem in 2015, only to have the bats return.
Kinney Fire Now Fully Contained
Fire crews say workers cutting pavers with power saws ignited the Kinney Fire in south Reno on Monday. The 17.4 acre fire started along Kinney Lane around 3:15 p.m. It is now fully contained. It briefly threatened 15 homes and only damaged some nearby fences. Firefighters say the workers won't...
Emergency response closes north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11:10 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Police say the SUV involved in the incident was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a nearby apartment complex a short time earlier. Witnesses followed the driver. They found him pinned underneath. Investigators believe the man driving the SUV got out of the vehicle and forgot to put it in park. It appears it then rolled over him.
Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing officials to temporarily close it. The bats have been flying around the living quarters of the small fire station between Reno and Carson City and dead bats have been found in a bay where an ambulance is parked, said Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesperson Adam Mayberry.
Construction equipment sparked 17-acre Kinney Fire Monday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The fire has been 100% contained. The Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) team says sparks from a power saw caused the fire which spread onto the surrounding vegetation in the area as workers cut pavers. Some wood fences were damaged,...
Vehicle, without driver, crashes into Incline Village business
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An empty vehicle crashed into NuLeaf Lake Tahoe on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, a driver parked her vehicle in the Christmas Tree Village parking lot. While they aren’t sure of the details, the driver had either left her car in neutral or something went wrong in the car.
New diverging diamond interchange completed in Lemmon Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC is four months ahead of schedule on the Lemmon Drive Project, and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday to commemorate the work done. Segment one widened Lemmon Drive from four lanes to six lanes from Sky Vista Parkway/Buck Drive to Military Road. “This...
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
Fire risk expected to go down in early August due to weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the most challenging month of the year for fire crews. “Typically late July thru late August is the peak period for Reno,” said Basil Newmerzhycky, a Predictive Services Fire Weather Program Manager at Bureau of Land Management. Efforts of people like Newmerzhycky can...
Crews quickly halt fire burning near Auburn
AUBURN -- Crews quickly halted the forward progress of a fire burning Sunday afternoon below several homes south of Auburn. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District says that firefighters responded to the blaze, dubbed the Grace Fire, which was burning in the Pilot Hill area, near Rattlesnake Bar Road and Starling Lane, roughly 10 miles southeast of Auburn.
‘Snowshoe’ Thompson re-enactment to tell rarely heard story at Lake of the Sky Amphitheater
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service’s Taylor Creek Visitor Center on Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe has announced a new addition to their Lake of the Sky Amphitheater evening programs schedule for the whole family. From 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, John “Snowshoe”...
Family of bobcats spotted in Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A family of bobcats were spotted walking around a Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno Sunday afternoon. On the afternoon of July 31, local resident Jay Hayden saw about five bobcats in the neighborhood. Hayden says they appear to be a mother and her four kittens.
Algae blooms, warming waters cause biggest changes to Tahoe in 50 years, report says
Tahoe's environment is facing "the largest and most significant" changes in 50 years.
Scooter rider hit by car in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A scooter rider was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a car Wednesday morning. According to Reno Police, two riders on Bird scooters were going the wrong way on Kirman Avenue when a driver started to turn left on Capitol Hill. The driver reportedly didn’t see the riders before making the turn and hit one of them.
Three Injured Two-Car Collision at Mae Anne Avenue [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (August 3, 2022) – Sunday night, at least three people sustained injuries after a two-car collision at Mae Anne Avenue. The incident took place on July 24th, at around 8:00 p.m., near the entrance to Coit Plaza. According to reports, a collision between two vehicles happened after...
The Aug. 2, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Gardnerville Town Board members will open their meeting with a moment of silence in honor of former Town Board Chairwoman and East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones. A memorial service for Jones is 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville. The town board meets 4:30 p.m. at its offices on 1407 Main St.
RV rollover snarls Highway 50 traffic
An overturned truck and Winnebago blocked two Highway 50 westbound lanes just past the Silva Valley Parkway offramp Sunday afternoon, backing up traffic as emergency crews worked the scene. The California Highway Patrol, the El Dorado Hills Fire Department and Medic 89 responded to the crash site at 3:40 p.m....
Area Flash Flood Watch Starts Wednesday Through Thursday Night
A flash flood watch is up for much of western Nevada until Thursday evening. Showers and thunderstorms each afternoon could drop heavy rain in a short amount of time leading to flash flooding, especially around recent wildfire burn areas, hillsides and streams. Small hail, gusty winds and dangerous lightning will...
City breaks ground on new Recreation Center
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. After several years of planning, officials from the city of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County gathered Tuesday to break ground on the new Recreation and Aquatics Center. Several hundred community members gathered on the lake side of 56-Acres near the El Dorado County library.
