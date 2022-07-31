Prayer caravan walked to end violence in Baltimore

With problems, come problem solvers.

This group's approach to ending the streak of violence we're seeing is prayer.

Saturday, religious leaders across Baltimore hosted a prayer caravan in partnership with the Baltimore Police Department.

The group stopped at six different locations across the city to reflect on how public safety issues can be tackled in those neighborhoods.

One bishop says churches citywide need to vocalize their existence so people know where they can turn for aid and assistance.

"We have ex drug addicts. We have ex gang members, prostitutes, ex prostitutes. In our congregation, we feed, we clothe, we counsel, but you don't hear any of that stuff. So we are doubling our efforts and going on in the community and telling the people let me tell you something the church is a live active and we have an answer for the needs. There is hope still for Baltimore," said Angel Nunez, a bishop.

That bishop says they picked six different locations to form a ring around Baltimore, so they could surround the city with a circle of prayer.