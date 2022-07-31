ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Prayer caravan walked to end violence in Baltimore

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOyVX_0gzqQWqG00

With problems, come problem solvers.

This group's approach to ending the streak of violence we're seeing is prayer.

Saturday, religious leaders across Baltimore hosted a prayer caravan in partnership with the Baltimore Police Department.

The group stopped at six different locations across the city to reflect on how public safety issues can be tackled in those neighborhoods.

One bishop says churches citywide need to vocalize their existence so people know where they can turn for aid and assistance.

"We have ex drug addicts. We have ex gang members, prostitutes, ex prostitutes. In our congregation, we feed, we clothe, we counsel, but you don't hear any of that stuff. So we are doubling our efforts and going on in the community and telling the people let me tell you something the church is a live active and we have an answer for the needs. There is hope still for Baltimore," said Angel Nunez, a bishop.

That bishop says they picked six different locations to form a ring around Baltimore, so they could surround the city with a circle of prayer.

Comments / 11

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Pastor attacked near Baltimore church: 'I don't feel the safest right now'

A Baltimore pastor who fell victim to a violent crime said his experience points to a larger issue. The Rev. Rodney Hudson life's work is to better his community. He has spent time giving back while advocating against violence. But on Monday afternoon, two men assaulted him not far from his church on Baker Street, Hudson told 11 News.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
wypr.org

Census data reveals the burden of incarceration on Baltimore

While people in state prison come from all over Maryland, new Census data reveal the lopsided burden on some communities - the southern Eastern Shore, Hagerstown, and most acutely, Baltimore City. The report, produced by the Justice Policy Institute and the Prison Policy Initiative, is titled, "Where people come from:...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Survivors of abuse in Catholic Church demand attorney general release findings

BALTIMORE -- For nearly four years, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has been investigating allegations of widespread sex abuse against children within the Catholic Church. But survivors who said they endured the abuse decades ago tell WJZ they are tired of waiting for answers and they're worried time is running out. These survivors want Attorney General Brian Frosh to release the findings of his investigation into child sex abuse because it's been almost four years. Members of the group SNAP - The Survivor's Network of Those Abused by Priests - also want indictments for priests who allegedly abused...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caravan
foxbaltimore.com

Religious leaders team up with police for prayer motorcade across Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Act Now Baltimore, The International Faith-Based coalition Multi-Cultural Prayer Movement, and the Baltimore City Police Department held a "prayer caravan" stopping at multiple locations across Baltimore over the weekend. Baltimore City Police Commissioner, Michael S Harrison, and ACT Now Baltimore Chair, Bishop Angel Nunez, were also...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Missing flash drive incident draws candidate protest as Baltimore officials certify the election

“We may not know where they are, but they’re accessible by going to look for them,” city Elections Director Armstead Jones had told WBAL-TV at the time. The Baltimore City Board of Elections yesterday assembled for a quick online meeting to certify the July 19 primary election – a formality at this point to most people in the city, but not to all.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoresnap.com

Baltimore MET Gala – Joy Baltimore

The collections within the walls of the Baltimore Museum of Art weren’t the only works of art on display at the inaugural “Baltimore MET Gala.” Many of the fête’s guests were works of art themselves – turned out in glamorous over-the-top fashion: many posing for photos on the carpet leading up to the BMA’s front doors.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WBAL Radio

Latest murder in Baltimore happened Sunday

Violence continued on Sunday as Baltimore City police are investigating a shooting that happened in Northeast Baltimore. Officers say they found a man with gunshot wounds along Mannasota avenue around 4:30 in the afternoon. Homicide detectives were called due to the extent of his injuries. This report will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Attorney General Merrick Garland to join National Night Out in Baltimore

BALTIMORE – Attorney General Merrick Garland is joining city and state leaders Tuesday night in Baltimore for the 39th annual National Night Out. National Night Out is a community-building effort that promotes relationships between police, businesses and residents in communities across the country. The annual tradition happens on the first Tuesday of August. Garland is expected to appear Tuesday afternoon at the No Boundaries Coalition Event and the Western Police District Block Party alongside Maryland District Attorney Erek Barron and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.Mayor Brandon Scott is scheduled to attend 10 of more than 30 citywide events starting Tuesday morning. The mayor's office said the events are an "opportunity for residents to meet and build relationships with their community law enforcement officers."To learn more about National Night Out, visit the event's website. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy