Outer Wilds Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time
Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now
The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.
Fake God of War Game Briefly Releases on Xbox
After years of requests from fans, the God of War series has finally come to Xbox -- well, sort of. Within the past week, a fake God of War game entitled War Gods Zeus of Child ended up quietly releasing on Xbox platforms. And while this title isn't directly associated with PlayStation's God of War franchise in any manner whatsoever, that didn't keep the creators from blatantly putting the main protagonist from the series, Kratos, in the middle of the action.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Rumor Claims Popular Feature Is Being Removed
According to a new rumor, when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release later this year via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite they will do so without a popular feature introduced by Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon hasn't changed much since it debuted back in 1996 via Pokemon Red and Green. That said, when Pokemon Legends: Arceus was released earlier this year, it perhaps evolved the formula substantially. While doing this, it removed or changed many features and mechanics considered classic to the series. For example, it removed auto evolution, much to the delight of many Pokemon fans. Rather than force players to spam "B" after every level when a Pokemon was ready to evolve it gave players agency in when a Pokemon evolves. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet walk this back, or apparently, the pair of games do.
New Tomb Raider Leak Essentially Confirmed
A recent leak involving a new Tomb Raider game from developer Crystal Dynamics has essentially been confirmed in a rather roundabout way. Just a few days back, a new report leaked the existence of the next Tomb Raider project that is internally going by the codename "Project Jawbreaker." This leak revealed a number of details associated with the game, and more specifically, even happened to divulge a couple of scenes that will potentially appear in the title. While Crystal Dynamics itself hasn't publicly commented on this matter, the studio has now essentially verified that this information that has come about is legitimate.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 News Coming Very Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reportedly be getting some news in the very near future. All eyes are on the new Call of Duty game as Call of Duty: Vanguard failed to impress many players and fans have been yearning for a return to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The last game in the sub-franchise was released in 2019 and was a massive hit, becoming one of the best-selling games of all time. Although Call of Duty was far from dead before the release of that game, things were softening and Modern Warfare gave it the adrenaline boost it desperately needed. Not only was the core game great, but it led to things like Call of Duty: Warzone which became its own juggernaut.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Release Date Reaffirmed for 2022
Activision has reaffirmed that it will be releasing Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which is the unofficial name of the next Warzone game, at a time later in 2022. Currently, Activision and Infinity Ward have revealed essentially nothing about Warzone 2, which has led some fans to wonder if it would even still launch this year. Despite this lingering silence, Activision has continued to state that the new battle royale shooter will arrive after Modern Warfare 2 this fall.
New Mortal Kombat Legends Movie Surfaces Online
A new Mortal Kombat movie appears to have surfaced online. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, if the box art is accurate, appears to be the third film in the ongoing Mortal Kombat Legends line of animated movies from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The previous two animated films, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, were home video releases both digitally and physically, and there's no reason to believe that Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind will be any different.
Xbox Game Pass Adds Another Popular Ubisoft Game
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have a new game as of today, and the new game comes courtesy of Ubisoft. The game in question was more specifically developed by Ubisoft Paris and Ubisoft Milan and released back in 2017. Not only is it available to console users, but PC users as well. How long it's available for subscribers though, we don't know. As always, Microsoft does not say how long the game has been added. What we do know is that as long it's available via the subscription service it's available to subscribers to purchase outright with a 20 percent discount.
Nintendo Switch Online Has a Surprise for Mario Kart Fans
Nintendo has a special surprise for Mario Kart fans subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. Nintendo fans haven't gotten a proper Mario Kart game since 2014 when Mario Kart 8 was released via the Wii U. And with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe selling like hotcakes on Switch, and Mario Kart Tour and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit bolstering this offering, it may be a while before "Mario Kart 9" is released. Unfortunately, today's new surprise doesn't change this disappointing reality, but those subscribed to either tier of Nintendo Switch Online will be delighted to know that the latest free icons coming to subscribers are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe themed.
PlayStation Sale Discounts Acclaimed Game of the Year Winners
PlayStation is once again offering a mix of games at a discount this week during another sale event, and for those who are looking for games that are considered by many to be the best of the best, you're in luck. This sale (which has just entered into Part 2 while Part 1 is still live for a while longer) consists of several different titles that have won Game of the Year accolades from The Game Awards or elsewhere. The sale, like others, won't last long though, so you'll have to make your picks sooner rather than later to take advantage of this.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Shares Saddening Update With Fans
Masahiro Sakurai, the beloved director behind Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, has shared a saddening update with fans related to the popular platform fighting game. For those that follow Sakurai on social media, they've likely become accustomed to seeing him post a new image associated with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate each day for a prolonged period of time. And while this trend is still continuing until this day, Sakurai has now said that this will no longer hold true later in the month.
Hogwarts Legacy Update Gives Harry Potter Fans Hope
A new Hogwarts Legacy update has given Harry Potter fans hope that some good news and a release date announcement are right around the corner. And this may seem obvious considering the game is still officially slated to release sometime this year, which means Avalanche Software is going to need to provide an update sooner rather than later, however, there's plenty of speculation that it's actually not coming out this year, but going to be delayed to 2023.
Today's Wordle Is One of the Most Difficult Yet
"Wordle 409 X" is trending, which means that a lot of players are struggling with today's puzzle. Today's puzzle features several common pratfalls that players will need to avoid, and the word appears to be one of the toughest puzzles players have encountered in quite a while. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
