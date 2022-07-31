Outer Wilds Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reportedly be getting some news in the very near future. All eyes are on the new Call of Duty game as Call of Duty: Vanguard failed to impress many players and fans have been yearning for a return to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The last game in the sub-franchise was released in 2019 and was a massive hit, becoming one of the best-selling games of all time. Although Call of Duty was far from dead before the release of that game, things were softening and Modern Warfare gave it the adrenaline boost it desperately needed. Not only was the core game great, but it led to things like Call of Duty: Warzone which became its own juggernaut.

