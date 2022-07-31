ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fever lose 14th straight, first without leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell

By Lewis Bagley
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- When a team suffers one hit after another, it must find its strength and solace in numbers.

At least that’s how Indiana Fever interim coach Carlos Knox sees things.

The Fever suffered their 14th-straight loss Sunday, this time to the Las Vegas Aces, 94-69, on the back-end of a two-game series at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Aces took a 93-72 win Friday night.

The latest defeat came without the team’s leading scorer, Kelsey Mitchell, on the floor. In fact, Mitchell won’t be on the floor the rest of the season – which, perhaps mercifully, is only more four games. The Fever (5-27) will miss Mitchell’s team-best 18.4 points-per-game average.

“She was a go-to player for us,” Knox said after the contest. “We could always count on her and not having her presence on the floor was a struggle.”

The Fever took a 3-2 lead early on a 3-pointer by Victoria Vivians. That basket, however, was the only shot the team made of their first 15 attempts. The Aces (22-8) responded with a 12-2 spurt and never trailed again.

Indiana hung tough deep into the second quarter behind reserve guard Destanni Henderson -- who scored nine points in the stanza to keep the Fever within four points, 33-29, with three minutes left.

Las Vegas, however, closed the half with a 10-2 run and led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

It was still only a 50-41 deficit with five minutes left for Indiana after Henderson’s only bucket of the third quarter. From that point, however, Las Vegas guard Kelsey Plum scored 15 points during the remainder of the quarter (in which she netted 19 of her game-high 26 points) as the Aces built a 71-48 bulge.

The visitors eventually led, 94-55 before settling for the final margin.

Coach Becky Hammon’s club came to Indianapolis fresh off beating Chicago on July 26 to capture the league’s Commissioner’s Cup. Behind the likes of Plum, A’ja Wilson (13 points Sunday) and former IndyStar Miss Basketball Jackie Young (also 13 points), the Aces are clearly a team to beat in the upcoming postseason.

To come in Sunday on a long losing streak, then without their best player in Mitchell and, finally, by missing 14 of their first 15 shots, it might be difficult for Knox to find any positives from the weekend and moving forward.

Still, that’s what the interim coach did.

“I will never lose confidence in this group,” Knox said. “Before the game, they really wanted to win and showed it by pushing the ball at times. I felt we could have done that a lot more, but we missed some open shots that didn’t allow us to get in rhythm and flow of game.

“I’m going to lean on our team to get us through,” Knox continued. “When it comes to us handling this adversity, I will lean on my team.”

NyLyssa Smith led the Fever with 20 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Indiana has one home game left of its final four. Washington will visit Hinkle Fieldhouse Aug. 12.

