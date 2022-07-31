A.J. Allmendinger suffers from excessive heat at NASCAR Cup race

A.J. Allmendinger had a tougher time than many completing Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet fell from second to seventh late in the race, then almost collapsed along pit road after exiting his car. He ran out of water available to him and cooling features of his racing suit failed. With seasonal heat in the mid-80s and track temperatures well into the 100s, that made for a dangerous recipe.

He was examined at the track's medical center and released.

Allmendinger won Saturday's Xfinity Series at IMS, and the 2021 Cup race.

Chris Buescher and Joey Logano were also checked post-race and cleared by medical officials.

