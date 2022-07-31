ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

A.J. Allmendinger suffers from excessive heat at NASCAR Cup race

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cinQa_0gzqQQXu00

A.J. Allmendinger had a tougher time than many completing Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet fell from second to seventh late in the race, then almost collapsed along pit road after exiting his car. He ran out of water available to him and cooling features of his racing suit failed. With seasonal heat in the mid-80s and track temperatures well into the 100s, that made for a dangerous recipe.

He was examined at the track's medical center and released.

Allmendinger won Saturday's Xfinity Series at IMS, and the 2021 Cup race.

Chris Buescher and Joey Logano were also checked post-race and cleared by medical officials.

Checkered flag:Tyler Reddick wins NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

New world:Daniil Kvyat returns to racing after a year away, makes NASCAR debut: 'We're going finally'

Can't do that:Why Ross Chastain is penalized after final restart

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to dangerous Sunday crash

The NASCAR Cup Series took to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday where Tyler Reddick took home the checkered flag, but Cup Series competitors Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon took the headlines for all the wrong reasons after a crash between the two nearly had disastrous repercussions. Larson came in extremely...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
FOX Sports

Tyler Reddick pulls off overtime win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick could feel the pressure when he restarted from the lead twice in the waning laps Sunday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. But handling pressure, or at least being uncomfortable, is something that Reddick has been used to the last several weeks. Just 19...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
A.j. Allmendinger
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Daniil Kvyat
Person
Joey Logano
FanSided

NASCAR: Tyler Reddick win quietly shakes up playoff picture

While Tyler Reddick already had a win in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, his win on Sunday officially locked up another playoff spot. After entering July without a NASCAR Cup Series win to his name, Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick enters August with two, winning at Road America to open last month and winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to conclude it.
MOTORSPORTS
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy