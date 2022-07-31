2022 Ferrari Daytona SP3 Basks in Reflected Glory

www.caranddriver.com
Related
2022 Lexus IS 500 Meets 2022 Ford Mustang GT In V8 Drag Race
With electrification now playing an increasingly more important role in the automotive industry, the large naturally aspirated engines are becoming a rarity. Only a few manufacturers still offer V8 mills with no forced induction with Ford and Lexus being two very good examples. Which company has the more powerful and quicker V8-powered vehicle currently on sale? Let’s find out.
MotorAuthority
V-6-powered Ferrari 296 GT3 race car revealed
Ferrari last week gave a first look at its new GT3-spec race car based on the 296 GTB. The car completed its initial shakedown test in April at Ferrari's Fiorano racetrack, and following its homologation process later this year will serve as the replacement for the current 488 GT3. The...
Truth About Cars
GM to Dealers: Fight Ferrari (and Porsche, Audi, & Macca)
We all know GM takes the C8 Corvette Z06 very seriously; putting that particular engine amidships surely took an act of divinity and Alfred P. Sloan himself. But a recent inside look at dealer training materials provided to sales hacks shows just how seriously they're taking the thing - pitting it against a $300,000 Ferrari.
CAR AND DRIVER
1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7: The Legend Starts Here
Thomas Haas has a problem: He has too many Porsches. The man in charge of maintaining the collection of the Porsche Museum has a superabundance of riches in his care. There are more than 700 cars in this automotive archive, with around half living in the huge warehouse/workshop in the Stuttgart suburb of Kallenberg that Haas is showing us around. It is an Aladdin's Cave of riches: race cars, prototypes, concepts, one-offs, plus drivable examples of almost every car Porsche has ever produced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Could Outgun the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Sian
The first-generation Mercedes AMG GT was unveiled at the 2014 Paris Motor Show and after eight very successful years, Mercedes is preparing to launch the second generation. Prototypes of the next-gen GT have been caught testing many times before, and with the official launch getting closer we’re now learning some pretty wild details.
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
motor1.com
UK: Can stock 911 Turbo S beat 1,100-bhp GT-R and rallycross EV in a race?
We've been witness to how insanely fast and quick the new Porsche 911 Turbo S is since its debut. Countless times, the top-spec 911 has beaten nameplates in various drag races, so we have high expectations whenever it rolls down at a starting line. Does a stock Porsche 911 Turbo...
The Ram 1500 TRX Dragged The Ford Raptor Back To The Dinosaur Age
The Ram TRX's outdated ways are a hit and forcing the Raptor to go back in time. The post The Ram 1500 TRX Dragged The Ford Raptor Back To The Dinosaur Age appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming In 2025 With EV Power
To many Americans, the upcoming Corvette EV is blasphemy of the highest order. Even the hybrid E-Ray is a bitter pill to swallow. For proof, look no further than the comments section of our report on Chevy's Corvette hybrid burning to the ground in Southern Europe. There might be some...
1969 Volkswagen Beetle Is A Bug That Packs A Punch
This incredible German sports car is a tiny convertible with a lot of fun to offer. The Volkswagen Beetle has been a fan favorite for automotive enthusiasts around the globe since its initial design in the 1940s. Quickly, the reputation for this bug grew as people began to fall in love with the concept of a petite and sporty car that could get them from A to B and have fun doing it. Eventually, the Beetle became a cultural icon synonymous with the hippie lifestyle of the late 1960s, along with its Bus cousin. One of the best things about the Beetle was its rear-engine design which soon became the standard design for Porsche performance models. So how does this incredible 1959 model hold up to that tasteful yet daring reputation which made the car so famous in the first place?
Judy Lilly Drag Car Has 426 Hemi And Massive Racing Tires
This is one of the cars that earned its driver the title of "Miss Mighty Mopar." Judy Lilly was a colossal figure in the automotive world for quite some time, known primarily for her massively influential cars and cool control in some of the world's most daunting performance driving situations. Interviews with the legendary racer have proven that she cared a lot more about the act of going fast than she ever did about beating her opponent. That's likely what made her a great racer; Judy was driving against herself and nobody else. Then, having raced her whole life, she got the chance to drive some of the world's fastest cars. One such vehicle was her beloved 1967 Plymouth Belvedere, whose boastful style caught the eyes of thousands at the drag strip while its massive engine carried her and the car into many victories.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Lifted
We were recently invited down to Adventure Offroad in Chino Hills, California, to document one of the very first F-150 Lightning electric 4x4 pickups to be lifted. The two-motor F-150 Lightning is designed with all the Ford truck toughness in mind but motivated by electrons instead of liquid fuel. Unlike the GMC Hummer, Chevy Silverado, or even the Rivian EV, the Lightning is built on a traditional body-on-frame chassis, using many of the F-150s familiar parts and body panels, meaning that a large percentage of F-150 aftermarket accessories will work on the Lightning today.
MotorTrend Magazine
Super Sleds: 2022 BMW M5 CS vs. Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing vs. Mercedes-AMG GT63 S
I was terribly distressed to learn of your recent bout of COVID-19 and your unfortunate but necessary withdrawal from our long-anticipated rendezvous with the 2022 BMW M5 CS, the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, and the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S. Equally disappointed was your dear friend Reggie Watts, the delightful band...
True RS/SS Camaro Convertible Heating Up MAG Auction's Reno Event
Your Chevy Camaro collection is not complete without this convertible. The concept of the American pony car was built on the idea of taking what other countries were doing in Europe and giving it a distinctly American accent, that's code for making it better. Of course, this attitude doesn't stop at the border because the car we are talking about took the passion for being the best and applied it to its fellow American competition. Once described as “a small animal that eats Mustangs”. If you haven't guessed by now, we're talking about the Chevrolet Camaro. More specifically, this is a 1967 Camaro RS/SS fully equipped with the RS package.
Answers: Can You Guess The Classic Cars?
You were asked to guess the models of 14 classic cars based on photographs of their interiors in this article here at The Gate on Friday, July 29, 2022 — and this article contains the answers, which include the year, manufacturer, and model. Answers: Can You Guess The Classic...
MotorAuthority
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Spied At The Nurburgring
Pre-production testing of the all-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore continues and a prototype of "the world's first electric luxury sports car" was recently caught on camera lapping the Nurburgring. This is not the first time we are able to catch a glimpse at the electric gran tourer, though we can finally see footage from the evaluation process in Germany.
Bugatti’s Quad-Turbo W16 Engine Will Go Out on a High Note
It's one of the last large-displacement internal combustion engines in history.
Comments / 0