Richfield Springs, NY

New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots

By Glenn Pitcher
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 3 days ago
Comments / 35

RobF
3d ago

for what reason? I've got Native American blood running through my veins and I love that there are some mascots using the Native American names. keep it going, it's always the democrats ending different ethnicities

Reply(5)
15
AmericanInNewYork
3d ago

The state is overrun by criminals and junkies and THIS is what they’re paying attention to? New York State is a joke.

Reply(3)
18
cp
3d ago

When students picked names for there schools mascot it was to get a name and mascot so fierce it would intimidate the team they are playing. It was very innocent and not meant to demean a native Americans race.

Reply
6
 

