Elevated rain chances through midweek

Scattered showers and storms yet again
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!. We are starting with coastal showers and storms yet again with temps in the 70’s and muggy conditions. Throughout the day, rain chances will increase to around 50-60% this afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 80’s, which is below average for this time of year. A few strong storms cannot be ruled out with lightning, thunder and gusty winds. Storms will fade this evening.
Summertime storms continue; Temps running close to normal
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms continue on the Gulf Coast. Our typical summertime pattern looks to roll on into the end of the work week. Isolated storms will begin diminishing after sunset. Scattered clouds will remain with a stray shower or storm possible overnight mainly near the coast. Expect a seasonable night with lows fall into the lower and middle 70s.
Steamy morning, stormy afternoon
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!. We start out muggy and mild with temps in the 70’s for most. We are seeing some isolated coastal showers and storms as well. Throughout the day, showers and storms will increase in coverage at around 70% this afternoon. No...
More rain on the way with slightly cooler temperatures
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A good coverage of showers and storms fell today, and more rainfall is expected through Wednesday. Throughout the rest of the evening, those showers will slowly taper off with temperatures cooling into the mid-70’s overnight. For your Tuesday, rain chances will stay elevated with...
Change in vacation habits placing strain on Gulf Coast traffic
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Traditionally, tourists have booked week long stays down at the Gulf Coast. Gulf Shores public information officer Grant Brown say’s this is no longer the case. "It seems to have really spread out, it’s spread out in intensity because we have more people...
Man drowns on Dauphin Island’s West End
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A man drowned Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico, according to Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier. The mayor told FOX10 News that the drowning occurred at about 6 p.m. near the West End Beach at the end of Bienville Boulevard. Collier said he did not...
Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
Greater Gulf State Fair tickets on sale now
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost that time of year! Ferris wheels, chicken-on-a-stick and games galore. The Grounds’ staff have announced that tickets for the 69th annual Greater Gulf State Fair are on sale now. The fair will be in Mobile from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6, 2022. The fair is said to have a […]
Food Trucks: Coming To A Neighborhood Near You
It is 6:30 p.m. on a midsummer evening. On these protracted days, daylight lingers, and the heat of the day begins to dissipate, luring folks out to their yards and porches to make the most of this precious time before the sky grows ablaze with red and orange, eventually falling into darkness. Commuters heading home peer out their windows to assess their dinner options. A line has already formed outside Will’s Farm Fresh Food Truck. The air around it is tinged with smoke, and the smell of short ribs and Conecuh sausage cooking on the grill wafts down the street. While the sight of a food truck parked along the sidewalk may conjure an image of a busy urban thoroughfare, this scene unfolds not in a major city but the residential neighborhood of Old Field in Daphne.
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
Construction begins on Celeste Road widening project in Saraland
SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Saraland Police Department are warning anyone who travels through Saraland about possible traffic delays due to construction work happening on Celeste Road. The Celeste Road widening project has begun and will affect the area of I-65 to Lafitte Road. Officers said they are expecting traffic to be heavier […]
2022 King Master Orange Beach
6/17/2022- This event has been canceled. This fishing tournament has two legs, and Orange Beach will finish it up! Register for one or both legs, and have a great time fishing along the Alabama Gulf Coast. The King Master Summer Series presented by Yellowfin is ready to rock and roll! These events host teams from all over the Southeast, chasing big money kingfish across the northern Gulf. Each leg is marathon-style, giving teams three full days to locate the winning fish with unlimited fuel stops. In 2022, we have up’d the ante with a spectacular giveaway presented by Seakeeper and Saunders Marine Center. If you are ready for the action, then it’s time to join King Master!
Cameras downtown capture Sunday morning shooting in heart of entertainment district
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday was 72 hours since a shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one innocent bystander struck. Now, Mobile Police are reviewing surveillance video capturing parts of the crime. Though, the burning question is, do all the cameras downtown work?. “To my knowledge,...
Pollman's Bake Shop permanently closes two stores, main Mobile shop temporarily shuttered
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Inside, the phone never stops ringing. Outside, the customers never stop coming. This morning, Fred Pollman, owner of Pollman’s Bake Shop at Broad and Virginia Streets was meeting them at the door, telling them to come back next week. Since 1918, Mobilians have been...
Dixie Chicken with Mediterranean Sandwich Company
Vlad from Mediterranean Sandwich Company features one of their signature flatbread sandwiches. The Dixie Chicken has roasted chicken strips, Conecuh sausage slices, red onion, candied jalapenos, bbq harissa sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella and béarnaise aioli sauce. INGREDIENTS:. 3.5oz roasted chicken. 1 oz Conecuh sausage. 4-6 this onion slices. 4-6...
8-year-old terrier mix looking for his forever home
Our Pet of the Week is an 8-year-old terrier mix named Henry.
Process to bring passenger rail service back to the Coast takes another step forward
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, Bay St. Louis became the first city on the Mississippi Coast to begin construction on a set of projects needed before Amtrak can begin running trains from New Orleans to Mobile with four stops in South Mississippi. “I think this is the...
Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
Foley addresses flooding on County Road 12, studying more work
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – After citizens raised concerns over flooding in the area of State Route 59 and County Road 12, Foley voted on Aug. 1 to spend about $350,000 to hopefully alleviate the issue. “This is a major step toward de-bottlenecking the drainage so that it...
1 man dead, ‘pinned’ by excavator: Santa Rosa County Police
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Police Department confirmed one man has died after being “pinned” by an excavator Tuesday morning. According to SRCPD, officers responded to the corner of Pace and Skipper Lane in Milton, Fla. at around 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, August 2. The unidentified male, 50, was pronounced dead […]
