Shuffling off in Buffalo: Bills offensive line moving around in training camp

www.wgrz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Related
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones goes off after ‘very petty’ Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor call-out
Despite the fact that Jerry Jones had already previously agreed to put Jimmy Johnson’s name in the Dallas Cowboys’ esteemed Ring of Honor, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still hasn’t seen his name join other team legends in the AT&T stadium’s facade. In a recent...
NFL・
Bills Reportedly Suffered Massive Injury At Practice
Last week, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde left practice on a golf cart. This week, it was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer who went down with an injury. According to multiple reports, Poyer suffered a potentially serious arm injury during Tuesday's practice. Poyer was phenomenal in 2021, racking up 93 tackles,...
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
'NFL is a joke': Deshaun Watson suspension has people on social media riled up
Six games. That is the suspension length for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, as ruled by former U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson. Six games is the baseline for suspension in the...
John Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Deshaun Watson
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked for his thoughts on the Deshaun Watson suspension ruling. Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by an independent arbitrator. The Ravens head coach didn't say much about Watson, but...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to viral Peyton Manning video
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning played a majority of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, but it appears he is spending more time around the Denver Broncos organization following the end of his playing days. Manning was seen at Broncos training camp on Monday, where he embraced newly acquired...
RELATED PEOPLE
With Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, Cleveland Browns record first victory of 2022
Personal feelings and long-buried trauma aside, the Browns’ quest for a championship remains alive. Former U.S. District judge Sue L. Robinson's six-game suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy announced Monday did not dash the Browns’ hopes of reaching the Super Bowl after the 2022 season. ...
Sean McDermott: Bills' Isaiah McKenzie looking at 'potential full-time role'
Just looking on paper it appeared that Isaiah McKenzie has a pretty big opportunity ahead of him in 2022 with the Buffalo Bills. The team released Cole Beasley this spring, who roamed the slot receiver spot for the past few years. McKenzie had gotten some spells there and just last season he had a huge 11 catch, 125-yard outing against the New England Patriots.
WATCH: Bills' Jordan Poyer discusses '13 seconds' vs. Chiefs with Tyreek Hill
Bills safety Jordan Poyer sat down and talked about his team’s last game with some a pretty surprising person: Tyreek Hill. That contest was the Bills’ loss to the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round of the 2021 postseason. In it, the Chiefs won in overtime despite being behind on the scoreboard with 13 seconds remaining.
Comments / 0